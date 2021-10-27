Key measures from Rishi Sunak's 2021 Autumn Budget speech

The autumn Budget has announced the Government's plans for spending and taxes for the next year.

It included his two key fiscal rules - that borrowing should fall as a percentage of the economy and the government would only borrow cash to invest in projects that will help the economy grow.

Before Rishi Sunak even stood up to speak to MPs and unveil his 2021 Autumn Budget, the Treasury had already announced a string of measures it planned to include.

So we knew minimum wage was rising from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour for workers over 23, the public sector pay freeze was ending for 5 million nurses, teachers and members of the armed forces and England's city regions would receive £6.9 billion of cash for train, tram, bus and cycle projects.

But that was far from all that was included by the Chancellor. Here are the key measures that will affect your money:

Tax rises

National insurance will be rising from April next year.

That will see an extra 1.25 percentage points of tax taken from pay packets - through both class 1 National Insurance Contributions paid by employees and class 4 NICs paid by self-employed workers.

This is expected to add about £180 a year to the average standard rate taxpayer's annual bills and £715 a year to the average higher rate taxpayer's bills.

The levy will not apply to pensions income or voluntary payments.

Dividend taxes will also rise by 1.25 percentage points - this is a tax charged on income received from shares you own.

The Chancellor said that he planned to reduce taxes in the next few years.

Cheaper beer and wine and bubbly

From 15 rates of alcohol duty, there will just be six categories in a system based on the idea "the more alcohol, the higher the tax".

That means strong ciders and fortified wines will cost a bit more.

By contrast, there will be price falls for Champagne and other sparking wines, fruit ciders, and lower strength beers and wines will get cheaper.

There is also a 5% cut in taxes on pints pulled in pubs.

"We’re making sweeping reforms to our outdated alcohol duty system. Introducing a new system that is simpler, fairer, and healthier - as well as permanently cutting the cost of a pint by 3p," Sunak said.

The Chancellor also scrapped a planned rise in duties.

"The planned increase in duty on spirits like Scotch Whisky, wine, cider and beer, will all, from midnight tonight, be cancelled," Sunak said.

"We’re also taking five steps today to create an alcohol duties system that is simpler, fairer, and healthier."

Minimum wage rises

The UK’s lowest-paid workers will see their wages rise from April 1 next year, with the National Living Wage (NLW) increases from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour – adding £1,073.80 to the annual earnings of someone working 35 hours a week.

The minimum wage for people aged 21-22 is going up from £8.36 to £9.18 an hour while and the Apprentice Rate rises from £4.30 to £4.81 an hour.

Sunak said: “This wage boost ensures we’re making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this Parliament.”