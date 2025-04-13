What is a business credit card and why do you need one?

A business credit card gives your company flexible access to funds, whenever you need them.
A business credit card provides a flexible way for small businesses to borrow funds, helping them cover unexpected expenses, purchase inventory or improve cash flow. This guide takes a closer look at how they work and who can benefit most.
Business credit cards let you borrow up to a pre-agreed credit limit and make flexible monthly repayments
Using a business credit card can help with cash flow management
You can often give additional cards to employees for work expenses
Some business credit cards include benefits such as cashback and travel insurance
Used sensibly, a business credit card can help you improve your business’s credit score
A business credit card works much like a personal credit card, but it’s designed for corporate spending rather than personal use. Credit limits also tend to be higher, and the card is held in your company’s name, not your own.
You can use a business credit card whether you’re a sole trader, partnership or limited company.
A business credit card gives you access to a line of credit up to a pre-agreed limit. You can use your business credit card to make purchases now and pay for them later.
Each month, your credit card provider sends you a statement, outlining how much you’ve borrowed and how much you need to repay. You can either pay the minimum monthly repayment, a larger amount of your choosing, or the full balance. Repaying the full balance means you don’t pay any interest.
Business credit cards offer a range of benefits, including:
Cash flow management: Business credit cards can act as a financial safety net, ensuring you have sufficient funds available to cover expenses even when cash flow is tight
Extra cards: You can often issue additional cards to your employees but link them all to the same account, with just one bill to pay
Expense management: A business credit card makes it easier to manage company expenses and reduce admin. Plus, you can often set spending limits for each employee
Rewards and perks: Some business credit cards offer perks such as cashback, air miles and travel insurance
Separate accounts: A business credit card enables you to keep your business finances separate from your own, simplifying bookkeeping and tax preparation
Build business credit: Timely repayments on your business credit card help you establish a business credit score
While there are several benefits to holding a business credit card, you should also consider the downsides:
Fees can apply: You may have to pay an annual fee for your card, and fees also apply if you miss or are late meeting your repayments
Risk of debt: If you are unable to repay the balance in full each month, you can quickly build up debt, particularly as you usually pay interest on the remaining balance
Less protection: Unlike personal credit cards, business credit cards don’t offer Section 75 protection, which protects your purchases if something goes wrong
More expensive: Business credit cards can be more expensive than other types of borrowing, such as business loans
Risk of damaging your credit score: If you don’t keep up with your credit card payments, you risk hurting your credit score
The main difference between business and personal credit cards is that your credit limit is likely to be a lot higher on a business credit card. That’s because lenders base your credit limit on your business income, not your personal income.
Business credit cards can also come with features such as additional employee cards, expense tracking tools and rewards focused on business-related expenses.
You can use a business credit card for a variety of purposes, including:
Paying bills and invoices
Managing office expenses
Purchasing new equipment or inventory
Covering travel costs
Paying for staff training
Entertaining clients
You can usually apply for a business credit card whether you’re a sole trader, partnership or limited company. However, this depends on the provider, so check the eligibility criteria carefully.
Be aware that you might need to meet a minimum monthly or annual turnover requirement, and some providers might ask that you’ve been trading for a certain number of years.
All credit card providers require you to be over the age of 18 and most lenders ask that you’re a UK resident with a UK-registered business. Another common requirement is that you must open a business bank account with the provider before you can apply for a business credit card.
Yes, it’s possible to get a business credit card if your company is just starting out. However, because you don’t yet have a business credit history, lenders have no way of knowing how reliable you are as a borrower and may be more reluctant to lend to you.
This means you could have fewer providers and credit cards to choose from, and you may not get the best deals. If a lender accepts your application, you could have a lower credit limit and pay a higher interest rate.
However, if your business is new, some lenders will use your personal credit score to help them decide whether to give you a business credit card. If you have a good personal credit score, your application is more likely to be successful.
The quickest and easiest way to apply is online. But you might also be able to apply over the phone or in person (if your provider has bank branches).
When filling in the application form, you must provide both personal and business details. The provider assesses your application based on the information you give.
This includes assessing your business’s financial health and affordability to ensure you can meet the monthly repayments. Your provider also examines your business’s credit history as well as the value of your company assets to gain a better understanding of your business’s financial stability.
