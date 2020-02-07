Saving for your dream can be tough; our savings guides will help you determine the fastest route to your savings target by maximising the potential of your nest egg along the way.
Knowing what to do with savings can be difficult, especially when rates are so low. Here is what you can do if you have money to invest.Read More
Premium Bonds let you save money with the chance of winning cash prizes from monthly draws, but are they as straightforward as they seem? Here is how they work.Read More
An ISA lets you earn interest without paying any income tax, but you are limited to how much you can put in. Here is everything you need to know to get started.Read more on what an ISA is and how they work
A savings account will help you grow your money, whether you need access to your cash or not. Here is how they work and what options you have.Read More
You can save on behalf of your child with a tax free Junior ISA and build up a pot of money ready for their 18th birthday. Here is what you need to know before you apply.Read More
Islamic or Sharia banking follows set guidelines taken from Islamic teachings. Here's what you need to know about how it works and how it could help you bank ethically.Read More
An offshore savings account lets you save your money overseas, but they are not the tax haven you might think. Here is how they work.Read More
Whether you have a savings account or an ISA, you need to manage them correctly or you could lose out on interest. Here is how each account works and how they can help your money grow.Read More
Here is how interest works on your savings and how tax can affect what you get as a return.Read More
You can usually find a better interest rate if you lock your money away in a fixed bond. Here is what you need to know before you apply.Read More
It is the third type of ISA that exists alongside the cash ISA and the stocks and shares ISA. Here is how the innovative finance ISA works.Read More
Find out how these informal savings and lending schemes work and what to think about before you choose to take part in one.Read More
The Lifetime ISA lets you earn a 25% bonus on savings up to ¬£4,000 a year. Here is how they work.Read More
Choosing a savings account is not as simple as picking the one with the highest interest rate. Here is how you can get the best account to match your savings needs.Read More
It is tougher than ever to make money from your savings, but you could get a better return if you expand your search for interest. Here are your options.Read More
While cash ISAs continue to offer poor interest rates, you could consider using your allowance in a stocks and shares ISA instead. Here's how to get started.Read More
If you are not put off by risk, you could get a higher rate of interest by using your ISA allowance to invest in stocks and shares. Here is how a stocks and shares ISA works.More on how a stocks and shares ISAs work
You could be making interest on your business's spare cash by moving it into a business savings account. Here is how they work and how to open one.Read More
Whether you have a cash ISA or are thinking of getting one, you should consider if it's still a good place for your money. Here is how to work out if ISAs are still worth saving into.Read More
You can save for your child's future in a number of ways, here is how to pick the right children's savings account.Read More
Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.Read More
Whether it's setting budgets, monitoring your spending, or saving money, these apps can help you keep track of your finances and help you reach your financial goals.Read More
Deciding whether to undertake a higher education qualification is a large financial and life decision made by many every year. But how has the coronavirus pandemic affected degree demand? And how do job prospects differ by degree discipline?Read More
Lifetime ISAs can help you save for your first home or your retirement. Here's how they work.Find out more about Lifetime ISAs
The Help to Buy ISA scheme ended on 30th November 2019. You will no longer be able to open a Help to Buy ISA, but If you already have a Help to Buy ISA you will still get the 25% bonus when you withdraw the money to buy your first property.Read More
If you move your ISA to another provider incorrectly you could end up losing your savings' tax free status. Here is how to transfer your ISA and continue building up your tax free savings.Read More