Compare broadband deals

How to get the best broadband deal

The best broadband deal will be different for every household, depending on their circumstances and lifestyles. For instance, four flatmates in their twenties will have different requirements to a retired couple. Some consumers may prioritise connection speeds, affordability, or perks like TV packages and Wi-Fi hotspots.

Key factors to consider when choosing the best broadband deals include:

Speed. Connection speeds determine how quickly you can access the internet and how easy it is to stream content. It’s generally advisable to look for the fastest available speed in your area.

Data limits: This affects how much data you can access, though most broadband contracts provide unlimited data.

Availability: Some services may not be available where you live, especially full fibre (Fibre to the Premises/Home). Use a postcode checker to see what’s available in a specific area.

Choice of supplier: Some providers offer better service and customer support than others. Our broadband provider page profiles the UK’s main internet service providers (ISPs).

Perks: Some providers augment their broadband offers with additional services such as Wi-Fi hotspot access.

Buy a bundle: If you’re already paying for TV, mobile phones or landlines, it could be cheaper to bundle them in with your broadband. When all four are combined, this is known as quad-play packages.

Read more about how to choose broadband here.

Will UK broadband comparisons ensure I get the best broadband deals in my area?

By law, advertised broadband speeds represent an average, so actual speeds in your household are likely to vary depending on local infrastructure. Research average speeds using postcode checkers, to see what’s available before you sign up. Additionally, ensure the speed of the package under consideration is really necessary – there’s little value in signing up for a 300Mbps connection in a holiday home, for instance.

Do I need unlimited broadband?

Unlimited broadband allows you to spend as much time on the internet as you want, without that usage being curbed by an ISP in accordance with its fair usage policy. However, not all broadband offers and consumer packages are truly unlimited…

Unlimited: Most suppliers advertise unlimited data allowances to give you more freedom to watch films online, or download large files. Data limits or broadband speeds could still be capped if excessive data usage is affecting the browsing experience of other people on your network.

Truly unlimited: A truly unlimited service delivers unlimited data usage without any caps or restrictions. This makes it a strong option for heavy internet users, and people who regularly upload and download large volumes of data.

Compare unlimited broadband options using our comparison table.

Will I get charged for switching broadband provider?

Like other domestic utilities, you will be charged for switching broadband provider if you're still within an existing contract. Broadband providers, energy providers and other utility firms tend to include early cancellation fees in their contracts, unless a no-contract broadband deal has been entered into. However, you shouldn't be charged for switching to another broadband provider if your existing home broadband deals have expired.

How do I compare broadband deals?

Once you’ve decided on the type of broadband your home requires, and the minimum speed necessary to support daily activities, it’s time to:

Compare suppliers to find the best deal, paying particular attention to the factors that are most important to you. If you want the best Wi-Fi deals, look at which ISPs offer cutting-edge routers. If saving money is the priority, cheap broadband deals should be the focus rather than the best Wi-Fi deals. Contact the supplier by clicking on the product link or calling the number listed. Order your package, requesting an estimated activation date.

Robert Thayne, reviewing Uswitch's broadband comparison services on TrustPilot, renewed his BT broadband deal and said:

"The BT renew is a lot cheaper than BT offer themselves for the exact same service and you get a prepaid credit card to spend on what you like and from ordering to receiving is very quick." Robert Thayne, TrustPilot

It's important to remember that comparison sites do have deals and prices that you can't necessarily get through the suppliers themselves, as Robert notes. Even if you want to stay with your current supplier, it's worth checking the deals they have available through sites like Uswitch.

UK broadband comparison FAQs

What do I need to get the best broadband in my area?

You usually need an active phone line and a wireless router. Your ISP should provide the router once you’ve signed up, though you’re free to use your own unless Virgin Media is the provider. Their routers are the only ones which can interpret the data piped down Virgin’s fibre optic cables.

How long does home broadband take to set up?

The process usually takes about two weeks, but this varies between suppliers. Timescales may also be affected by any home broadband deals you’ve been offered, such as additional hardware or bundled services.

Can I get fibre broadband in the UK?

This is only available in certain parts of the UK, so check your postcode and register interest if fibre broadband isn’t yet available.

Are there any set up costs for the best broadband and phone deals?

You may be charged for any equipment needed to benefit from the best broadband and phone deals. You may also be charged a setup fee if an engineer has to visit your property to install home broadband hardware.

What is line rental?

This is the fixed monthly cost of an active phone line. It costs an average of £17 a month, and is included in most broadband deals. Virgin Media can supply broadband without a phone line, and some other ISPs (notably Sky and EE) are rolling out services where broadband is supplied without an accompanying phone line.

About our broadband comparison

Who do we include in our comparison of the best broadband deals in the UK?

Our best broadband UK deals are drawn from a panel of providers we have a commercial relationship with. Our broadband comparison is powered by the Ofcom-accredited service Uswitch. Click here for more information about how our website works.

How do we make money from our comparisons?

We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid commission if we help you to take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.