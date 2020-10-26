TalkTalk broadband deals

TalkTalk broadband connections currently available include one ADSL plan, three Fibre to the Cabinet (FTTC) plans and one Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) package. Average TalkTalk fibre speed goes up to 900Mpbs, so the company offers something suitable for every household in connected areas. The 2020 winner of USwitch’s Most Popular Broadband Provider award, TalkTalk also offers TV and phone options.

TalkTalk broadband deals

TalkTalk offers a choice of broadband packages; a standard ADSL broadband option and fibre broadband deals. All options come with a free router, and there are no set-up charges. At the time of writing (November 2020), TalkTalk also promises no mid-contract price rises and (for most of its deals) a choice of contract lengths between 12 and 24 months.

TalkTalk Fast Broadband

This is TalkTalk’s ADSL offering, coming on a 12, 18 or 24-month contract that includes line rental and unlimited data. The average download speed is advertised as 11Mbps but varies widely by location; the postcode checker on TalkTalk’s website can give prospective customers an idea of speeds in their area. In any case, ADSL broadband is generally useful for light internet use in small households.

TalkTalk Fibre 35

TalkTalk has three levels of fibre broadband and this first level has an average speed of 38Mbps and comes on a 12, 18 or 24-month fixed-price contact. This is a sufficient speed for most small households with more than one connected device.

TalkTalk Fibre 65

This option gives an average speed of 67Mbps and again features a variety of one to two-year contract lengths. This deal is good for medium-sized households that like to stream and play online games, and which may have more than one device online at a time.

TalkTalk Fibre 150

This is TalkTalk’s fastest fibre broadband package, with an average speed of 145Mbps. It’s designed for larger households, especially those where multiple people like to stream HD and ultra HD content or play online games while web-enabled devices like Alexa and Hive are online together. TalkTalk Fibre 150 is available on a 24-month contract.

TalkTalk Ultra Fibre

TalkTalk Ultra Fibre is the company’s FTTP offering, and as such is currently available in relatively few locations. However, this infrastructure is being extended, and TalkTalk plans to provide FTTP services to many more areas. Ultra Fibre offers an average download speed of 900Mbps.

TalkTalk contracts and limits

TalkTalk promises fixed-price broadband deals, so customers won’t face any unexpected price hikes for the duration of their contract. This makes budgeting much easier.

All TalkTalk broadband deals offer unlimited data. Furthermore, as part of TalkTalk’s Fairer Broadband Charter, any new fibre customer has 30 days to test their service, during which time they can choose to opt out with no penalties or fees.

TalkTalk deals for existing customers

Existing TalkTalk customers who want to upgrade their broadband plan may get discounts or exclusive offers, so it makes to chat with TalkTalk customer services before ordering any additional services.

TalkTalk routers

TalkTalk provides its customers with routers of two types, and the router supplied depends on the deal selected. The ADSL deal comes with a fairly basic dual-band TalkTalk Super Router, although customers can, for a fee, upgrade to the company’s WiFi Hub. The Hub, which comes free with TalkTalk faster broadband deals, delivers faster speeds than the Super Router and has been well rated by reviewers. It can be easily set up at home by the user.

TalkTalk TV

Customers can add a TV package to their existing TalkTalk broadband plan at any time. We study these packages in more detail below.

TalkTalk TV and broadband deals

TalkTalk offers an attractive TV package that provides access to more than 80 popular channels and the usual on-demand and subscription services. TalkTalkTV customers can add TV Boosts to their service, on a month-by-month basis, providing even more great content.

Multi-room TV comes as standard with TalkTalk TV, but customers may need to buy a second TV box (which costs £25 as of November 2020), and pay an installation fee.

Customers will need a TV box to enjoy their TalkTalk TV deal. They can choose between a TalkTalk TV box (which doesn’t record content) and a TV Plus box (which does).

TalkTalk offers broadband and TV deals to all of its broadband customers, with both ADSL and fibre deals.

TalkTalk broadband and phone deals

Customers can add Calling Boosts to any TalkTalk broadband plan, on a month-by-month basis, for a fee. There are two Calling Boosts:

International Max Calling Boost

This allows up to 1,000 inclusive anytime minutes to 55 international destinations including the Channel Islands. Calls to countries outside the list are charged at discounted rates.

Unlimited UK Calling Boost

This provides unlimited calls to UK landlines starting with 01, 02 or 03, and to standard UK mobile numbers (excluding 070 and 076 numbers). It excludes calls to the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, and the maximum call time is 60 minutes per call. However, callers can simply hang up and redial before the hour is up, to avoid incurring charges.

TalkTalk broadband HomeSafe and SuperSafe Boost protection

TalkTalk provides online security in the form of HomeSafe, which is included with all TalkTalk broadband deals, and the additional SuperSafe Boost, which can be purchased on a month-by-month basis. HomeSafe protects users from viruses, dangerous websites and unsuitable content, and allows them to set parental controls. Powered by security firm F-Secure, SuperSafe Boost adds further protection against viruses, fraud and phishing attempts for up to ten devices throughout the home.

TalkTalk broadband reviews and reputation

Ofcom complaints figures for TalkTalk have ben variable in recent years. In the final quarter of 2017, TalkTalk had the highest number of complaints per 100,000 customers of any provider. Strong improvement was visible in Ofcom reports for 2018 and 2019, but in the latest report (covering Q2 2020 and published in November 2020), TalkTalk is once again the most complained-about provider for fixed-line home broadband.

However, Trustpilot gives the company a decent 2.8 stars out of five, and many customer posts speak well of them. What’s more, TalkTalk won the Most Popular Broadband Provider prize in Uswitch’s 2020 awards, which were voted on by the public.

Is TalkTalk broadband right for me?

TalkTalk’s pricing and speeds compare well with others in the market, so it represents a good option for price-conscious customers who nevertheless want fast and reliable connections with (or without) comprehensive entertainment and calling options. As TalkTalk extends its full fibre network, it seems likely to strengthen its position in the UK broadband market.