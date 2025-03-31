How to accept credit card payments: a step-by-step guide

This guide explains all you need to know.

Today’s increasingly cashless society means it’s essential for businesses to be able to accept card payments. Without them, you risk losing out on crucial sales.

Choose the best business bank account for your company with features including no set up fees.

How to accept credit card payments: step-by-step

If you want to start accepting card payments, follow these steps:

1. Decide how to accept credit card payments

First, think about how you’re going to accept card payments. If you run your business online, you only need to accept online credit card payments.

But if you operate as a physical shop and have plans to start operating online, too, you need to be able to accept card payments in person and online. You might also want to accept payments over the phone.

2. Choose a payment provider

Next, you need to choose a payment provider. This is the intermediary between the business, the customer’s bank and the card network, and it completes the transfer of funds securely.

When comparing providers, do your research, looking at what each provider offers in terms of features and support, as well as fees. Popular payment providers include Stripe, PayPal and Square.

3. Open a merchant account

Once you’ve chosen your payment provider, follow its instructions for setting up a merchant account. This is a specialised bank account that allows your business to accept card payments.

Many payment providers offer merchant accounts as part of their package, but if yours doesn’t, you need to open one elsewhere.

4. Set up your payment system

How you do this depends on how you plan to accept card payments.

How to accept credit card payments online

If you want to accept online card payments, you need a payment gateway. This is the part of your website where customers input their payment information.

Your payment provider collects payment information from customer transactions and collaborates with the credit card networks and the issuing and receiving banks, so it can transfer the funds.

How to accept credit card payments in person

If you’re accepting card payments in person, you usually need a point-of-sale (POS) system. This is the hardware and software that allows businesses to accept payments. It can include a cash register, a connected device such as an iPad, a receipt printer and a barcode scanner, as well as a card reader or machine.

There’s a wide range of card payment solutions to choose from. If your business runs from a fixed location, a free-standing card machine at the counter is probably most suitable. But if you run a mobile hairdressing salon or are an electrician, for example, you may find a portable card machine works better.

Once you’ve selected a card reader, follow the instructions from your payment provider to set it up. Usually, you connect the card reader to your network and integrate it with your POS system.

How to accept credit card payments on the phone

If you also accept payments over the phone, you can usually enter the customer’s card details into your POS system, rather than the customer presenting their card.

5. Understand security and compliance

All businesses that accept card payments must comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) regulations. These ensure customers’ card information is kept as securely as possible, protecting your business and your customers from fraud and data breaches.

If your business accepts in-person payments, you must ensure your card machines comply with PCI standards, protect card readers from unauthorised use, and regularly update software

If you accept online card payments, you must use PCI-compliant payment gateways, encrypt data during transmission and storage, and use tools to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions

If you accept payments over the phone, you should use PCI-compliant virtual terminals to process payments and avoid storing card data where possible. If you need to store data, make sure it’s encrypted and limit access

6. Consider the costs

Finally, it’s important to have a clear idea of the costs involved. These can include:

Terminal costs: Some card machines charge a one-off upfront fee for buying or renting the payment terminal, while others charge a monthly fee

Transaction costs: You typically pay a percentage fee for each transaction of 1.5% to 3.5%. If you accept American Express payments, fees are usually higher

Authorisation fees: Your payment provider needs to authorise the transaction with the issuing bank, and this incurs another fee

Merchant account fees: You may need to pay a fee for your merchant account

Payment gateway fees: Some payment gateways charge a one-off fee, but you may have to pay a monthly subscription

Early exit fee: If your payment provider ties you into a contract, you may have to pay a fee to leave the deal early

Chargeback fees: If a customer raises a dispute about a transaction, you may need to carry out a chargeback, which incurs a fee

Refund fees: In some cases, you may have to pay a fee to process a refund

Foreign transaction fees: If you accept foreign credit cards and convert the currency, a fee usually applies

Read more:

Benefits of accepting credit card payments

With more people than ever using cards instead of cash, accepting card payments can lead to increased sales. Customers are also more likely to make impulse purchases when they can pay by card, boosting your revenue.

Additional benefits include the fact that your business looks more professional, and it’s more convenient for your customers. It’s also essential to accept card payments if you run your business online. Credit cards also reduce the risks of theft and human error associated with handling cash.