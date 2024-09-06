Your guide to business bank account monthly fees

Some business bank accounts charge one-time account fees that you only pay when you first open the account. But there’s also a range of fees that you need to pay regularly. This guide focuses on those ongoing fees.

If you’re opening a business bank account , you need to be aware of the different fees you might need to pay.

Business bank account fees

Below are some of the regular fees you can expect to pay on a business bank account.

Monthly account fees: Many banks charge a monthly fee for managing the account, although some waive this fee for the first 12 months or so

Electronic payment fees: Some banks charge fees for each electronic payment into or out of the account

Standing order fees: You might pay a fee for each standing order you have

Fees for paying in cash or cheques: Banks commonly charge a fee for depositing cash or cheques into business accounts

BACS or CHAPS fees: Many business accounts charge fees for BACS and CHAPS transfers

Fees for sending money abroad: You are usually charged if you send money to overseas bank accounts

Foreign exchange fees: If you use your bank card to spend overseas, foreign transaction fees of around 2% to 3% often apply

Cash withdrawal fees: You might also incur fees for withdrawing cash at an ATM on your bank card, whether at home or abroad

Fees vary between different business bank accounts, so it’s crucial to carefully read the terms and conditions, along with all information about fees.

How can you avoid bank fees on a business account?

It can be difficult to avoid all ongoing fees on a business bank account. But you can keep them to a minimum by shopping around and comparing a range of different accounts.

Think carefully about the type of transactions your business makes, such as UK bank transfers or cash withdrawals from an ATM. Some business bank accounts let you carry out certain transactions for free but charge for others. By considering how you will use an account and comparing your options, you might find one that’s free for the types of transactions you need to make.

Also, think about the volume of transactions your business makes each month. Some accounts let you make a certain number of free bank transfers or payments each month but charge a fee once you’ve reached that limit. If you can stay below the cut-off point, you won’t need to pay.

Alternatively, you might find a business account that offers unlimited transactions each month in return for a monthly account fee. If your business makes a high number of transactions, this type of account could prove cheaper.

On the other hand, if your business only carries out a handful of transactions each month, you might be better off with an account that has no monthly fee but charges per transaction.

How to find a free business bank account

The key to finding a free business bank account is to compare what’s available in detail. Check whether there’s a monthly fee – or whether your bank waives this fee for an initial period. Also, look at whether there are fees for transactions.

Most accounts charge for certain types of transactions, say cash payments, but you might be lucky enough to find one that is free for all the transactions your business needs to make.