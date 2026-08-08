<Travel Money

Find our best exchange rate for Australian Dollars

Convert GBP to AUD and find the best exchange rate for Australian Dollars

Use our comparison tables and currency calculator to find the best Australian dollar rate and work out how many pounds you need to exchange to buy the Australian dollars you need.

Currency Calculator

£
Best Rate from
Travel FX Travel Money logo
1 GBP = 1.873 AUD
1 AUD = 0.534 GBP
Amount received (after accounting for delivery fees)
750 GBP =1,404.75 AUD
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AuthorLucinda O'Brien
Fact checkerRachel Wait
Last updatedAugust 7th, 2026

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How to find the best Australian dollar exchange rates

Following these tips will help you get the best deal when converting GBP to AUD

Plan your budget ahead of your travels

Plan how much you'll need to cover everyday expenses during your trip. If travelling in a group, you could be better off buying your travel money together.

Compare as many exchange rates as possible

Comparing Australian dollar rates online will give you more options. Typically, online rates are much better than you can get when you buy Australian dollars at the airport.

Choose a trusted provider for protection

Once you have found the best Australian dollar exchange rate, you can place an order for your travel money.

Decide how to collect your cash

You'll usually have the choice between having your Australian dollars delivered or collecting them in person. Delivery will often involve additional costs.

7 results found, sorted by Amount received. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
£
Source currency
Collection or delivery?

Travel FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.8730
£750 gets you
$1,404.75
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
No
View deal
Travel FX, an FX specialist, usually provides their most competitive currency exchange rates. A multiple award-winning company, free delivery (over £700.00), no commission, pay by Debit Card or Bank Transfer and typically offering the best rates here.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

The Currency Club Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.8670
£750 gets you
$1,400.25
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
No
View deal
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Sterling FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.8661
£750 gets you
$1,399.58
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
Take advantage of Fast Track Next working day delivery on EUR and USD if you miss our 12 noon cutoff at no extra cost. Free next day delivery on all orders over £700 (otherwise a fee of £6 applies).
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

NM Money Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.8655
£750 gets you
$1,399.13
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
NM Money provide great value financial services for travel. Our products include selling and buying over 50 foreign currencies, pre-paid travel money card, and money transfers including Western Union. We help your money go further.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
Click & Collect from over 240 stores in 60 Seconds

eurochange Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.8655
£750 gets you
$1,399.13
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
eurochange are the foreign exchange experts. They provide an award-winning service which is rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, offering the widest range of currencies including Euros and US Dollars.
They'll also buy foreign currency in exchange for GBP #exchangewitheurochange
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Post Office Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.8541
£750 gets you
$1,390.58
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
Over 60 currencies available for next day home delivery or collection from over 11,000 branches. Click and collect EUR and USD in two hours from a branch near you. Includes travel money refund guarantee. T&Cs apply.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct

Covent Garden FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.8515
£750 gets you
$1,370.11
Delivery fee
£10delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
A family run business with over 40 years of experience. We offer competitive rates with no commission and zero hidden fees. Free delivery on orders over £1000. In store collection available.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Pros and cons of buying Australian dollars before travelling

Pros

You can lock in your exchange rate when buying cash ahead of your trip
There are no restrictions on where and how you spend AUD cash while in Australia
You can avoid hidden charges such as overseas withdrawal fees

Cons

Carrying large quantities of cash can be a risk if it is lost or stolen
You may find better rates with specialist travel debit or credit cards
You’ll have to pay to reconvert any leftover cash back into pounds

What are the top alternatives to buying travel money?

Travel credit cards - i.e. the ones with no foreign transaction fees - offer two key advantages over travel money:

  • Great exchange rates - when you spend on a travel credit card you get the American Express, Mastercard or Visa exchange rate, which is about the best you can find as a regular consumer

  • Purchase protection – for purchases costing £100 to £30,000, you're covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, meaning if something goes wrong you can make a claim with your card provider should the vendor fail to pay up

However, not everywhere accepts travel credit cards and using them at a cash machine abroad can come with hefty fees. It can also be easier to overspend on a credit card, leaving you with debts on which interest is charged.

