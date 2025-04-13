What is a business credit card and why do you need one?

Used sensibly, a business credit card can help you improve your business’s credit score

Some business credit cards include benefits such as cashback and travel insurance

You can often give additional cards to employees for work expenses

Using a business credit card can help with cash flow management

Business credit cards let you borrow up to a pre-agreed credit limit and make flexible monthly repayments

A business credit card provides a flexible way for small businesses to borrow funds, helping them cover unexpected expenses, purchase inventory or improve cash flow. This guide takes a closer look at how they work and who can benefit most.

How do business credit cards work?

A business credit card works much like a personal credit card, but it’s designed for corporate spending rather than personal use. Credit limits also tend to be higher, and the card is held in your company’s name, not your own.

You can use a business credit card whether you’re a sole trader, partnership or limited company.

A business credit card gives you access to a line of credit up to a pre-agreed limit. You can use your business credit card to make purchases now and pay for them later.

Each month, your credit card provider sends you a statement, outlining how much you’ve borrowed and how much you need to repay. You can either pay the minimum monthly repayment, a larger amount of your choosing, or the full balance. Repaying the full balance means you don’t pay any interest.

What are the benefits of business credit cards?

Business credit cards offer a range of benefits, including:

Cash flow management: Business credit cards can act as a financial safety net, ensuring you have sufficient funds available to cover expenses even when cash flow is tight

Extra cards: You can often issue additional cards to your employees but link them all to the same account, with just one bill to pay

Expense management: A business credit card makes it easier to manage company expenses and reduce admin. Plus, you can often set spending limits for each employee

Rewards and perks: Some business credit cards offer perks such as cashback, air miles and travel insurance

Separate accounts: A business credit card enables you to keep your business finances separate from your own, simplifying bookkeeping and tax preparation

Build business credit: Timely repayments on your business credit card help you establish a business credit score

What are the drawbacks of a business credit card?

While there are several benefits to holding a business credit card, you should also consider the downsides:

Fees can apply: You may have to pay an annual fee for your card, and fees also apply if you miss or are late meeting your repayments

Risk of debt: If you are unable to repay the balance in full each month, you can quickly build up debt, particularly as you usually pay interest on the remaining balance

Less protection: Unlike personal credit cards, business credit cards don’t offer Section 75 protection, which protects your purchases if something goes wrong

More expensive: Business credit cards can be more expensive than other types of borrowing, such as business loans

Risk of damaging your credit score: If you don’t keep up with your credit card payments, you risk hurting your credit score

How are business credit cards different from personal credit cards?

The main difference between business and personal credit cards is that your credit limit is likely to be a lot higher on a business credit card. That’s because lenders base your credit limit on your business income, not your personal income.

Business credit cards can also come with features such as additional employee cards, expense tracking tools and rewards focused on business-related expenses.

What can you use a business credit card for?

You can use a business credit card for a variety of purposes, including:

Paying bills and invoices

Managing office expenses

Purchasing new equipment or inventory

Covering travel costs

Paying for staff training

Entertaining clients

Who can get a business credit card?

You can usually apply for a business credit card whether you’re a sole trader, partnership or limited company. However, this depends on the provider, so check the eligibility criteria carefully.

Be aware that you might need to meet a minimum monthly or annual turnover requirement, and some providers might ask that you’ve been trading for a certain number of years.

All credit card providers require you to be over the age of 18 and most lenders ask that you’re a UK resident with a UK-registered business. Another common requirement is that you must open a business bank account with the provider before you can apply for a business credit card.

Can I get a business credit card as a startup?

Yes, it’s possible to get a business credit card if your company is just starting out. However, because you don’t yet have a business credit history, lenders have no way of knowing how reliable you are as a borrower and may be more reluctant to lend to you.

This means you could have fewer providers and credit cards to choose from, and you may not get the best deals. If a lender accepts your application, you could have a lower credit limit and pay a higher interest rate.

However, if your business is new, some lenders will use your personal credit score to help them decide whether to give you a business credit card. If you have a good personal credit score, your application is more likely to be successful.

How do I apply for a business credit card?

The quickest and easiest way to apply is online. But you might also be able to apply over the phone or in person (if your provider has bank branches).

When filling in the application form, you must provide both personal and business details. The provider assesses your application based on the information you give.

This includes assessing your business’s financial health and affordability to ensure you can meet the monthly repayments. Your provider also examines your business’s credit history as well as the value of your company assets to gain a better understanding of your business’s financial stability.

Information needed to get a business credit card

The information you need to provide to get a business credit card typically includes:

Company name

Company address

Business start date

Business structure (limited company, partnership or sole trader)

The sector your business works in

Number of employees

Company Registration Number (if registered with Companies House)

Countries you trade with

Annual turnover

You also need to provide personal details, including:

Full name

Date of birth

Home addresses for the past three years

Personal income

Unique taxpayer reference (UTR)

Personal details of all business partners or directors

What types of business credit cards can you get?

There are several different types of business credit card to consider:

0% interest business credit cards: Some business credit cards offer interest-free spending for several months. This enables you to spread the cost of a large purchase without paying interest provided you clear the balance in full before the 0% period ends. However, 0% deals on business credit cards are not as common as for personal credit cards, and the interest-free period is typically much shorter

Overseas business credit cards: Some business credit cards offer a range of travel perks, including travel insurance and fee-free spending when you’re overseas

Rewards business credit cards: You can often choose cashback on your spending or air miles. Some cards offer loyalty points to redeem on gift cards or for hotel stays

Bad credit business credit cards: If your business has little to no credit history, you could apply for a business credit card designed specifically to help you build credit. Responsible use of the card can help improve your business credit score and unlock better deals in the future

What are the costs of a business credit card?

As well as the interest rate on a business credit card, the following fees might apply:

Annual fee

Late payment or missed payment fees

Cash withdrawal fees

Foreign transaction fees

Fee for exceeding your credit limit

Check the terms and conditions of your credit card so you know exactly what you might have to pay.

Do business credit cards offer purchase protection?

Unlike personal credit cards, business credit cards don’t offer Section 75 protection. This means you don’t have cover for purchases of over £100 and up to £30,000 if the items don’t turn up, they arrive damaged, or the company you purchased from goes out of business.

However, many providers offer their own versions of purchase protection or insurance. This varies depending on the credit card, but you might have cover for any of the following:

Online guarantee: This protects you against fraudulent online use of the card

Misuse insurance :This covers unauthorised or inappropriate use of your card by employees

Extra fraud insurance: Some providers offer additional cover for any fraud or misuse, ensuring your business is fully protected

Travel insurance: Your business credit card might also include free travel insurance

What are the alternatives to business credit cards?

If you’re not sure whether a business credit card is the best option for your company, there are plenty of alternative ways to borrow money, such as: