If you need to buy equipment or machinery for your business but don’t have the funds to pay for it upfront, asset finance can offer a more affordable solution.

What is asset finance?

Asset finance enables businesses to acquire assets – such as plant machinery, business vehicles and other equipment – needed to run their operations.

Rather than investing large amounts of capital upfront to pay for this equipment outright, asset finance enables them to spread the cost over time, making smaller regular payments over the term of their agreement.

Thanks to this flexibility, it can be easier to replace old and tired equipment or buy additional equipment to help expand your business and increase the volume of products you offer or sell without compromising your cash flow.

How does asset finance work?

Depending on the type of asset finance you use, you may need to put down an initial deposit for the asset you wish to acquire and then borrow the remaining sum. You repay this amount, plus interest or fees, in monthly instalments. Your asset acts as security in this type of finance agreement.

At the end of the agreement, you might own the asset outright, purchase or return it, or choose to renew the agreement.

What are the different types of asset finance?

There are several different types of asset finance, as outlined below:

Hire purchase

Hire purchase is one of the most common forms of asset finance. Here, a lender buys the asset, and you lease it from them, making regular payments over a pre-agreed term. The asset appears positively on your balance sheet from the start of the agreement, but the lender retains ownership until you’ve completed your payments.

Once you’ve covered the cost of the asset and the interest, you pay a purchase fee (or balloon payment) to own the asset outright.

Note that you remain responsible for maintaining the asset throughout the lease term and you cannot sell the asset until either the term ends or you settle the contract early.

Finance lease

Again, with finance lease, a finance provider purchases the asset on your behalf and leases it back to your business. You make monthly payments throughout the lease term, which include the initial asset cost and interest.

It’s your responsibility to maintain and insure the asset during the lease term. Once the term ends, you can choose to continue renting the asset, return the asset to the provider, or sell it to a third party on behalf of the finance provider.

Equipment lease

This works in a similar way to finance lease, but you have the option to own the equipment at the end of the agreement. It enables you to rent the equipment from a leasing firm and make regular payments towards it. The leasing firm remains responsible for maintaining the equipment.

At the end of the contract, you can extend the lease, return the equipment to the lender, upgrade the equipment, or make a ballon payment to buy it outright.

Operating lease

An operating lease enables your business to acquire equipment for a limited period. You rent the asset during that time, making regular payments.

One of the biggest benefits of an operating lease is you may have the opportunity to upgrade to a newer model during your rental period. It’s also the finance provider’s responsibility to maintain the asset throughout the agreement.

Contract hire

Contract hire is generally used to lease cars and vans. It can be particularly beneficial for businesses that require vehicle fleets. That’s because the provider handles the sourcing and maintenance of the vehicles, saving your business time and streamlining the process.

You make payments over a set lease term and at the end of the rental period, you can choose to extend the term or return the vehicles.

Asset refinance

Asset refinance can help you release funds back into your business. If you have recently purchased an asset, the lender buys this from you for an agreed lump sum and you lease the asset from the lender. Once you’ve met all your monthly payments, you own the asset once more.

What are the advantages of asset finance? There are many benefits to using asset finance. These include:

No large initial outlay: Asset finance can help you access the equipment you need without investing large sums upfront

Manageable payments: You can spread the cost through monthly payments over an agreed period and maintain a steady cash flow

You may be able to upgrade: Some agreements allow you to upgrade your equipment regularly

Save on maintenance costs: With some forms of asset finance, it’s the lender’s responsibility to cover maintenance costs

Helps you keep cash in the bank: You don’t need to tie up cash reserves in your assets, leaving you more for everyday business spending

Can be more accessible: If you have poor credit, you may find it easier to get asset finance than a traditional business loan

What are the disadvantages of asset finance?

As with any type of finance, there are drawbacks to consider too:

Often more expensive: Asset finance is more expensive than buying an asset outright

Assets are used as security: This means if you fail to meet your repayments, the lender could repossess the assets

Limits on use of equipment: In some cases, the lender might restrict the use of the asset, such as placing an annual mileage limit on a lease vehicle. If you ignore this, you could face penalties

Damage liability: Depending on the type of asset finance, you may be liable for any damage to the asset that falls outside the scope of your agreement

Long-term commitment: Most asset finance agreements are at least a year in length

You may never own the asset: Depending on your agreement, your business may never actually own the asset

Is my business eligible for asset finance?

Sole traders, partnerships and limited companies can all apply for asset finance, but you will need to prove to lenders you can afford to meet the monthly repayments on time to be successful.

Additionally, you must run a UK-based business, and some lenders may ask that you have been trading for a set amount of time. You will typically need to show your bank statements for the past year.

Once the lender approves your application, it funds the purchase and your business gains access to the asset.

Is asset finance right for your business?

If you’re looking to expand your business and need access to the latest equipment and technology but don’t have the capital to buy it outright, asset finance is certainly worth considering. It can be particularly beneficial if your business is new or if your business experiences fluctuations in cash flow.

However, it’s crucial to shop around and compare your options carefully to ensure you can comfortably afford the repayments. You should also consider whether you want to own the asset at the end of the agreement, whether you’re happy to pay a deposit and how long you want to finance the asset for.

Other financing options you might want to consider include a working capital loan, a cash flow loan or a revolving credit facility.