The information you need to provide to get a business credit card typically includes:
Company name
Company address
Business start date
Business structure (limited company, partnership or sole trader)
The sector your business works in
Number of employees
Company Registration Number (if registered with Companies House)
Countries you trade with
Annual turnover
You also need to provide personal details, including:
Full name
Date of birth
Home addresses for the past three years
Personal income
Unique taxpayer reference (UTR)
Personal details of all business partners or directors
There are several different types of business credit card to consider:
0% interest business credit cards: Some business credit cards offer interest-free spending for several months. This enables you to spread the cost of a large purchase without paying interest provided you clear the balance in full before the 0% period ends. However, 0% deals on business credit cards are not as common as for personal credit cards, and the interest-free period is typically much shorter
Overseas business credit cards: Some business credit cards offer a range of travel perks, including travel insurance and fee-free spending when you’re overseas
Rewards business credit cards: You can often choose cashback on your spending or air miles. Some cards offer loyalty points to redeem on gift cards or for hotel stays
Bad credit business credit cards: If your business has little to no credit history, you could apply for a business credit card designed specifically to help you build credit. Responsible use of the card can help improve your business credit score and unlock better deals in the future
As well as the interest rate on a business credit card, the following fees might apply:
Annual fee
Late payment or missed payment fees
Cash withdrawal fees
Foreign transaction fees
Fee for exceeding your credit limit
Check the terms and conditions of your credit card so you know exactly what you might have to pay.
Unlike personal credit cards, business credit cards don’t offer Section 75 protection. This means you don’t have cover for purchases of over £100 and up to £30,000 if the items don’t turn up, they arrive damaged, or the company you purchased from goes out of business.
However, many providers offer their own versions of purchase protection or insurance. This varies depending on the credit card, but you might have cover for any of the following:
Online guarantee: This protects you against fraudulent online use of the card
Misuse insurance :This covers unauthorised or inappropriate use of your card by employees
Extra fraud insurance: Some providers offer additional cover for any fraud or misuse, ensuring your business is fully protected
Travel insurance: Your business credit card might also include free travel insurance
If you’re not sure whether a business credit card is the best option for your company, there are plenty of alternative ways to borrow money, such as:
Business loans: These enable you to borrow a lump sum of cash that you repay over a set term. Business loans can offer fixed monthly repayments, making it easier to budget
Asset finance: This can help you to cover the cost of machinery and equipment without paying for them upfront. Instead, you make smaller regular payments over the term of the agreement
Invoice finance: You use your business’s unpaid invoices as collateral and a finance company gives you access to a percentage of the value of those invoices. You repay the sum advanced once your customers pay up
Business overdrafts: If you have a business bank account, it might include an overdraft. This can provide a flexible way to borrow funds, but you should only use it for short-term borrowing because costs can be high
Your credit limit depends on factors such as your company’s annual turnover, its financial standing and its credit history. You’re more likely to receive a higher credit limit if your business has an excellent credit score and high annual turnover.
That depends. Using your business credit card responsibly by staying within the limit and making timely repayments should improve your credit score after a few months. However, if you miss repayments or pay them late, your credit score could deteriorate.
A business credit card eligibility checker reveals your chances of getting accepted for a business credit card without affecting your credit score.
Eligibility checkers only carry out a soft credit check on your credit file, which means it doesn’t leave a mark for other lenders to see. It then tells you the likelihood of approval for a particular credit card so you can decide whether to apply in full.
Business credit cards can come with perks such as travel insurance, fee-free spending overseas, Air Miles or cashback. Consider which rewards are most likely to benefit your business and compare a range of credit cards to find the most suitable offer.
Yes, you can get a business credit card with bad credit. In fact, some providers offer business credit cards designed to help you build your business credit score over time. However, these often come with lower credit limits and higher interest rates. You might also need to sign a personal guarantee, which means you become personally responsible for repaying the debt on the card if your company can’t.
Yes, you can use a personal credit card for business purposes, but it’s generally better to use a dedicated business credit card for company spending. As well as helping you to track which purchases were for the business and which were for personal use, it reduces the risk of being held personally liable for the debt.
The APR, or annual percentage rate, is the total cost of your borrowing for a year, including interest and fees. Lenders only have to offer the advertised APR to 51% of successful applicants. This means the remaining 49% could pay a higher interest rate, depending on factors such as their credit score.
There’s no set limit. However, you may find that some providers restrict how many you can take out. If you already hold a handful of credit cards, you could find it more difficult to apply for another because lenders believe you’re relying too heavily on credit and struggling to manage your business finances.
Rachel has spent the majority of her career writing about personal finance for leading price comparison sites and the national press, including for the Mail on Sunday, The Observer, The Spectator, the Evening Standard, Forbes UK and The Sun.