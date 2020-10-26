The POP Telecom broadband network

Like almost every UK broadband provider, POP Telecom broadband is delivered via the Openreach network. This means the landline service used to connect your home to the internet is owned and operated by Openreach, and rented by POP Telecom. Openreach covers the overwhelming majority of UK properties, allowing POP Telecom to offer ADSL and fibre optic broadband connection to almost every household or business. However, ultrafast full fibre is not yet available from this internet service provider (ISP).

POP Telecom Broadband deals

POP Telecom offers a number of broadband packages and deals. At the time of writing (January 2021), this includes three separate ADSL plans and five Fibre to the Cabinet packages – three Fibre Advanced plans and two Fibre Infinity schemes. There are 30-day rolling contract options and bespoke plans for over-60s and rural residents – who can receive 6Mbps connectivity even in remote corners of the UK.

ADSL

With average download speeds of 11Mbps, ADSL contracts are offered on a fixed price basis for 18 months, with the exception of the Unlimited Broadband for Life plan. This offers ADSL broadband for a higher monthly cost, but customers can stay on this contract beyond a year with prices remaining unchanged.

POP Telecom line rental is offered free on all plans, alongside unlimited monthly data usage. You can also choose an ADSL plan with Weekend or Anytime calls to 01, 02, and 03 UK numbers.

Fibre Advanced

POP Telecom’s Fibre Advanced options cover several speeds - 11Mbps (Standard) or 35Mbps (Superfast). Both promise more reliable performance from fibre than ADSL can deliver, even on an ADSL-comparable 11Mbps connection, which is among the slowest fibre optic services on the UK market. Both fibre plans are 18-month fixed price contracts including easy-to-use plug-and-play routers. The third and final Fibre Advanced plan is the same as the standard 35Mbps plan, but with the addition of Anytime Calls.

Fibre Infinity

POP Telecom’s Superfast Fibre Infinity plan offers average download speeds of 63Mbps over an 18-month fixed price broadband contract, also available with added Anytime Calls. As with all other POP Telecom packages, Fibre Infinity broadband offers totally unlimited downloads, with no traffic management policies or data usage caps in place.

No Contract Broadband

If you’re willing to pay a higher premium, POP Telecom’s 30 Day Rolling Contract package is a great option for consumers who may be moving house within a year, or who simply prefer to re-evaluate broadband services regularly in search of new and better deals. No-contract broadband with POP Telecom still offers a free WiFi router and line rental, though connections are ADSL with an average speed of 11Mbps.

Tailored Broadband

In addition to the standard packages outlined above, POP Telecom also offers specialised packages for rural customers and people over the age of 60.

Rural broadband is designed for each specific location, with enhanced support and dedicated teams focused on ensuring the best possible connection. Speeds start at 6Mbps with unlimited usage, though costs are higher than the ADSL packages available in urban areas.

The Over 60s deal offers ADSL broadband with Anytime Calls at a discounted rate for a 12-month period.

Which POP broadband plan is best for me?

The optimal POP Telecom broadband plan depends on personal circumstances and online activities. Larger households with heavier internet use are more likely to require higher speeds.

POP Telecom may not be suitable for households with more than one online gamer, since this ISP doesn’t currently have any Ultrafast plans available. Superfast speeds may be okay if your house has just one FPS or MMORPG fanatic, but connections will struggle if several people are trying to play on different devices at the same time.

The company’s 63Mbps flagship service is more than enough to support simultaneous streaming, browsing, calling and downloading throughout an average-to-large UK home. Most UK properties are equipped with lower-tier fibre optic plans with average speeds around 38Mbps, which for POP Telecom would be the second level of Fibre Advanced.

POP Telecom additional services

As its name suggests, POP Telecom also operates as a mobile network provider, with a number of packages offering unlimited calls and texts across various 4G data plans. At the moment, there aren’t any plans that bundle mobile and broadband services together. However, it could still be beneficial to have both services plus a landline operated from the same provider, in terms of reducing paperwork and simplifying technical issues.

Does POP Telecom Broadband offer TV packages?

With its emphasis on simplicity and straightforward broadband plans, POP Telecom chooses not to offer much in terms of extras like TV or entertainment packages. This allows it to focus on maintaining competitive pricing, without the added bells and whistles that can increase customer costs. POP Telecom won’t provide discounted quad-play services, but it may be ideal for good-value internet connections with reliable speeds and performance.

POP Telecom broadband reviews and reputation

POP Telecom broadband boasts UK-based customer support, and reviews tend to be favourable. The company isn’t large enough to be assessed by Ofcom’s regular reports, so there’s relatively little accredited information about POP Telecom’s broadband performance. However, customer reviews indicate POP Telecom’s broadband connections are reliable and consistent, with speeds matching those advertised.

People are satisfied with the customer service experience they receive from knowledgeable, polite and dedicated representatives. Many Trustpilot reviews for POP Telecom cite the ease and efficiency of solving issues as the reason for these positive ratings, helping it to earn a highly impressive 4.6 out of 5 based on over 3,000 Trustpilot reviews – 79 per cent of these are Great or Excellent ratings.

Is POP Telecom broadband right for me?

While it lacks the extras and add-ons commonly associated with other ISPs, POP Telecom is still an excellent value-for-money option for most UK homes. POP Telecom prides itself on offering simple and stress-free service at comparable speeds to other firms using the Openreach network, without any complicated admin or hidden obstacles.