Compare exchange rates for Australian dollars and you could get more to spend for your money when you travel to this popular holiday destination.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

How to get the best Australian dollar exchange deal

Just follow these four simple steps:

  • Compare as many exchange rates as possible

  • Choose the highest rate: you can reorder our table to show the best rates first

  • Choose if you want to collect your money or have it delivered: look out for delivery charges if you buy your Australian dollars online or over the phone

  • Give yourself enough time to receive your Australian dollars

Here are more tips on how to get the best currency exchange deal.

Where can you get Australian dollars?

  • Online: You can compare rates from several companies at once if you shop for Australian dollars online.

  • Order for collection: Some companies let you pre order your currency online to guarantee it will be available for you to pick up in store.

  • In store: Most travel money stores on the high street will exchange Australian dollars but rates may not be as competitive as online.

Travelling soon? Here are your options

Where can you use Australian dollars?

It is the official currency of Australia but is also used in many other countries such as:

  • Australian Antarctic Territory

  • Christmas Island

  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands

  • Norfolk Island

  • Nauru

  • Tuvali; alongside Tuvalian dollar

  • Kirbati; alongside Kirbati dollar

  • Zimbabwe; alongside multiple other currencies

The currency symbol for the Australian dollar is $ and can also be seen as A$ or AU$ in cases when it can be mistaken for the US or New Zealand dollar.

What notes and coins can you get?

An Australian dollar is made up of 100 cents and uses the following denominations:

  • Cent coins: 5, 10, 20 and 50

  • Dollar coins: 1 and 2

  • Dollar notes: 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

Remember, if you are planning a backpacking adventure across Australia there are fewer places for you to withdraw money outside of built up areas.

Australian dollar FAQs

About our Australian dollar comparison

Why compare travel money with money.co.uk?

Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

