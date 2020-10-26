BT broadband deals: what type of broadband does BT use?

There are two main types of BT broadband offered via the Openreach network, including standard BT broadband and BT Superfast Fibre, with a full fibre option in development at the time of writing (November 2020).

Standard BT Broadband

If you’re a light internet user, or live in an area that’s not yet served by BT Superfast Fibre, BT standard ADSL broadband is available. Its speeds are inferior to Superfast, but you’ll still be able to stream online content, browse the internet and upload photos – though uploads will take a while.

BT Superfast Fibre Unlimited

Offering speeds of 67Mb on average, BT Superfast Fibre broadband is a popular option. It’s ideal for homes where multiple residents may be trying to connect at once. Fibre optic broadband is preferable for streaming or downloading media, with less latency and buffering than on ADSL.

BT Full Fibre

BT is also in the process of rolling out its next generation fibre broadband services, using new Openreach technology. Full Fibre offers speeds of over 300Mbps, with fibre broadband piped directly into your home rather than terminating at the nearest telephone exchange. This enhances both speed and reliability, regardless of how many devices are connected at once. However, this option is only available in a few UK households for now. You can register your interest to be alerted when it arrives in your area.

BT broadband deals

As the UK’s largest telecommunications provider, BT broadband offers overlap with other services including home phone, mobile, and TV packages. These are the options available for customers who either want a simple broadband package, or an all-inclusive bundle that takes advantage of the best BT broadband offers:

BT broadband-only deals

Customers can choose from the types of broadband mentioned above. These include standard ADSL broadband as well as fibre packages with 36Mbps, 50Mbps, and 67Mbps download speeds. Perhaps more importantly, their upload speeds far eclipse ADSL. Some households will additionally have access to BT’s new Full Fibre broadband, with its ultrafast speeds.

Benefits of these packages include:

Complete Wi-Fi package – connectivity is guaranteed throughout the home.

Virus Protection software – internet security built into your subscription.

Powerful Wi-Fi router – the BT Smart Hub comes with any package.

Stay Fast Guarantee – it’s possible to claim money back if download speeds don’t reach the promised minimum.

BT broadband-only deals come with a selection of extras, like reward cards. You can also choose between limited and unlimited data plans, depending on your household’s level of usage, though limited schemes are only advisable if your internet usage is consistently limited. Additional data costs can quickly wipe out any savings achieved by choosing these (generally more affordable) schemes in the first place.

BT deals for broadband and TV

Some of the most popular BT deals bundle together its broadband and TV services. Most bundles come with a YouView box, which gives access to a wide range of Freeview channels and streaming content, depending on the package you choose. Apart from the basic channels, options include:

Entertainment: Regular Freeview channels plus a Now TV entertainment pass which supports Sky One, Sky Atlantic and Sky Comedy content.

Big Entertainment: Access all the channels, box sets and streaming content of the regular Entertainment package plus a Sky Cinema pass from Now TV.

VIP: With the VIP TV package, you’ll receive passes for Sky Sports channels, Sky Cinema and BT Sport, all in pin-sharp 4K HD.

Bolt-ons: BT broadband and TV deals also include the option of adding standalone features to any standard package. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BT Sport Ultimate are available, along with many Sky channels.

You can only access BT TV with a BT broadband subscription, and it’s not available as a standalone deal. BT broadband and TV deals come as a package because you can only access BT TV with a BT broadband subscription.

BT phone and broadband deals

All broadband packages come with landline rental. BT phone and broadband deals are kept simple, with greater flexibility than was previously the case. At the time of writing, the options include:

Pay as you go – If you don’t use your landline very often, this is probably the most cost-effective option.

500 minutes – You’ll receive 500 minutes to make calls to any UK landline or UK mobile number.

Unlimited minutes – Make unlimited calls to any UK mobile or landline number, at any time of day or night.

All packages come with BT Call Protect, which bundles in the following services:

Personal Blacklist – Divert numbers of your choosing to junk voicemail.

BT Blacklist – Divert known nuisance callers to junk voicemail.

You can also block international or unrecognised calls using the BT Call Protect feature.

BT broadband deals for existing customers

Because BT offers broadband, TV, landline and mobile services, you can often save significant amounts of money if you’re an existing BT customer. Packages for BT broadband and TV, broadband and mobile, or broadband and landline calls are all offered at lower rates.

Although you can’t bundle together broadband and mobile services, BT broadband customers get an automatic discount on BT mobile plans.

What extras are included with BT fibre deals?

BT fibre broadband deals come with some added perks that set it apart from competitors.

BT Smart Hub router

All BT Superfast Fibre packages come with the company’s Smart Hub router. This gives you a fast and reliable wireless internet connection. Upgrade to the Superfast Fibre with Complete Wi-Fi or Ultrafast Fibre Plus package, and you’ll receive a Smart Hub 2.

Both hubs include the following features:

Seven antenna, maximising range for optimum Wi-Fi performance.

Smart channel selection, ensuring each Hub automatically connects household devices to the fastest channel and frequency available.

Smart Scan, which continually monitors the network for issues, and which will reboot the router if necessary.

BT Complete Wi-Fi

Available to BT broadband customers as an add-on, the Complete Wi-Fi service uses Wi-Fi discs to boost your signal throughout the home. This is advantageous in traditional properties with thick internal walls, or large dwellings with lots of different rooms. Complete Wi-Fi is designed to extend the signal to make sure it reaches all the corners of your home, and it will often achieve satisfactory coverage outside, in places where other routers would have dropped out and forced mobile devices onto 4G/5G mobile networks.

BT Virus Protect

All BT fibre deals also come with the provider’s Virus Protect software, designed to keep devices secure. The amount of protection varies according to the plan you choose, with the most advanced plans covering up to 15 household devices and including the following services:

Personal firewall – this helps keep hackers or other intruders out.

Virus scanning – protects devices connected to Wi-Fi from spyware, adware, viruses, Trojans and unwanted cookies.

Site alerts – automatically alerts you if a website you’re trying to access contains malware.

Parental controls – blocks access to inappropriate pages, keywords or websites.

Another feature of BT broadband packages is the provider’s email service, BT Mail. This includes a browser-based email service, with a personal email address as well as up to ten other accounts for your friends and family. BT Mail messages are protected from viruses and spam.

It’s worth noting that your email account will be reduced to a Basic free service after you leave BT, unless you sign up to the company’s Premium email service. At the time of writing, it costs £7.50 per month to retain the features you receive as an existing BT Mail subscriber.

BT Cloud storage

Another welcome feature included with BT fibre deals and broadband contracts is free cloud storage. BT customers receive between 10GB and 1,000GB as part of their broadband packages, depending on the deal. You can top this up with an extra 50GB or even 500GB, though this incurs a modest monthly fee.

Cloud storage can be used to back up your personal photos, files and videos. Once they’re stored on the cloud, they can be accessed from anywhere in the world, unlike a single-access external hard drive or USB data key. Cloud storage is an increasingly popular method of data backup, and BT’s offering competes against the likes of OneDrive and Dropbox.

How much are the cheapest BT broadband deals?

BT isn’t the cheapest internet provider on the market, but it does offer a wide range of prices and packages to choose from. The cheapest BT broadband deals cover a wide array of price points; monthly costs depend not only on the type of broadband you choose, but also on your region and household needs.

Plans start out with 24-month contracts at a lower price. Be aware that you’ll pay more per month after this initial period ends, so it’s always worth comparing broadband deals to ensure you’re on the best rate.

Can I get BT fibre broadband?

You can use a postcode checker to find out what type of broadband is available in your area. The Openreach network covers approximately 96 per cent of UK households, so there’s a high probability that BT services are available in your area. BT fibre broadband is also widely available, but Full Fibre services remain limited to a select number of urban areas. You might need to join the waiting list to be told when cabling is being upgraded in your postcode.

BT offers customer support by phone, online, and via an additional Tech Experts service. Here’s how to get in touch.

The phone helpline is available 24 hours a day, from any UK landline. The number to call is 0800 800 150.

BT online support

You can also access a virtual assistant and help guides on the BT website, or get in touch with a customer service agent via the live chat service. This may initially take the form of an automated chatbot, who will switch you to a real person if it’s unable to satisfactorily resolve your query.

BT Tech Expert

Another form of customer support available is the BT Tech Experts service. This is a subscription package that covers issues pertaining to your PC, laptop, or other household devices. The monthly fee covers an annual PC health check.

Is BT broadband right for me?

If you’re thinking of switching broadband providers, BT is well worth a look. As the UK’s largest and longest-running ISP, it offers a comprehensive range of packages, from standard ADSL connections to superfast fibre speeds. BT’s network also extends into rural areas that smaller ISPs haven’t yet accessed.

BT also has premium TV packages, including its own BT Sport channels and plenty of add-ons to top up your televisual entertainment. It’s a quad play provider, with mobile and landline services on hand, and these bundled packages may be cost-effective if you’re currently paying three or four different service providers each month.

BT may not be the best option for short-term contracts, as its packages have a minimum length of 18 months, while 24 months is increasingly the default contract length. Prices rise after this point as well, which is important to factor into your long-term budget. BT is also rarely the cheapest option when it comes to broadband, so it’s worth comparing your options to find the best fit.