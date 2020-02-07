How to get the best Australian dollar exchange deal

Just follow these four simple steps:

Compare as many exchange rates as possible

Choose the highest rate : you can reorder our table to show the best rates first

Choose if you want to collect your money or have it delivered : look out for delivery charges if you buy your Australian dollars online or over the phone

Give yourself enough time to receive your Australian dollars

Here are more tips on how to get the best currency exchange deal.

Where can you get Australian dollars?

Online : You can compare rates from several companies at once if you shop for Australian dollars online.

Order for collection : Some companies let you pre order your currency online to guarantee it will be available for you to pick up in store.

In store: Most travel money stores on the high street will exchange Australian dollars but rates may not be as competitive as online.

Travelling soon? Here are your options

Where can you use Australian dollars?

It is the official currency of Australia but is also used in many other countries such as:

Australian Antarctic Territory

Christmas Island

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Norfolk Island

Nauru

Tuvali; alongside Tuvalian dollar

Kirbati; alongside Kirbati dollar

Zimbabwe; alongside multiple other currencies

The currency symbol for the Australian dollar is $ and can also be seen as A$ or AU$ in cases when it can be mistaken for the US or New Zealand dollar.

What notes and coins can you get?

An Australian dollar is made up of 100 cents and uses the following denominations:

Cent coins : 5, 10, 20 and 50

Dollar coins : 1 and 2

Dollar notes: 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

Remember, if you are planning a backpacking adventure across Australia there are fewer places for you to withdraw money outside of built up areas.