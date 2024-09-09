Pros and cons of a business savings account

If you run a business, stashing any spare cash into a savings account can help you build a financial safety net to fall back on in an emergency or to help expand your business. But it’s important to understand what you’re signing up for before you apply, including potential drawbacks.

What is a business savings account?

A business savings account is an account you can use to deposit any surplus cash your business has. You shouldn’t use your business savings account for everyday transactions, but to put money aside that you want to save. Your saving goals will be unique to your company but could include saving for a tax bill, buying new equipment or building a rainy-day fund.

Unlike most business bank accounts, you earn interest on the funds paid into a business savings account. This helps your savings pot to grow over time.