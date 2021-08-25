Deciding how to manage your spending on holiday has become increasingly complex due to the wide array of options available. From credit cards and challenger banks to traveller’s cheques and the traditional airport kiosk, it’s hard to know the best approach.

Here we explain the advantages and drawbacks of each method and the steps you should take to make sure you’re getting a good deal.

What is a good deal?

You need to find the best exchange rate with the lowest additional charges, like delivery fees, to get a good deal.

Compare the best travel money rates online and in-store to find which company will give you the most cash in total.

But remember, taking travel money with you is not the only way to spend abroad so make sure you explore all your options before your trip.

Compare the fees, charges and exchange rates from currency providers to the rates you’ll pay with prepaid, debit and credit cards.

What are the costs?

Currency exchange involves several different charges such as:

Exchange rates

This shows how much foreign currency you can get in exchange for your money.

Travel money providers buy foreign currency at its wholesale price and sell it to you at a profit. That is why there are so many different exchange rates.

The higher the number you can find, the better the exchange rate. For instance, if you want to convert GBP to EURO and see a rate of £1 for €1.20, that is better than £1 for €1.18 and worse than £1 for €1.24.

Commission charges

Travel money providers take these charges for administering your order.

The charge is normally incorporated into the rate, so although many companies advertise 0% commission, they could still be charging you by offering a less competitive exchange rate instead.

Delivery costs

Delivery charges may apply if you buy your travel money online or over the phone. The cost varies. Some companies offer free delivery to your home address while others offer free delivery for collection from a branch or airport.

Credit card charges

If you buy foreign currency with your credit card you will be charged:

On your credit card — buying foreign currency is treated as a cash withdrawal. This means you will incur a cash advance fee and daily interest charges.

By the travel money company — most charge a transaction fee of up to 3% for using your credit card to pay for your currency.

How should you buy travel money?

Ordering travel money online and in-store, have different pros and cons: