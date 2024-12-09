Is debit card protection the same as for credit cards?

There were 2.3 billion debit card transactions in August 2023 alone, and some of those will have resulted in cardholders buying misleading products or receiving poor service. So what should you do if this happens to you?

Do you get debit card protection through Section 75?

You’re only protected by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act when you make a purchase costing between £100 and £30,000 and have paid for some of it on your credit card. What makes this a really useful nugget of consumer law is that you only need to spend a fraction of the total, say £1, on the credit card to be protected for the full cost.

But Section 75 only covers credit. This doesn’t mean there’s no protection for problems with debit card purchases, just that it’s a different type of protection.

What is the Chargeback Scheme?

Although less well known than Section 75, the Chargeback Scheme gives you a way to get your money back from your bank if you purchase something faulty. It also protects you when you have spent money on a debit card for a service that was not provided or if a company stops trading and fails to deliver promised goods.

You get protection through the Chargeback Scheme for purchases made using all UK debit cards and credit cards, including:

Visa debit and credit cards, as well as Visa Electron cards

MasterCard debit and credit cards

Prepaid cards

There is a similar purchase protection scheme in place for Amex cards, but it only pledges to reimburse losses of up to a value of £2,500, and a £50 excess applies.

What are the protection limits for Chargeback?