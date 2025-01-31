If you’re worried about meeting fixed monthly loan repayments, a merchant cash advance can offer a more flexible funding solution.
If you run a small business that takes most of its sales through card terminals, a merchant cash advance can provide a short-term funding option when you need quick access to cash.
A merchant cash advance gives you a lump sum in return for a percentage of future card transaction sales and agreed fees
You can typically borrow 1.5x your business’s monthly card sales
Repayments fluctuate in line with your business income, so you pay more when the business is doing well and less when trading is quieter
Applying for a merchant cash advance can be quicker than applying for a traditional business loan
These unsecured and secured loans could help you grow your business, cover running costs or even fund a new company.
A merchant cash advance, also known as a business cash advance, gives you a lump sum of cash upfront, which you repay through a percentage of your card sales. The provider automatically collects these repayments, along with any fees.
Unlike a traditional bank loan, this form of borrowing has no interest rates or fixed monthly repayments. You may also find getting a merchant cash advance quicker and more straightforward than a traditional business loan.
When applying for a merchant cash advance, the provider gives you an upfront payment based on how much money your business makes from card payments each month. The advance is typically 1.5x your business’s monthly card sales, often between £1,000 and £500,000.
The provider automatically collects repayments by taking a percentage of your card sales until you’ve paid back the full amount. This is in addition to the agreed fees.
Repayments fluctuate in line with your income, meaning you pay off more when business is booming and less when business is quieter. You can generally expect to repay your loan over three to 18 months.
Read more:
You could use a merchant cash advance to cover cash flow shortages or expenses such as:
Emergency repairs
New equipment or inventory
Working capital
Marketing and advertising costs
Paying VAT or tax bills
Expansion of premises
To calculate the cost of your loan, the lender multiplies the funding amount by the ‘factor rate’. This is set at a fixed rate per £1 borrowed and is quoted as a decimal number.
As an example, if you borrow £10,000 and your lender quotes a factor rate of 1.1, you repay £10,000 x 1.1 = £11,000.
The rate you pay depends on your business’s financial health, credit history and industry sector, and once it’s set, it doesn’t change.
A merchant cash advance tends to suit businesses that take most of their sales through card payments. This might include:
Cafes and restaurants
Retail shops
E-commerce stores
Hotels
Hairdressers
Carpenters, plumbers or electricians
Pubs and bars
Before deciding whether a merchant cash advance is right for your business, you should weigh up the pros and cons.
No hidden fees: You know exactly how much you need to repay when you sign up
Adaptable repayment plan: Repayments fluctuate depending on how well your business is doing
Quick funding: The application process is quicker than applying for a business loan and funds can be in your business account within 24 to 48 hours
No need to remember repayments: The merchant cash advance provider collects your repayments automatically
No collateral required: This is an unsecured business finance solution
Can be easier to qualify: You don’t necessarily need good credit to apply as lenders base their decision on your card payment turnover
More expensive: A merchant cash advance tends to be more expensive than many other types of business finance
Not suitable for borrowing large sums: Your loan size is usually capped at 1 to 2 times your monthly turnover
Only card payments qualify: You can’t include cash payments, invoices or bank transfers
No benefit to repaying early: You won’t save money by clearing the debt early as you pay a fixed fee on your loan
If you decide to apply for a merchant cash advance, you typically need to fill in an online form, providing details about your business, such as the type of business you run and what you wish to use the funds for.
You also need to provide documents such as three to six months’ worth of card sales provider statements and bank statements.
Once the lender approves your application, you receive an offer explaining your funding terms and you receive the funds in your business bank account.
There are plenty of alternative sources of funding to explore if a merchant cash advance isn’t right for your business:
If your business regularly invoices clients, invoice finance enables you to borrow up to 95% of your unpaid invoices in advance. You typically receive funds within 24 to 48 hours.
A revolving credit facility allows your business to borrow money flexibly by withdrawing credit as needed. You usually make your repayments each day, week or month, and once you repay the amount borrowed, you can often withdraw the funds again when required.
A business loan lets you borrow a lump sum of cash that you then repay in monthly instalments over a set term, with added interest. You could use the funds from the loan to pay bills, employee salaries or expand your business.
If you need access to equipment, machinery or vehicles, but can’t afford to pay for them upfront, asset finance enables you to pay for them in instalments. Depending on the agreement type, at the end of the term, you might own the asset outright, return it, or have options to purchase or renew it.
A cash flow loan is a type of short-term financing that allows businesses to borrow money based on their expected future cash flow. It’s designed to cover temporary shortfalls in your business’s cash flow.
Rachel has spent the majority of her career writing about personal finance for leading price comparison sites and the national press, including for the Mail on Sunday, The Observer, The Spectator, the Evening Standard, Forbes UK and The Sun.