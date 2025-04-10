13 practical ways to get finance for your business

Looking for finance to help your business dreams come true? We explore your options.
Many small businesses lack the immediate funds to launch or expand their operations. As a result, it’s common to turn to business finance to secure the necessary funding.
But with so much choice available, it can be tricky to know where to start. This guide runs through a variety of business finance options in detail, so you can make the right choice.
These unsecured and secured loans could help you grow your business, cover running costs or even fund a new company.
There are several ways to access business finance, depending on the type you choose and how much you need to borrow:
High street banks and other financial institutions
Individual investors
Venture capitalists
Private equity firms
Members of the public
The government
Below, we’ve outlined 13 ways to finance your business:
A business loan is a popular way for small business owners to borrow funds. You apply for a lump sum that you then repay in monthly instalments over a pre-agreed term.
Unsecured business loans don’t require you to offer an asset as security, making them more attractive to smaller companies and startups that often don’t have access to valuable assets. But it’s not uncommon to be asked to sign a personal guarantee instead. This means you become personally responsible for the debt if your business can’t repay it.
You can typically borrow up to around £750,000 with an unsecured loan, but this depends on your business’s annual revenue and credit history. You usually repay this over a term of one to five years.
If you apply for a secured business loan, you must use an asset, such as property or land, as collateral. That asset is at risk if you don’t pay the money back. However, because this reduces the lender’s risk, you can typically borrow much larger sums (often millions) over longer terms of up to 25 years.
Both established businesses and startups can use business loans.
You borrow a cash lump sum
Some loans have fixed monthly repayments, helping you budget
Unsecured loans don’t require collateral
You don’t need to give up shares in the business
Can be harder to qualify if your business has a limited credit history
You may need a personal guarantee
You pay interest on your repayments
You may have to pay an arrangement fee or an early repayment charge
A business credit card offers a flexible way for small businesses to borrow the funds they need as and when required, as long as this doesn’t exceed the credit limit set by the lender. Again, you might be asked to sign a personal guarantee before a lender accepts your application.
Credit cards can work well for everyday business transactions or to help cover the cost of a bigger expense, such as new equipment. You can often provide your employees with cards to make it easier to manage travel expenses or other costs.
Monthly repayments are also flexible, but you must meet at least the minimum repayment. You usually pay interest on any remaining balance, but you can avoid this if you pay off the balance in full each month.
Some business credit cards also offer perks such as interest-free spending, cashback, travel insurance or air miles.
Flexible way to borrow the cash you need
You can issue extra cards to employees
Can benefit from perks such as cashback
You don’t need to dilute your stake in the business
Interest rates can be high if you don’t repay the balance in full
Annual fees and other charges often apply
Borrowing limits are smaller than business loans
May need a personal guarantee
Many business bank accounts come with a business overdraft, allowing you to dip into these funds to cover expenses as and when required. The size of the overdraft you’re offered depends on your business credit history and annual turnover.
However, while overdrafts can offer a convenient and flexible way to borrow cash, interest rates tend to be high, so they should only be used as a short-term solution.
Flexible borrowing and repayments
You don’t need to give up a share of your business
Easy to arrange
Interest rates are typically high
The borrowing limits are lower compared to other sources of finance
Can make it easy to overspend
Invoice finance lets you borrow money by using your business’s unpaid invoices as collateral. An invoice finance provider gives you access to a percentage of the value of those invoices – typically up to 95% – and you repay this once your customers have paid their invoices.
Depending on the option chosen, the lender either collects payments on your behalf and pays you the balance, minus fees, or you collect invoice payments as normal and then pay back what you owe to the lender.
You don’t need additional collateral because the invoices act as security
Gives you immediate access to cash from invoices
With invoice factoring, the lender chases payments so you don’t have to
Fees can be high
Customers may know you’re using a finance provider
Some lenders require a minimum contract length
Asset finance is an option if you need to buy equipment or machinery for your business but don’t have the funds to pay for it upfront. Rather than investing large amounts of capital to buy these items outright, asset finance enables you to spread the cost over time, making smaller regular payments over the term of the agreement.
Depending on the type of asset finance you choose (hire purchase, contract hire, equipment lease and so on), at the end of the agreement, you might own the asset outright, return it or renew the contract.
Manageable repayments, with no large initial outlay
Some agreements let you upgrade your equipment regularly
You don’t need to tie up cash reserves in your assets
It can work out more expensive than buying the item outright
Your lender can repossess your assets if you don’t meet the repayments
Depending on the type of agreement, you may never own the asset
Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is an alternative source of funding for small businesses. As with traditional business loans, you borrow a lump sum of cash that you repay with interest over a set term.
