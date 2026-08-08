Australia is never going to be the cheapest holiday destination for UK travellers due to the cost of the long-haul flight you need to get there. But how far will your Australian dollars go once you land?

According to online travel research platform Budget Your Trip , as of July 2026, a typical traveller spends AU$263 per day on a trip to Australia. This means that for a 2-week trip, you could be looking at a budget of around AU$3,682 per person, including transport, food, accommodation and sightseeing. However, if you want to enjoy a more high-end experience, visit expensive cities such as Sydney, or go on lots of excursions, your spending could easily hit AU$695 per day.

As a rule, the cheapest times to visit will be outside the southern hemisphere summer, which runs from October to February.