Partnership bank account: do you need a joint business account?

If you’ve set up a business as a partnership, you may need to open a business bank account . Even if it’s not a requirement, there are many reasons why a business bank account can be valuable.

Do I need a business bank account for a partnership?

Whether you need a business bank account depends on the type of partnership you have. There are three main types of business partnerships in the UK:

General partnership – Here, you and your partner(s) own the business between you. All parties must invest in the business, and you all take on personal liability for repaying any business debts

Limited liability partnership – This gives you more protection than a general partnership because each partner has limited liability, depending on how much they invest

Limited partnership – You must have at least one general partner to manage the business and accept unlimited liability for debts. You must also have at least one limited partner who typically can’t participate in managing the business and has limited liability for business debts

If your business is a general partnership, the business is not legally distinct and you do not need to open a business bank account.

However, if your business is a limited liability partnership or a limited partnership, the business and its owners are separate legal entities. This means you must separate your personal and business transactions, including opening a business bank account for your partnership.

How can a business bank account help your partnership?

A business bank account can help your partnership in several ways:

Separation of finances – It enables you to keep your business and personal transactions separate, making it easier to budget and complete your tax returns. This is particularly important when there are multiple partners involved

Professionalism – Clients and suppliers are more likely to take your business seriously when payments come from and go to a business account, rather than a personal one

Building business credit – Using a business bank account helps establish a credit profile for your partnership, which can be beneficial if you want to secure business loans or credit cards in the future

Shared access – You can set up a business account to allow access for all partners, with permissions based on roles. This keeps things transparent and makes managing finances a collaborative effort

Better financial tools – You may be able to sync your bank account with accountancy software to make financial management easier and more efficient

Accepting card payments – Having a business account enables you to accept customer credit card payments

What are the benefits of a business bank account?

There’s a wide range of benefits to opening a business bank account – even if you aren’t required to have one. These include:

Easier bookkeeping and tax reporting – A separate account simplifies tracking income and expenses, and preparing financial statements or tax returns

Access to tools and features – Unlike personal bank accounts, business accounts often include invoicing tools and other features that make managing your finances less stressful

Business support – Some business bank accounts include access to specialist support, such as an account manager or a dedicated customer service department

Overseas spending and international payments – Your bank account might include fee-free spending abroad, as well as low-fee international transfers, which could be useful if you regularly do business overseas

How to open a joint business bank account

If you want to open a partnership business account, look for a business account that you can open jointly. The application process is similar to opening other types of business accounts, but you need to provide information and documentation for all partners.

This includes:

Proof of ID and address

Certificate of formation, if applicable

Partnership agreement, if applicable

Evidence of partnership trading address

Companies House registration, if applicable

Estimated annual turnover

Contract of co-partners, if applicable

Tips for managing a partnership business bank account

Only open a partnership business account with someone you trust. Once you’ve opened your account, all partners have equal access to the company’s money, which means one person could withdraw cash without the other partners’ permission. However, some bank accounts let you define access levels, so not all partners need to have full control.

To reduce the risk of friction, it’s important to establish some ground rules and follow the tips below: