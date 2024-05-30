Rachel Wait is a regular contributing writer at Money.co.uk. She uses her personal finance expertise to help our readers understand their financial needs and options.
Rachel has spent the majority of her career writing about personal finance for leading price comparison sites and the national press, beginning as a reporter for Shares Magazine in 2007, although she started out writing business newsletters before that, in 2004.
She was Editor and then Managing Editor at Moneysupermarket for over eight years and since 2020, has written extensively on credit cards, pensions, insurance and mortgages for the Mail on Sunday, The Observer, The Spectator, the Evening Standard, Forbes UK, The Sun, as well as other publications.
Insurance
Credit cards
Pensions
Mortgages
BA (Hons) English, University of Exeter
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