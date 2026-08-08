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Following these tips will help you get the best deal when converting GBP to AUD
Plan how much you'll need to cover everyday expenses during your trip. If travelling in a group, you could be better off buying your travel money together.
Comparing Australian dollar rates online will give you more options. Typically, online rates are much better than you can get when you buy Australian dollars at the airport.
Once you have found the best Australian dollar exchange rate, you can place an order for your travel money.
You'll usually have the choice between having your Australian dollars delivered or collecting them in person. Delivery will often involve additional costs.
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
Travel credit cards - i.e. the ones with no foreign transaction fees - offer two key advantages over travel money:
Great exchange rates - when you spend on a travel credit card you get the American Express, Mastercard or Visa exchange rate, which is about the best you can find as a regular consumer
Purchase protection – for purchases costing £100 to £30,000, you're covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, meaning if something goes wrong you can make a claim with your card provider should the vendor fail to pay up
However, not everywhere accepts travel credit cards and using them at a cash machine abroad can come with hefty fees. It can also be easier to overspend on a credit card, leaving you with debts on which interest is charged.
Currency cards and travel bank accounts let you spend overseas without being charged a foreign transaction fee. Their key strengths are:
Great exchange rates – the best card providers will pass on the Amex, Mastercard or Visa rate to you without adding extra charges
No charges for some ATM withdrawals overseas - if you need extra cash on holiday, some providers let you make a number of withdrawals per month or withdraw up to a certain amount without being charged. Watch out for local ATM fees though, as these might still apply
The downsides include that there can be limits on how much you can withdraw abroad using a travel money card, and that they're not accepted quite as widely as cash. Some travel current accounts also come with fees.
Prepaid travel cards can be loaded with currency and used abroad without paying foreign exchange fees. You can load a prepaid card with a specific foreign currency or a variety of different currencies, depending on your travel plans. The key advantages are:
Low or no fees to use abroad – prepaid travel card providers can charge far less than traditional banks for overseas usage
Safer than carrying cash - you can cancel or freeze the card if it's lost or stolen, protecting your balance
However, you’ll need to watch out for general usage fees, which often apply when you load the card with cash and may also be charged monthly.
Australia is never going to be the cheapest holiday destination for UK travellers due to the cost of the long-haul flight you need to get there. But how far will your Australian dollars go once you land?
According to online travel research platform Budget Your Trip, as of July 2026, a typical traveller spends AU$263 per day on a trip to Australia. This means that for a 2-week trip, you could be looking at a budget of around AU$3,682 per person, including transport, food, accommodation and sightseeing. However, if you want to enjoy a more high-end experience, visit expensive cities such as Sydney, or go on lots of excursions, your spending could easily hit AU$695 per day.
As a rule, the cheapest times to visit will be outside the southern hemisphere summer, which runs from October to February.
It’s best to sort your holiday money before heading off on an overseas trip because it is more convenient to have cash available when you arrive. You may also have to pay commission or other hidden fees that you wouldn't have paid in the UK to an Australian currency exchange service, and it can be harder to spot scammers and fraudulent currency exchanges in Australia.
The Australian dollar is the currency of Australia and its surrounding territories. You can use the Australian dollar in the following places:
Australia
Australian Antarctic Territory
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Norfolk Island
Nauru
Tuvalu; alongside the Tuvaluan dollar
Kiribati; alongside the Kiribati dollar
Zimbabwe; alongside multiple other currencies
The symbol for the Australian dollar is $. It can also be seen as A$ or AU$ in cases where it could be mistaken for the US or New Zealand dollar.
Yes, you should exchange your money before you travel to Australia. Online rates will often be better than those available on the high street and at the airport. Choosing to get your travel money in Australia may result in additional fees or commissions to providers. And if you are planning a backpacking adventure across Australia, there will be fewer places for you to withdraw money outside of built-up areas.
Commissions are a fee providers charge to exchange your money for any foreign currency. Different providers charge different levels of commission, so it's worth keeping an eye on this wherever you source your travel money.
Some may offer 0% commission, but others might charge in the region of 1%.
Online providers can often provide better rates than those on the high street. The table above shows you our best available rates. The results can be personalised according to your travel plans and whether you wish to collect the currency or have it delivered.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying euros online. Discover how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid a commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Below you can find a list of currencies to exchange
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Rachel has spent the majority of her career writing about personal finance for leading price comparison sites and the national press, including for the Mail on Sunday, The Observer, The Spectator, the Evening Standard, Forbes UK and The Sun.
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