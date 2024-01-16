30 small business ideas for 2025

Why not draw some inspiration from our list of some of the best businesses to start this year?

The first thing you need to decide is what sort of business you want to run. As the 4.31 million self-employed workers in the UK know, choosing the right start-up idea is crucial to the success of your business.

1. Social media consultancy

An online presence is indispensable for businesses of all sizes in 2024. And social media is one of the easiest and most effective ways for small businesses to market their services.

So, if you enjoy social media, you could set yourself up as a social media consultant.

Ways to get started include joining a social media management service such as Sprout Social or Hootsuite, setting up business profiles on the main platforms to showcase your skills, and taking a digital marketing course – these range from quick online courses to recognised qualifications that take a few months to complete.

2. Dog walking

After surging during the pandemic, pet ownership in the UK remains high, with approximately 57% of households having at least one type of animal.

Of these, 31% have a dog, meaning dog walkers are in high demand across the country.

Advantages of this idea include the absence of official training requirements, ease of finding customers and the potential to charge up to £25 per hour.

You can also increase your profits by offering pet-sitting services when your clients go away.

However, it’s vital to only take on as many dogs as you can handle and to take out dog walking insurance to cover you in case of any problems.

According to Defra Animal Activity Licensing rules, you also need certain qualifications to look after someone else’s pet in your own home.

3. Virtual assistant services

Lots of small businesses now outsource their admin to off-site virtual assistants, who charge around £30 an hour to remotely handle tasks such as diary management and bookkeeping.

If you have experience in a related field, you can also offer specialist services, such as marketing, potentially at a higher rate.

It’s an accessible business start-up idea for people from a range of backgrounds, especially as you can use platforms such as Upwork to find clients that are a good match for your skill set.

And, as you build up your client base, you can expand by creating a virtual assistant agency and managing a team of people who also work from home.

4. Removals

Tens of thousands of people move house every month in the UK.

So, if you are fit and strong, and happy to drive a van in both urban areas and on long journeys, then setting up a business helping people to move home could prove a profitable venture.

You need van insurance as well as cover for any accidental damage to the items you transport. Like all businesses, you should also consider different types of business insurance – just in case something goes wrong.

5. Sewing and alterations

While sewing machines were commonplace in UK households 50 years ago, they are much rarer now.

This means there are plenty of opportunities for budding tailors and seamstresses willing to take on jobs. This might range from making a bespoke set of curtains to shortening a pair of jeans.

All you need is a good sewing machine and some basic supplies, such as thread, and you’re ready to go.

However, it might be worth teaming up with local clothes shops or dry cleaners as a way of kicking off your client list.

6. Gardening

From mowing lawns to creating landscape features such as rockeries and ponds, gardening can be a varied and highly satisfying occupation – as long as you enjoy being outdoors in all weathers.

Start-up costs can involve investing in some gardening equipment, as well as a van to transport it, but in the early days, you might be able to use your customers’ equipment to do most jobs.

The going rate for gardening services varies depending on location and the type of service offered but averages out at about £25 an hour.

And with recent figures suggesting Britons spend hundreds of pounds on their gardens during the summer months alone, you should have no shortage of clients on your books.

7. Catering

A home-catering service is an easy small business to set up if you enjoy spending time in the kitchen.

However, if you’re planning to work on a commercial scale, you'll need a certified and hygiene-rated kitchen equipped to produce your chosen sweet or savoury dishes.

Once that’s sorted, you can sell your creations at local markets and use social media to find online customers.

It’s sensible to start off small to grow your reputation and build up a bank of positive reviews. But once you have some experience, you can up your profits by fulfilling specialist orders, such as wedding cakes and breakfasts.

8. Tutoring

If you’re an expert in a particular field – whether that’s physics or playing the drums – you could make money by sharing your knowledge as a tutor.

You don’t need any formal qualifications, although most people prefer a tutor who can offer proof of their proficiency in the subject concerned.

And as tutoring can now be done remotely via services such as Zoom, there are no geographical limits on who you can teach.

If you’re interested in tutoring online, platforms such as MyTutor or Tutor House are great for finding prospective clients.

If you’d rather tutor in person, then local schools and colleges are a good place to start.

9. Online sales

Feeling creative? You can use websites such as Etsy to sell everything from candles to clothes.

There are various fees to pay when you make a sale online, but on Etsy listing an item only costs £0.16, so you can scope out the level of demand for your creations without breaking the bank.

And you can increase the online visibility of your wares for free via platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

10. Photographs

A picture can speak a thousand words, which is why skilled photographers are in demand everywhere, with clients ranging from restaurants to estate agents.

