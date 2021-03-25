Nisha Vaidya

Nisha is a content designer and content editor on money.co.uk's mortgages team, working to help our readers engage with our mortgage content in the easiest possible ways, and source new articles to explain mortgage complexities.

Nisha is passionate about all things related to personal finance and helps to create handy guides, tools and pages to help people understand their options, and was the mortgages spokesperson for Bankrate UK.

Nisha started out writing content and managing freelancers for well known e-commerce brands, before joining the Money team in 2020 as our mortgages commissioning editor.