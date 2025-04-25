Partnership bank account: do you need a joint business account?

A business bank account could be beneficial to your partnership – and in some cases, it’s mandatory.
If you’ve set up a business as a partnership, you may need to open a business bank account. Even if it’s not a requirement, there are many reasons why a business bank account can be valuable.
You must open a business bank account if your business is a limited partnership or limited liability partnership
A general partnership doesn’t need to open a business bank account, but it can still be beneficial
Opening a partnership business account makes it easier to manage business finances together
Before opening a business bank account, be sure you trust your partners and have rules in place for managing the account
Whether you need a business bank account depends on the type of partnership you have. There are three main types of business partnerships in the UK:
General partnership – Here, you and your partner(s) own the business between you. All parties must invest in the business, and you all take on personal liability for repaying any business debts
Limited liability partnership – This gives you more protection than a general partnership because each partner has limited liability, depending on how much they invest
Limited partnership – You must have at least one general partner to manage the business and accept unlimited liability for debts. You must also have at least one limited partner who typically can’t participate in managing the business and has limited liability for business debts
If your business is a general partnership, the business is not legally distinct and you do not need to open a business bank account.
However, if your business is a limited liability partnership or a limited partnership, the business and its owners are separate legal entities. This means you must separate your personal and business transactions, including opening a business bank account for your partnership.
A business bank account can help your partnership in several ways:
Separation of finances – It enables you to keep your business and personal transactions separate, making it easier to budget and complete your tax returns. This is particularly important when there are multiple partners involved
Professionalism – Clients and suppliers are more likely to take your business seriously when payments come from and go to a business account, rather than a personal one
Building business credit – Using a business bank account helps establish a credit profile for your partnership, which can be beneficial if you want to secure business loans or credit cards in the future
Shared access – You can set up a business account to allow access for all partners, with permissions based on roles. This keeps things transparent and makes managing finances a collaborative effort
Better financial tools – You may be able to sync your bank account with accountancy software to make financial management easier and more efficient
Accepting card payments – Having a business account enables you to accept customer credit card payments
There’s a wide range of benefits to opening a business bank account – even if you aren’t required to have one. These include:
Easier bookkeeping and tax reporting – A separate account simplifies tracking income and expenses, and preparing financial statements or tax returns
Access to tools and features – Unlike personal bank accounts, business accounts often include invoicing tools and other features that make managing your finances less stressful
Business support – Some business bank accounts include access to specialist support, such as an account manager or a dedicated customer service department
Overseas spending and international payments – Your bank account might include fee-free spending abroad, as well as low-fee international transfers, which could be useful if you regularly do business overseas
If you want to open a partnership business account, look for a business account that you can open jointly. The application process is similar to opening other types of business accounts, but you need to provide information and documentation for all partners.
This includes:
Proof of ID and address
Certificate of formation, if applicable
Partnership agreement, if applicable
Evidence of partnership trading address
Companies House registration, if applicable
Estimated annual turnover
Contract of co-partners, if applicable
Only open a partnership business account with someone you trust. Once you’ve opened your account, all partners have equal access to the company’s money, which means one person could withdraw cash without the other partners’ permission. However, some bank accounts let you define access levels, so not all partners need to have full control.
To reduce the risk of friction, it’s important to establish some ground rules and follow the tips below:
Choose one person to act as the main administrator of the account
Agree on who can withdraw funds and transfer money
Draw up an agreement to state what happens if a partner leaves or the business fails
Regularly review your agreement to ensure everyone is still happy with it
In the USA, an LLC is a limited liability company. In the UK, the closest equivalent is a limited liability partnership (LLP).
You can only use a personal bank account if your business is set up as a general partnership. Even then, some banks might forbid you from using a personal bank account for business purposes.
Limited liability partnerships and limited partnerships must have a business bank account.
Yes, but you should provide details of the partnership agreement, as well as the names and details of all partners. Most banks also require the consent and identification of all partners before they can fully open the account.
If the partnership dissolves, you need to ensure you’ve settled all outstanding payments and debts. Your partnership agreement dictates the distribution of any remaining cash – if you don’t have an agreement, the money is typically split equally.
You usually need to provide your bank with formal notice of the dissolution, signed by all partners, before it can close the account.
Rachel has spent the majority of her career writing about personal finance for leading price comparison sites and the national press, including for the Mail on Sunday, The Observer, The Spectator, the Evening Standard, Forbes UK and The Sun.