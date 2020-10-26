Compare broadband-only deals

If you’re looking to find a broadband package which doesn’t involve paying a premium for extra services, a broadband only contract may be of interest. However, it’s a good idea to think about your usage and how much you are prepared to pay before investigating broadband contracts without a landline or other services. Important factors include how many people use broadband on a regular basis, what they use it for, and if added calls or TV packages would represent good value or not.

Will I save money with just broadband deals?

Customers wanting a broadband policy without any added TV or phone minutes are sure to find a deal on the lower end of the price scale, especially if they’re not concerned about the fastest speeds available. However, ultrafast broadband may involve signing up to a package like Virgin Media’s full fibre option, which costs more than a standard broadband and calls package.

Which providers offer the best broadband only deals in the UK?

Many internet service providers (ISPs) have broadband only packages. There are two different kinds of internet only packages: those with a phone line, and those without.

Virgin Media is the leading provider of internet without a phone line, as its service runs through its own subterranean cable network. However, Openreach recently allowed ISPs to offer broadband without a phone service (known as SOGEA), which has enabled other providers like Sky to enter this niche market. Other ISPs will include a landline but not calls, which reduces the cost but still requires you to pay for a house phone:

Direct Save Telecom

You can purchase all of Direct Save Telecom’s packages with pay-as-you-go calls only. Speeds range between 11Mbps and 63Mbps.

EE Broadband

With EE, packages are available at 10Mbps (standard ADSL broadband), or between 36Mbps and 67Mbps (fibre) with pay-as-you-go calls only. EE has also started rolling out fibre broadband services without an accompanying landline, generating a small saving on the usual monthly bills.

Plusnet

Every Plusnet contract currently includes line rental, costing around £20 per month.

Post Office

An ADSL (standard broadband) plan at 11Mbps and fibre plans at 36Mbps and 62Mbps are all available with pay-as-you-go calls.

Shell Energy

Formerly known as First Utility, Shell Energy offers three different packages available with pay-as-you-go calls only. These packages have speeds of 11Mbps (ADSL), 35Mbps and 63Mbps (fibre).

Sky

At Sky, you can get the 11Mbps ADSL (Standard broadband) and 63Mbps Fibre Max (fibre optic) packages with pay-as-you-go calls only. Sky also has its own SOGEA packages, known as G.fast, guaranteeing a minimum download speed of 100Mbps and eliminating any need for a landline.

SSE

Three connection speeds provided by SSE (11Mbps, 35Mbps and 63Mbps) are available with pay-as-you-go calls only.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk offers a range of speeds in its broadband only selection, ranging from average download speeds of 38Mbps up to 145Mbps. However, as with other companies on this list, customers are still required to get a TalkTalk phone line and pay line rental.

Vodafone

You can choose either of the fibre packages at Vodafone and receive these with pay-as-you-go calls, but you’ll need to sign up for a broadband and home phone bundle.

Virgin Media

Four different fibre speeds (54Mbps, 108Mbps, 213 Mbps and 362Mbps) are all available as Virgin Media broadband only deals. This means you don’t have to get a phone line to enjoy Virgin broadband only deals. However, you will need Virgin Media sockets installed, even to receive Virgin Media broadband only deals.

What is fibre broadband, and does it come with broadband only packages?

Fibre cabling can provide you with faster broadband speeds than traditional phone lines. While older ADSL connections (also known as standard broadband) make use of copper wires, fibre optic cables are capable of transmitting data at much higher speeds. This means you’ll be able to stream movies, TV and video games at higher quality, and share or download files far more quickly.

Most providers will offer fibre packages as broadband only, though a working phone line is also needed in most cases. Virgin broadband only deals are unique in that phone lines are contained within the twin-core cables connected into your home.

What kind of fibre broadband only deals are available?

There are two main kinds of fibre broadband. The first is known as Fibre to the Cabinet (FTTC), which delivers data to local pavement cabinets via fibre optic cables, before switching to traditional copper cables to transmit data into individual homes.

Full fibre broadband continues those fibre optic cables all the way up to your house. It’s known as Fibre to the Premises (FTTP), or Fibre to the Home (FTTH). This is faster than FTTC, but it may not be available in all areas of the country, so always check your local postcode before comparing deals.

Is it possible to get fibre unlimited broadband only deals?

Most providers will offer its unlimited fibre packages with pay-as-you-go calls only, while Virgin Media offers an unlimited fibre package without any phone line at all. As other ISPs take advantage of the new SOGEA connections, they might also start offering broadband without a phone line being required or bundled in. Choice in this area is expanding at the time of writing (October 2020).

Are fibre internet only deals worth it?

It depends how many people are using the internet in your home, and what they’re using it for. A small household that primarily uses the internet for browsing and sending emails probably won’t find it necessary to upgrade to fibre.

On the other hand, the upgrade is worth considering if you live in a big household or use the internet for data-intensive activities. Streaming movies and TV in HD would make fibre broadband a good option, as would streaming video games or sharing large files. You may even find fibre in your area isn’t much more expensive than a standard ADSL equivalent.

Can I get broadband deals with no landline?

Yes, you can, but you’ll most likely have to go for Virgin Media as your provider, as its proprietary network enables it to offer options without a phone line. Unless they’ve signed up for a SOGEA deal with Openreach, other providers will require you to have a phone line as part of any subscription. However, the number of ISPs offering SOGEA broadband only services is increasing.

Who offers the cheapest broadband only deals without line rental?

As stated above, most ISPs require a phone line with any broadband package. Those that don’t either have their own proprietary cable networks underground, or have taken advantage of Openreach’s recent decision to allow ISPs to provide broadband services along fibre cabling without an accompanying phone service.

Should I get a broadband and TV deal without a phone line?

With the ubiquity of mobile phones, and our increasing adoption of video and voice calling using Voice over IP (VoIP) services like Skype, there is an argument for abolishing the house phone. You won’t receive cold calls to the home, and call needs are often met by the free minutes bundled into mobile contracts.

Choosing a broadband and phone bundle is at least relatively easy, since these packages are far more readily available. They also offer proportionally better value for money than a broadband-only deal. Rather than going without a phone line, choose a broadband package without inclusive calling to keep monthly costs down.

Should I get a mobile broadband package rather than a broadband only package?

It depends what domestic internet usage entails in a typical month, but in most cases, you’re better off getting a home broadband package. Speeds on mobile broadband packages can often match fixed-line services these days, and allowances are no longer as restrictive as they used to be. However, mobile broadband is usually considerably more expensive than fixed-line services.

The main reason for choosing a mobile broadband package is portability. You can take a connection with you, making it great for people who travel around a lot or live in short-term accommodation. However, if your internet requirements are entirely based around WiFi, wireless broadband is available through any broadband router. It enables individual devices to roam around the home and garden without any cables, even if they can’t go further afield.

What should I look for with internet only deals?

There’s a lot to consider when taking out a new internet package: