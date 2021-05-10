Confusing Plots

To begin with, we studied a number of lists from online publications to create a list of 132 films generally considered not to be the easiest to follow. We then analysed the Google search volume for each film followed by the terms “ending”, “explained” and “ending explained” to see which were the ones that viewers most often needed to turn to Google for some extra explanation.

The broadband experts at money.co.uk analysed 132 films to reveal the most confusing films of all time.

So, what are the most confusing films of all time? And do audiences appreciate an intricate, complex plot, or does it simply make us doze off?

Most movies allow us to switch off and relax for a couple of hours, but there are others that require constant attention even just to keep up with what’s going on.

1. Inception - 2.1 million searches

Year: 2010

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb rating: 8.8

Taking the top spot as the most confusing film of all time is Christopher Nolan’s 2010 science fiction action movie Inception. Over 2 million people have flocked to Google in search of answers, with over 1.2 million alone searching for the film’s ambiguous ending.

Considering it’s a film about being able to jump into different layers of people’s dreams to implant and steal ideas, it’s hardly surprising to find it at the top!

2. Tenet - 1.9 million searches

Year: 2020

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb rating: 7.5

Ten years after the release of Inception, Nolan returned with another head-spinner in the form of Tenet. After a career of making mind-boggling (albeit successful) movies, many consider Nolan’s latest to be the most confusing of all.

It follows a secret agent who attempts to prevent World War III by travelling through (and from) time and bending the laws of nature, armed with just the word “Tenet”.

3. Shutter Island - 1.6 million searches

Year: 2010

Director: Martin Scorsese

IMDb rating: 8.2

2010 saw Leonardo DiCaprio star in not one, but two of the year’s biggest movies, although they both required more than a little concentration from audiences. As well as the previously mentioned Inception, DiCaprio teamed up once again with Martin Scorsese for Shutter Island, an adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name.

It sees two US marshals dispatched to an asylum on a mysterious island to investigate a missing patient, with more than a few twists along the way.

Confusing but good?