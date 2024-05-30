If you’re torn between wanting to travel the world and saving money, the good news is you might be able to do both. You can use multiple tips and tricks to cut costs – all you need is a little creativity and time to plan.

Here are our tips for travelling on a budget:

1. Start planning early

The first thing you need to do is come up with a plan. Think about where you want to travel and how long you want to spend in each city or country. You can then start researching the cost of flights and accommodation in those places (more on this below).

Planning early gives you the best chance of finding low-cost deals. Monitor rates and pounce as soon as they drop.

2. Avoid peak season

If possible, travel at less popular times and avoid school holidays.

It’s a good idea to research the best time to visit your chosen destination and aim to travel just before or after these dates. This period is often referred to as the shoulder season, as it falls between peak and off-season. Accommodation and flight costs tend to be lower during this period, and you’ll benefit from fewer crowds.

3. Save money on flights

You can use lots of cheap flight hacks to save money on flights. But you’ll need to spend some time doing your research first.

Using comparison sites such as Skyscanner, Kayak, and Expedia can help you easily compare flight prices. Skyscanner and Kayak even let you select ‘everywhere’ or ‘anywhere’ in the destination box so you can see how prices compare to different destinations.

Alternatively, you could use Google Flights to track prices for a trip and find the cheapest days to fly (this is often mid-week).

When comparing flights, check whether flying early in the morning or late at night reduces the cost. You can also see whether adding a stopover would save you money or whether booking your flight and accommodation together in one package deal is cheaper.

4. Get creative with accommodation

There are various ways to save money on accommodation costs. Hostels are often the cheapest option and can accommodate you whether you’re happy to stay in a dorm or prefer a private room. Take a look at Hostelworld to compare prices.

If hostels aren’t for you, comparison sites like Booking.com and Hotels.com will help you to compare hotels, villas and apartments.

You could also look at quirkier accommodation types on sites such as Host Unusual (think yurts, pods and prison cells). Or you could investigate house swapping. Sites such as HomeExchange and HomeLink let you swap your home for someone else’s for an agreed period, although membership fees apply.

If you don’t like the idea of someone else staying in your home or your landlord won’t agree, house or pet sitting is another possibility. You can use sites such as TrustedHousesitters to look for opportunities around the globe. In return for free accommodation, you’ll need to take care of the property and/or homeowner’s pet while they’re away. Again, membership fees apply.

5. Work abroad

If you’re worried about how much money you’ll need while travelling, you could look into working abroad to boost your bank balance.

Possible options include becoming a tour guide or diving instructor or finding work in a restaurant or hotel. However, one of the most popular jobs is teaching English overseas.

To do this, you’ll need a Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) certification and excellent communication skills. Most employers expect you to have at least 120 hours of TEFL training as standard, and you will need to pay for your course.

But once you’re qualified, you should find plenty of opportunities around the world, whether you fancy exploring Thailand, Japan, South Korea or Costa Rica. The amount you earn can vary depending on where you teach, but wages can be good, and some companies will even pay for your flight out.

6. Use a rewards credit card

Applying for a rewards credit card could also help you get to your chosen destination faster. Some credit cards enable you to earn air miles as you spend, which you can redeem to pay for flights and hotel stays.

However, some of these credit cards charge annual fees, and interest rates can be high if you don’t clear your balance each month. As a result, you should only use these cards if you’re confident you can pay off your balance in full each month.

7. Get a rail pass

Depending on your destination, you could save money on transportation by buying a rail pass. If you’re travelling through Europe, for example, the Eurail Pass enables you to travel around multiple countries on one pass. Simply select where you want to travel and how long you want to travel and plan your route.

There’s also the Japan Rail Pass for those who want to see Japan and Amtrak rail passes in the USA.

Costs will vary depending on the type of pass and how long you’re travelling for. However, there are often discounts for students and seniors.

8. Pay the right way

Before you set off, it’s important to think about travel money. Many debit and credit cards charge fees of around 3% every time you make a foreign transaction, which can quickly eat into your budget.

For this reason, it can pay to get a card designed for use abroad that won’t charge you a fee for spending transactions or cash withdrawals.

You could also consider a prepaid travel card. These let you preload your card with foreign currency before your trip, which you can then spend and withdraw as usual.

Finally, keep in mind that if a retailer asks whether you want to pay for an item in pounds sterling or the local currency, you should always pay in the local currency. If you choose pounds sterling, the retailer will convert the sum for you using a less favourable exchange rate that will cost you more.