Franchise Flops

Nowadays, the entertainment landscape is dominated by franchises, some of which stay on our screens for years at a time.

After all, if audiences love something, it makes perfect sense for the creators to put out a sequel (and another, and another). But at some point, even the most successful franchises fail to hit the mark.

We’ve taken a look at some of the most loved franchises from the worlds of movies and video games to see where each one flopped (as well as the times they got the length just right).

The lowest rated franchise movies

So, which individual movies would producers of the biggest franchises rather you forget?

1. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween - 4% on Rotten Tomatoes

Tyler Perry’s entire Madea franchise can probably be categorised as a flop, critically at least, so much so that it’s relatively unknown outside of the US. The entire franchise holds an average Rotten Tomatoes score of just 20%, but the lowest-rated entry of all is Boo 2! A Madea Halloween which was panned by critics.

2. Catwoman - 9% on Rotten Tomatoes

2004’s Catwoman is often considered to be one of the worst movies of all time, with one of the reasons being its complete lack of connection to the character of Batman. Despite the many criticisms, Catwoman was actually still the highest-grossing female-led superhero film until Wonder Woman was released in 2017.

2. Supergirl - 9% on Rotten Tomatoes