You’ll need a decent camera and photo editing software package to get started. Plus, ideally, a few extras, such as a drone or a studio where you can shoot professional headshots.

If you’re struggling to find work, you can also take pictures designed for stock image websites such as Shutterstock, which businesses use to buy photos for their websites and blogs.

11. Online courses

Rather than tutoring individuals, you could use your professional qualifications or skills to set up your own online courses.

Sites such as Skillshare, Teachable and Udemy enable you to create a suite of online courses, depending on the specialist knowledge you want to impart. Examples include computing, marketing, drawing and painting, and photography.

These sites guide you through the whole process, and the more people who engage with your videos, the more you can earn.

12. Technical support

Around 14% of people still work from home exclusively, while a further 26% combine working from home with commuting. As a result, there is still plenty of demand for technical support to help with issues related to computers or home printers.

If this is what you’re skilled at, you could start your own technical support business to help home workers in your local area. As your business expands, you could take your services further afield or even open your own repair shop.

13. Window cleaning

If you enjoy working outdoors, why not set up as a window cleaner? To attract more customers, you could add cleaning gutters and roofs to your list of services.

You won’t need any qualifications, although the British Window Cleaning Academy offers a range of courses if you want to improve your knowledge.

It’s important to invest in suitable equipment, from water-fed poles and ladders to buckets and sponges. Plus, you need a suitable vehicle for carrying all this equipment. This is likely to be a van, so don’t forget to apply for van insurance.

14. Professional indoor cleaning

If you’re more of an indoor person, you might prefer to establish your own indoor cleaning company.

You can decide whether you’d prefer to set up a domestic cleaning company, focusing on cleaning people’s homes, or a commercial cleaning company to clean business premises, such as offices and shops.

Setting up a domestic cleaning firm can be simpler as you can start small, working alone or with a partner. If you’d prefer to take on something bigger and operate a commercial property cleaning firm, you need to hire a team of people to help you.

It’s worth researching how much demand there is for each of these services in your area before making your decision.

15. Home personal trainer

The UK fitness industry is worth almost £6 billion, so if this is where your skills lie, setting up as a home personal trainer could prove highly profitable.

You need to obtain the relevant qualifications This means a level two certificate in fitness instruction and a level three diploma in personal training. Having relevant experience, such as working in a gym, can also make you more attractive to prospective clients.

It’s best to start small but as your business expands and takes on more clients, you can charge more for your services.

16. Translation services

Are you multi-lingual? If so, you could establish your own translation business. Start-up costs are minimal and it’s easy to get set up, provided you can find enough clients.

There are several fields you can specialise in, depending on whether you’d prefer to focus on translating technical, marketing and advertising, or official business and government documents.

17. Upcycling

If you’re creative and enjoy a challenge, you could make some extra cash by upcycling furniture.

Keep an eye out for furniture being given away on sites such as Facebook Marketplace or Freecycle. It’s worth having a rummage in charity shops too.

Before you start, it’s important to differentiate yourself from other businesses by choosing a niche – perhaps you only use antique furniture, for instance.

You also need to know how to advertise your services and it can be a good idea to build a social media following to create stories around each item you upcycle.

18. Ironing

You only need an ironing board and an iron to be able to set up an ironing business. However, you also need to ‘enjoy’ ironing and be able to attract a large enough client base to earn enough money.

You could advertise your business in local shop windows and on Facebook to start off with and then rely on word of mouth.

To make your business more professional, it’s a good idea to return customers’ ironing in plastic bags or on hangers. If you’re collecting and delivering items, consider charging a fee to cover your fuel costs.

19. Copywriting

If you have excellent grammar and punctuation skills and enjoy writing, you could consider launching your own copywriting business. Companies can then hire you to write product descriptions, social media posts, website copy, advertisements or even scripts for podcasts.

The average salary for a copywriter in the UK is around £36,000, but this varies depending on experience and location.

20. Massage therapist

Demand for massage therapists is on the rise. So, if you have the necessary qualifications and a massage bed, you could start offering massages from your own home.

You should hold a level three diploma in massage, sports massage therapy or complementary therapies. You could also join the voluntary register for the Complementary and Natural Healthcare Council or the Federation of Holistic Therapists.

21. Web design

Another service in high demand is web design, which means you’re unlikely to be short of work provided you know what you’re doing.

To start, you need to have a good understanding of HTML, CSS and JavaScript, as well as some knowledge of web programming. You should consider which services you want to offer and to whom. It’s sensible to think about what you’re most skilled at to help you decide. Are you more of a designer or a coder, for instance? Would you prefer to work with startup businesses or larger, established companies?

22. Courier services

If you’re happy to drive on a daily basis, you could make money by delivering packages to homes and businesses.