However, rather than applying for your loan through a traditional bank, you apply through an online platform that lets your business access funds from a pool of investors. Because of this, rates can be more favourable than those on the high street.
No need to give up any ownership in your business
More favourable interest rates
The application process is usually quicker than traditional lending methods
Fees usually apply
You may not be able to borrow as much as you could with a traditional bank loan
You may have to pay higher rates if you have a poor credit history
A merchant cash advance could be a suitable option if your small business takes most of its sales through card terminals. It gives you a lump sum upfront and you repay this through a percentage of your card sales. There’s no interest to pay, but fees usually apply.
You typically receive 1.5 times your business’s monthly card sales, and repayments fluctuate depending on how well your business is doing. You pay more when business is booming and less during quiet patches.
Adaptable repayment plan
No collateral required
You don’t necessarily need a healthy credit history because lenders base their decision on your card payment turnover
Can be more expensive than other types of finance
Not suitable for borrowing large sums
You can only use card payments – cash payments, invoices and bank transfers don’t count
Equity crowdfunding enables you to raise funds from several different investors, without taking on debt. It can be a good option if you’re funding a startup.
It works by pitching your business idea online and offering a stake in your business in exchange for investment. Usually, crowdfunding investors only pledge small sums, so you may end up with lots of investors to secure the funds you need.
The money you receive is an investment, so there’s no debt to repay
Investors can also provide a network of support to help your business grow
You can decide how much of your business you’re willing to give away
You may not achieve your funding goal
You must give up a portion of ownership in your business
You must keep your investors updated on your progress and financial performance
Angel investors are wealthy individuals who invest money in your business in exchange for some equity in your company. Some invest alone but others join together as syndicates.
Angel investors tend to invest in early-stage businesses and can also act as mentors, offering support with their time, knowledge and contacts.
The money you receive is an investment, so there’s no debt to repay
Can provide an alternative option for startups that might struggle to get a loan
Angel investors can use their expertise to help your business grow
You must give up a stake in your business
Angel investors can have high expectations, putting pressure on you to hit targets
It can take a long time to find suitable angel investors
Venture capitalists usually invest in startup and early-stage businesses, but rather than investing their own money, they channel finance from investment companies, such as pension funds.
This enables them to invest larger sums of cash, but in return, you usually need to give up a larger stake in your business. Venture capitalists often want a say in your company’s strategy and management, too.
Can provide quick access to cash
Venture capitalists often bring valuable industry experience
The money you receive is an investment, so there’s no debt to repay
Typically requires you to give up a significant equity stake in your business
Venture capitalists expect high returns on their investments
Investors may insist on making business decisions
Private equity is more suited to established private businesses. Private equity firms raise funds from institutional investors, such as pension funds and insurance firms. They use this cash alongside their own money to create a private equity fund that they invest into your business. In return, they expect a large stake in your company.
Private equity firms bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise
The money you receive is an investment, so there’s no debt to repay
Offers access to finance that might be difficult to obtain through traditional banks
You need to hand over a significant stake in your company
Investors may insist on making business decisions
Private equity firms expect detailed documentation, including financial statements and cash flow analysis, before they agree to invest
Bootstrapping refers to the process of starting your own business using your own money. Rather than relying on external funding, you use your personal savings or money borrowed from friends and family to get your business up and running. Once revenue begins to flow in, you re-invest some of the income to help your business grow.
By avoiding external funding, you don’t take on debt
You don’t need to give away a share of your business
Avoids the stress and hassle of applying for loans and other funding
You could lose the money you’ve invested
You might not have enough money to get your plans off the ground
You might need to continue with your main job while launching your business
Government grants aim to support new businesses, or those in certain sectors of the economy or specific areas of the UK. Unlike a loan, you don’t need to repay the funds, and unlike equity finance, you retain full ownership of your business.
However, eligibility criteria can be strict, making it much harder to qualify.
You don’t need to repay the funds
You could receive a substantial sum of money
You keep ownership of your business
Eligibility criteria are strict and competition is fierce
The application process can be time-consuming
Some grants require you to invest an equivalent amount of money from your own funds
Business finance broadly falls into two categories: equity financing and debt financing. With debt financing, such as loans and overdrafts, you borrow money and pay it back with interest. Provided you meet the repayments, it’s a straightforward way to fund your business and can enable you to build a business credit history.
Equity financing, on the other hand, involves selling a share of your business to investors. The more successful your business, the more your investors profit. Your business might also benefit from your investors’ experience and contacts. However, equity finance is more complex to arrange. It also means giving up some ownership and control of your business.
You therefore need to consider which of these two options works best for you and your company.
Rachel has spent the majority of her career writing about personal finance for leading price comparison sites and the national press, including for the Mail on Sunday, The Observer, The Spectator, the Evening Standard, Forbes UK and The Sun.