Compare our best travel credit cards

Currency cards and travel bank accounts let you spend overseas without being charged a foreign transaction fee. Their key strengths are:

  • Great exchange rates – the best card providers will pass on the Amex, Mastercard or Visa rate to you without adding extra charges

  • No charges for some ATM withdrawals overseas - if you need extra cash on holiday, some providers let you make a number of withdrawals per month or withdraw up to a certain amount without being charged. Watch out for local ATM fees though, as these might still apply 

The downsides include that there can be limits on how much you can withdraw abroad using a travel money card, and that they're not accepted quite as widely as cash. Some travel current accounts also come with fees.

See travel money cards

Prepaid travel cards can be loaded with currency and used abroad without paying foreign exchange fees. You can load a prepaid card with a specific foreign currency or a variety of different currencies, depending on your travel plans. The key advantages are:

  • Low or no fees to use abroad – prepaid travel card providers can charge far less than traditional banks for overseas usage

  • Safer than carrying cash - you can cancel or freeze the card if it's lost or stolen, protecting your balance

However, you’ll need to watch out for general usage fees, which often apply when you load the card with cash and may also be charged monthly.

See our prepaid card deals

How much does it cost to travel in Australia?

Australia is never going to be the cheapest holiday destination for UK travellers due to the cost of the long-haul flight you need to get there. But how far will your Australian dollars go once you land? 

According to online travel research platform Budget Your Trip, as of July 2026, a typical traveller spends AU$263 per day on a trip to Australia. This means that for a 2-week trip, you could be looking at a budget of around AU$3,682 per person, including transport, food, accommodation and sightseeing. However, if you want to enjoy a more high-end experience, visit expensive cities such as Sydney, or go on lots of excursions, your spending could easily hit AU$695 per day. 

As a rule, the cheapest times to visit will be outside the southern hemisphere summer, which runs from October to February. 

FAQs

It’s best to sort your holiday money before heading off on an overseas trip because it is more convenient to have cash available when you arrive. You may also have to pay commission or other hidden fees that you wouldn't have paid in the UK to an Australian currency exchange service, and it can be harder to spot scammers and fraudulent currency exchanges in Australia.

The Australian dollar is the currency of Australia and its surrounding territories. You can use the Australian dollar in the following places: 

  • Australia

  • Australian Antarctic Territory

  • Christmas Island

  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands

  • Norfolk Island

  • Nauru

  • Tuvalu; alongside the Tuvaluan dollar

  • Kiribati; alongside the Kiribati dollar

  • Zimbabwe; alongside multiple other currencies

The symbol for the Australian dollar is $. It can also be seen as A$ or AU$ in cases where it could be mistaken for the US or New Zealand dollar.

Yes, you should exchange your money before you travel to Australia. Online rates will often be better than those available on the high street and at the airport. Choosing to get your travel money in Australia may result in additional fees or commissions to providers. And if you are planning a backpacking adventure across Australia, there will be fewer places for you to withdraw money outside of built-up areas.

Commissions are a fee providers charge to exchange your money for any foreign currency. Different providers charge different levels of commission, so it's worth keeping an eye on this wherever you source your travel money. 

Some may offer 0% commission, but others might charge in the region of 1%. 

Online providers can often provide better rates than those on the high street. The table above shows you our best available rates. The results can be personalised according to your travel plans and whether you wish to collect the currency or have it delivered.

About our comparisons

We include every company that gives you the option of buying euros online. Discover how our website works.

We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid a commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Learn more about travel money

Find out more about getting the best rates or see if there are other products that would suit you
Travel money: the basics you need to know
Travel money: the basics you need to know
Travel money: how to get the best deal
Travel money: how to get the best deal
Last minute holiday checklist
Last minute holiday checklist
Find more guides here

About the author

Lucinda O'Brien profileLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Below you can find a list of currencies to exchange

EuroUS DollarTurkish LiraUAE DirhamAustralian DollarCurrency buy back

Other products that you might need for your trip

Travel insuranceTravel credit cardsPrepaid travel cardsTravel money

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