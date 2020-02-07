Nisha Vaidya

<Authors

What you need to know before getting a buy-to-let mortgage

Getting a buy-to-let mortgage can help you purchase your first rental property or expand your portfolio further. Read more to find out the key requirements for lending before you apply.

Home ownership: joint tenants or tenants in common?

This guide offers a detailed overview of different home ownership options and explains why your choice matters.

Residential mortgages

If you’re buying a home we explain how the mortgage you need works, what to be aware of and how to choose the best deal for you.

First time buyer mortgage rates

This guide explains why the size of your deposit matters and the sort of mortgage rates first-time buyers can expect to get.

What is a commercial mortgage?

Commercial mortgages are used to buy non-residential property and they are different to the mortgage you would use to buy your own home to live in.

80% buy to let mortgage

If you want to invest in a property to rent out you will need a buy to let mortgage, unless you have enough money to buy it outright.

Holiday let mortgages

We look at the type of mortgage you’ll need if you want to buy a holiday home to let, including the costs involved and how to find the best deal

HMO mortgages

If you want to buy a property to let to individual tenants you’ll need a specialist mortgage. We explain what you need to know about HMO mortgages.

Joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage

If you’re struggling to get onto the property ladder, we look at one way to make getting a mortgage easier without some of the drawbacks of buying jointly.