When you’re first starting out, you might prefer to stick to local deliveries, but as your business takes off, you could consider delivering further afield and hiring a team of qualified drivers to help you.

Remember to take out the relevant vehicle insurance, such as van insurance, goods-in-transit insurance and breakdown cover. If you have a fleet of vehicles, consider applying for fleet van insurance.

23. Blogging

Thanks to platforms such as WordPress, Tumblr and Typepad, it’s easier than ever to create your own blog.

But the key to success is to have an original blog idea and make sure your content remains engaging to a large audience to bring in enough income.

As your blog grows, you may be able to sell ad space, host sponsored content and work with affiliate programs to drive more revenue.

24. Mobile hairdresser

Ever since the Covid pandemic hit, it’s become increasingly popular for people to have their hair cut at home. So, if you’re fed up with working in a salon, why not start offering mobile hairdressing services?

As long as you have the right equipment, your own car and the relevant qualifications, it’s easy to get set up. You might be able to take some of your existing clients with you, as well as cut the hair of your friends and family while your business grows.

25. Valet services

Provided you don’t mind getting your hands dirty, you could think about offering car-related services such as cleaning, maintenance and parking.

Other than a driving licence, you won’t need any qualifications, but it’s important to familiarise yourself with environmental, health and safety regulations, most of which focus on water and chemical usage.

You must also take out the relevant insurance. It’s possible you may also need to rent or buy a suitable site where you can offer your services.

26. Interior design

Do you have an eye for what makes a room look attractive? If so, why not put your skills to good use and become an interior designer?

You won’t necessarily need a degree, but you do need to have a lot of patience and excellent interpersonal skills. You must also have good attention to detail and be able to deal with any problems that might arise quickly and efficiently.

You could, of course, go down the traditional route and visit clients in their own homes. But an alternative is to become a virtual interior designer, offering services through online platforms and using technology to show clients how their home could look after a redesign.

27. Plumber

To start your own plumbing business, you generally need to have an industry-recognised qualification, such as a level two or three diploma in domestic plumbing and heating. However, some of the fast-track options from City and Guilds only take a matter of weeks to complete.

If you know someone who already works as a plumber, it can be worth asking if you can tag along for a while to gain some experience before setting up on your own. But if there is not much competition in your area, you could soon find your services are in demand.

28. Painting and decorating

If you’re practical, as well as neat and tidy, you could consider becoming a professional painter and decorator.

You don’t need any qualifications, although you might choose to take a college course, such as a level two or three diploma in painting and decorating. Alternatively, you could simply set up and start working for friends and family and build a client base from there.

Keep in mind you must provide your own equipment, including stepladders, paintbrushes, dust sheets and sandpaper, and it’s crucial to take out the relevant business insurance. Public liability insurance is essential in case someone claims against you for loss or injury, while van insurance is required if you drive your own van.

29. Childminding

Do you love working with children? If so, now could be the time to launch your own childminding business. This could be particularly lucrative if there are a limited number of childminders in your area.

Before you start, you must have a house or flat with sufficient space for multiple children and, ideally, a decent-sized garden.

If you’re setting up your childminding business in England, you must also register with Ofsted – this usually costs £35. Once registered, you get a registration visit from Ofsted and must later undergo inspections.

An additional requirement is to apply for enhanced DBS checks for yourself and for anyone aged 16 or over who lives with you.

30. Dog grooming

As well as dog walking and pet sitting, you could consider establishing a dog grooming business.

Dog grooming is in high demand as many dog owners simply don’t have the time to groom their pets themselves. However, you need to be confident working with animals, as it’s your responsibility to bathe, dry and brush the dogs in your care. You also need to clip their nails and with some breeds trim their coats.

Completing a course in animal care first can make you look more professional. Courses to consider include:

Level 2 Certificate for Dog Grooming Assistants

Level 3 Diploma in Dog Grooming

Level 4 Higher Professional Dog Diploma in Dog Grooming

It’s also important to take out the relevant business insurance policies, such as public liability insurance.

If you're specifically interested in digital ventures, check out our online business ideas guide. Or, if you want a business you can run from the comfort of your home, explore our home business ideas guide for more inspiration.

Getting started

Once you’ve decided on your business idea, your next step is to consider whether you need to sign up to any relevant courses to get the necessary qualifications.

It’s also sensible to draw up a business plan and think about how you plan to fund your startup. Do you have sufficient savings to get your business off the ground, for example, or could you borrow from friends or family or apply for a startup business loan?

Additionally, it pays to check out the competition in your area and carry out some market research so that you can work out how to stand out from the crowd.

Once you’re ready to go, you should register your business and think about what types of business insurance you need to apply for. Find out more in our guide to how to start a business.