What is a business plan and why every entrepreneur needs one

An essential part of getting started is writing a business plan. Doing so enables you to lay out your vision for the business, including what you want to achieve over the coming years and how you plan to get there. Here’s all you need to know.

Starting your own business can be hugely exciting, but there’s a lot of work you need to do first to increase your chances of success.

These unsecured and secured loans could help you grow your business, cover running costs or even fund a new company.

What is a business plan and why do you need one?

A business plan is an important document that outlines your company’s goals, strategies and financial projections. It should provide a detailed description of what your business does, the products or services it provides and your target audience.

A business plan serves as a roadmap for your business and should explain how you plan to achieve your vision. It can help you to have a better understanding of your business goals and identify potential roadblocks. It can be a crucial part of securing finance and helping your business to stay on track.

What are the six main purposes of a business plan?

There are many reasons why it pays to write a business plan - and all of them ultimately boost your chances of establishing a thriving business.

We’ve outlined the main purposes of a business plan below:

1. Proving your business idea is viable

Creating a business plan helps you establish whether your business idea could really work. As an entrepreneur, you need to consider estimated startup costs and include a profit and loss forecast and a cash flow forecast.

Taking these steps can help to reassure anyone looking at your plan that you’re serious about your business and have crunched the numbers to make sure it can succeed.

2. Outlining your company’s strategy and goals

It’s not always easy to establish goals and targets once your business is up and running. But writing them into a business plan means you know what you’re aiming for in two, three or five years' time. This can help you to stay focused and on track.

3. Securing finance

Having a business plan can increase your chances of securing finance from investors. Potential investors want to see how you plan to use their money and how it could help your business grow.

They also need to see that you’ve researched the industry and your target audience, as well as developed a strong product or service. The last thing they want to do is invest in a business that’s destined to fail.

4. Identifying problems and reducing risks

Carrying out market research and analysing competitors in your business plan should help you identify any potential issues early on, enabling you to prepare your response in advance.

5. Attracting talent

A well-crafted business plan can help you attract skilled staff by outlining your company’s goals and values. Showing how you plan to grow the business can instil confidence in your team and give them job security.

6. Sharing your vision

Lastly, a business plan enables you to share your vision for your company with investors and staff so that everyone is on the same page. This can help everyone work towards the same goals and make decisions that align with them.

Key elements of a business plan

There are several key business plan sections that you need to include in your business plan. We’ve outlined these below:

Executive summary : A succinct overview of the business plan

Company description: An explanation of your business and what it does

Market analysis: Research on your industry and target market

Competitive analysis: Research about your competitors and their strengths and weaknesses

Products or services: A description of what you’re selling and how it stands out from the competition

Organisational structure and management: An overview of the company’s structure and the key players involved

Marketing plan: An outline of how you’re going to promote your business and how much you expect to spend

Financial plan: A detailed overview of your finances, including cash flow statements and profit projections

How to write a business plan

Below is a brief overview of the steps to take to create your business plan. Our guide on How to write a business plan provides more details.

Draft a business description

Outline the organisational structure and management

Carry out market research

Conduct competitor analysis

List your products or services

Define a marketing plan

Outline your funding needs

Plan your financial projections

Include an appendix of supporting documents

Write your executive summary and add it to the front of your document

Traditional vs lean startup business plans

A traditional business plan is the most common type of business plan and is often 30 to 40 pages long. It goes into plenty of detail about your business and involves extensive research and planning, following the format mentioned above.

By contrast, a lean startup business plan requires less time to put together. It’s not as in-depth and has a high-level focus. It tends to only be one or two pages long and covers:

A description of the problem your startup is solving

Your target audience

How your product or service solves the customer’s problem

How your product or service stands out from the competition

The cost of producing the product or launching the service

The idea behind a lean startup business plan is to get your product or service to market as quickly as possible. This can be beneficial if your business idea is time-sensitive or if it’s a competitive industry. You can also ditch your plan more easily if it doesn’t work.

On the other hand, if you have a unique idea or you’re launching larger and more ambitious products, a traditional business plan is likely to be a safer bet. Lenders and investors usually ask to see a traditional business plan before offering funding.

Tips for creating a small business plan

When creating your business plan, keep the following points in mind: