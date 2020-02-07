Compare exchange rates for Australian dollars and you could get more to spend for your money when you travel to this popular holiday destination.
Just follow these four simple steps:
Compare as many exchange rates as possible
Choose the highest rate: you can reorder our table to show the best rates first
Choose if you want to collect your money or have it delivered: look out for delivery charges if you buy your Australian dollars online or over the phone
Give yourself enough time to receive your Australian dollars
Here are more tips on how to get the best currency exchange deal.
Online: You can compare rates from several companies at once if you shop for Australian dollars online.
Order for collection: Some companies let you pre order your currency online to guarantee it will be available for you to pick up in store.
In store: Most travel money stores on the high street will exchange Australian dollars but rates may not be as competitive as online.
Travelling soon? Here are your options
It is the official currency of Australia but is also used in many other countries such as:
Australian Antarctic Territory
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Norfolk Island
Nauru
Tuvali; alongside Tuvalian dollar
Kirbati; alongside Kirbati dollar
Zimbabwe; alongside multiple other currencies
The currency symbol for the Australian dollar is $ and can also be seen as A$ or AU$ in cases when it can be mistaken for the US or New Zealand dollar.
An Australian dollar is made up of 100 cents and uses the following denominations:
Cent coins: 5, 10, 20 and 50
Dollar coins: 1 and 2
Dollar notes: 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100
Remember, if you are planning a backpacking adventure across Australia there are fewer places for you to withdraw money outside of built up areas.
No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.
No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you.
Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card company and the travel money company for purchasing travel money with your credit card.
It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.
They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying Australian dollars online. Here is more information on how our website works.
