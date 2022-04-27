How to write a business plan in 10 simple steps

However, when crafting a business plan, it’s not always easy to know where to start. This guide takes you through the 10 key steps to help you get your business plan right.

Writing a business plan is an essential part of establishing a new business. A comprehensive business plan can take your initial business idea and turn it into a fully functioning business.

Why writing a business plan is essential for business success

A business plan enables you to clarify your business idea and flesh out your strategy and action plan for the next few years. You can use it to set out your goals and how you plan to achieve them.

Additionally, it gives you the chance to spot any problems that might affect your business so that you can get ahead of the curve and work out how to deal with them in advance.

Writing a business plan helps you to stay focused and measure your progress so that you know whether you’re still on track. But it can also be crucial when it comes to seeking finance.

How to write a business plan step by step

Follow the steps below to write your business plan and set your business up for success:

Step 1: Write your company description

This section provides a detailed overview of your company, explaining the problem your product or service solves and the market it serves. Use it to cover your business’s history, mission and vision, outlining why your business exists and what it plans to achieve.

You can also highlight your company’s strengths in this section, such as your skillset, as well as potential issues you might face and how you plan to overcome them.

Step 2: Outline the organisational structure and management

Describe your business’s legal structure, whether that’s sole trader, limited company, partnership or corporation.

Also include your team and key personnel, potentially with an organisation chart to show the structure of your team and team members’ roles and responsibilities. Show how their skills and experience could help drive your business forward.

Step 3: Carry out and explain your market research

Conducting market research is a vital step, no matter what type of business you’re setting up. It helps to give you a good understanding of your target market and the industry as a whole.

Choosing the right market can lead to success, but choosing the wrong market could make it difficult for your business to survive. Use your business plan to show that your product or service is filling an important gap in the market.

Step 4: Conduct competitor analysis

Competition between businesses is a good thing. In fact, investors can be put off if your business has no competition, so don’t be afraid to mention your competitors in your business plan.

Carry out some research into what your competitors are doing well and where their weaknesses are. Use this to demonstrate how your business can stand out in the crowd and what you plan to do better.

Step 5: List your products or services

Now you need to explain your products or services in detail, including how customers can benefit from using them. Include any future product launches you have planned, as well as any patents or trademarks.

Step 6: Define a marketing plan

This section needs to lay out how you plan to market your products or services, as well as your plans for attracting and retaining a customer base, perhaps through a loyalty scheme or excellent customer service.

It should cover marketing and advertising strategies, including whether you plan to use social media, search engine optimisation, public relations and so on.

It also needs to include your sales plan to explain how a sale takes place. Are you looking to sell online or in store, or both? Another key inclusion is your pricing strategy to show how much you plan to spend.

Step 7: Outline your funding needs

Use this section of your business plan to explain your funding requirements (if applicable). Outline how much funding you need and how you plan to use the funds. If you think you might need additional funding in the future, mention this, including how much you might need and when.

Specify whether you want to apply for a loan or if you’re seeking equity investment (where individuals buy a stake in your business). If you’re looking for a loan, lay out your plans for repaying it. If you’re looking for equity investment, explain your exit strategy – for example, selling the company or merging with another.

Step 8: Plan your financial projections

It’s important to include financial projections in your plan, particularly if you’re looking for funding. This can include balance sheets, income statements and cash flow forecasts for the next three to five years.

These projections must be realistic, so if you’re just starting out, use research and industry averages to help you with your forecasts. Existing businesses can use their past financial performance as guidance.

Step 9: Include an appendix of supporting documents

Your appendix can include any supporting documents such as legal documents, patents, permits, licences or contracts. Using this section means this data won’t clutter up your main business plan but is to hand if needed.

Step 10: Draft your executive summary

An executive summary is an important part of your business plan as it’s the first section anyone sees. However, it’s also the last section you should write.

The executive summary needs to briefly outline what your business is and how it works. It needs to be succinct but must also grab investors’ attention and encourage them to read further.

Business plan templates to use

Using a business plan template can make it easier to start writing your plan. You can find templates on the government’s Start Up Loan website as well as the Prince’s Trust website.

You can also find other templates online and on social media, but it’s important to choose one from a genuinely successful business.