Compare no-contract broadband deals

Why get contract-free monthly broadband?

The main draw of monthly broadband plans with no contract is the flexibility they offer. You’re free to leave at any time without the hefty broadband cancellation fees that come with fixed contracts. This makes no-contract broadband in the UK a good choice for anyone living in temporary accommodation, preparing to move house or travelling regularly for work or leisure purposes.

Should I get broadband without a contract?

It depends on your current and future living situations. If you’re planning to stay in the same home for at least a year, a fixed contract will provide better value. However, if your living situation is likely to change or if you’re already planning on moving, temporary broadband is worth considering.

Before making any final decisions, calculate how much more expensive monthly broadband would be in terms of ongoing fees and upfront costs. Compare this to the early cancellation fees applicable if you took out a fixed contract, to determine whether you’d save any money.

Scenarios where it might be beneficial to get temporary broadband include:

A short-term stay in rented accommodation

Students looking for a term-time connection that can be easily cancelled during the long summer break (our guide to student broadband may be of interest in this scenario)

A short-term connection for a holiday home

You need no-contract broadband in the UK until you emigrate.

What are the drawbacks of monthly broadband plans with no-contract?

No-contract broadband sounds like a great idea, but its innate flexibility comes at a cost. Rolling contracts will always be more expensive than fixed-term deals, and you’ll also be obliged to pay higher upfront costs. On top of this, many new customer benefits such as discounts or free gifts are only available to those taking out a contract deal.

What should I look for when comparing rolling contract broadband deals?

If you’re trying to find the best deal that suits your internet requirements, our no-contract broadband deals might include a perfect package for your requirements. Do bear in mind the following factors when comparing rolling contract broadband schemes:

Cost: Monthly fees will be at the front of most customers’ minds when comparing contracts, but don’t overlook initial setup fees, which can vary considerably between different providers.

Contract length: Technically there’s no such thing as broadband without contract, since providers require a 30-day commitment as a minimum. Sometimes three-month or six-month broadband contracts are available, so make sure to consider these too.

Data limits: There may be a monthly data cap, which could impact on heavy internet users. An unlimited package is recommended to avoid any extra charges, unless you only use the internet for browsing and emails.

Speed: ISPs tend to offer a host of different speeds nowadays. Consider how many people are in your household and what the internet is used for, to determine what speed is necessary.

Credit checks: It may be necessary to have a credit check performed, though some ISPs will waive this in exchange for a deposit or other workarounds. Our guide to no credit check broadband may be helpful in this regard.

Which providers offer rolling contract broadband?

The no-contract broadband market has diminished in recent years, but a few internet service providers (ISPs) still offer broadband without contracts. These are the main no-contract internet deals on today’s market:

Direct Save Telecom: This small provider is known for its budget broadband deals. It offers an ADSL package (11Mbps) and two fibre packages (35Mbps and 63Mbps) on a rolling basis. The upfront fee for its no-contract broadband is much more reasonable than other providers, so Direct Save Telecom is a good option if affordability is a priority.

Hyperoptic: Hyperoptic offers all its broadband packages on a monthly rolling basis. Speeds range from 50Mbps up to 900Mbps, making this well-suited to intensive bandwidth users. However, in exchange for the flexibility these contracts offer, customers need to pay a higher start-up fee and more each month. Hyperoptic’s network is only available in specific (mostly urban) areas of the UK.

NOW Broadband: NOW Broadband’s Brilliant Broadband (11Mbps), Fab Fibre (36Mbps) and Super Fibre (63Mbps) packages are all available on a no-contract basis. You can also add TV passes to your package on a 30-day basis. An upfront fee if required, with costs working out more expensive than a standard fixed contract broadband contract over a year.

Virgin Media: You can subscribe to any of Virgin Media’s services on a 30-day basis. Its packages have average download speeds of 54Mbps, 108Mbps, 213Mbps and 362Mbps, so there are plenty of different options.

Whichever ISP you choose, short-term broadband contracts tend to incur greater setup fees than fixed-term agreements. Calculations will be needed to ensure they’ll be more affordable long-term than signing up to a fixed-period contract and accepting there’ll be weeks where the internet isn’t being used. If you’re planning on moving house soon, it may be cheaper than cancelling mid-contract.

What are the upfront costs associated with short-term broadband?

One of the major cons of temporary broadband is that it comes with considerable start up fees. A long-term contract with an ISP will usually see the provider shouldering these costs, which are repaid through the agreed monthly fees. Here are some of the one-off charges that may be incurred with a rolling contract:

Router: You may have to pay for your router and its delivery. Routers are essential requirements for home Wi-Fi distribution, so there’s no getting around this cost.

Connection fee: This varies according to whether you choose fibre or ADSL. If you don’t already have a working landline, one will have to be connected, which may lead to additional connection fees.

Engineer costs: Often you’ll need an engineer to either visit your home or street-level cabinet to get home broadband up and running. Monthly contracts rarely include these setup fees.

Admin costs: It takes time to set up your account and schedule its setup, and these costs may be levied over and above a standard monthly rate.

Are there any hidden fees with no-contract broadband?

While it is more expensive than fixed term broadband, providers tend to be quite upfront with the added fees for rolling contract broadband, including 30-day and six-month internet contracts.

As previously mentioned, there are additional start-up costs and a higher monthly price when you choose a no-contract package. Providers are obligated to inform you of these costs before signing up, so you won’t be hit with an unexpected bill.

What are the alternatives to short term broadband?

If you need a temporary and flexible internet package but don’t want rolling contract broadband, there are several other short term broadband options available to you:

4G tethering: Using a mobile phone as a portable Wi-Fi router represents a short-term solution. Data usage will be subtracted from available limits on your monthly mobile plan, but in some cases, 4G tethering will end up cheaper than a no-contract option. Be aware that many mobile deals place a cap on tethering, even if there is no cap on mobile data.

Mobile broadband: This works similarly to 4G tethering except no mobile phone is required. You will need to purchase some hardware such as a dongle or USB modem to transmit Wi-Fi signals. This can be another good temporary alternative to a six-month internet contract or more temporary broadband solutions.

Public Wi-Fi: It’s not a long-term solution, but for sending emails and browsing the internet, you can make use of free public Wi-Fi or a local café’s connection.





Frequently asked questions

Can I get a six-month broadband contract?

You’ll find that some providers do offer six-month internet contracts, though these can be difficult to find. You’ll save a little money compared to broadband without a contract. Some providers have also offered three-month contracts in the past, but these are hard to find nowadays.

Can I get no-contract broadband without a landline?

Virgin Media is the only major provider to offer no-contract broadband contracts without a phone line, though line rental fees still have to be paid. These fees apply to phone lines and broadband lines alike, so you won’t be saving any money by going without a landline. However, the recent unbundling of phone and internet services (known as SOGEA) has seen companies like EE and Sky offering landline-free broadband connectivity. At present, these companies don’t offer no-contract Wi-Fi, but this may change in future.

Can I get no-contract fibre broadband?

Most providers with rolling contracts available will extend availability to cover their fibre packages. This uses a network of fibre-optic cables to deliver data, as opposed to the outmoded copper wiring in telephone lines. This means data can be transmitted at much higher speeds than ADSL can achieve, resulting in smoother online experiences and faster file sharing, especially in terms of uploads.

Should I get no-contract internet services?

The first thing to consider is whether no-contract Wi-Fi is right for you. Calculate how much a package like a six-month broadband contract would end up costing as opposed to a no-contract deal, but don’t forget to factor in early cancellation fees for traditional fixed deals.