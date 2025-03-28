What do you need to open a business bank account in the UK?

<Business
What documents do I need to open a business bank account?

Rachel 2024
Fact Checked

We explain exactly what you need to provide when opening a business bank account.

Small business owner with paperwork and a sleeping baby on his shoulder.
Business bank account requirements can vary depending on the provider and your business type.

There are several benefits to opening a business bank account. In addition to keeping your business and personal finances separate, many accounts sync with accounting software and come with invoicing tools to make it even easier to manage your tax returns and cash flow.  

But before setting up a business bank account, it’s important to understand how the process works and what documents you need to provide.

Business bank account requirements

Business bank account requirements can vary depending on the provider and the type of business you run – whether that’s a limited company, sole trader or partnership. But the list below should give you an idea of what you usually need to provide:

Proof of ID

All providers ask for a form of identification, such as a UK passport or driving licence. These must be original documents, not copies. If you’re opening your account in person, take your documents into your local branch. For online applications, you can often take a photo of your ID and upload it along with a selfie. 

If you’re setting up as a limited company, you need to provide proof of ID for all directors, shareholders and people with significant control. If you’re setting up as a partnership, each partner must provide proof of ID.

Proof of address

Most providers also ask for proof of address. This can be a utility bill, a mortgage statement, a council tax bill or an invoice from a supplier, as long as it’s no more than three months old. Other options include correspondence from HMRC or a letter from your accountant.

Again, you may need to provide this for all directors of the company.

Business verification documents

You often need to provide a document to confirm the name of the business owner, the business’s trading name and the business address. Again, documents can include a recent utility bill, an invoice from a supplier, correspondence from HMRC or a letter from your accountant. 

Limited companies and partnerships should show their certificate of incorporation, while partnerships should also show their partnership agreement. You may need to provide tax and VAT registration documents, too.

Sole traders should provide their self-employed registration or tax return as evidence of the business. 

What details do I need to provide to open a business bank account?

As well as the above documents, the application form typically asks for:

  • The trading address of the business

  • Your residential address for the past three years

  • Companies House registration number, if applicable

  • Date of incorporation, if your business is a limited company

  • Tax information and business turnover

  • Names, dates of birth and addresses for all directors or partners

  • Details of financial arrangements, such as mortgages, loans and credit cards

Eligibility criteria for opening a business bank account

The criteria vary, but generally you need to meet the following requirements:

  • You must be at least 18 years old

  • Your business must have been trading for at least six to 12 months

  • You must have registered your business in the UK

  • Your business must meet a certain annual turnover 

  • You, as the applicant, must be a sole trader or a director of the company

  • All directors must be UK residents

Although many banks require you to be a UK resident due to strict anti-laundering regulations, you may still be able to open an account if don’t live in the UK. Many of the newer so-called challenger banks have more lenient criteria, while some of the big high street banks, such as Lloyds and HSBC, have international arms. 

Who can open a business bank account?

Rules around who can apply for a business bank account depend on the business structure:

  • As a limited company or partnership, only a director can apply

  • If you run a general partnership, either of the two partners can apply

  • If you’re a sole trader, only you can open the account

Note that limited companies must open a business bank account. Sole traders don’t legally need a business bank account, but it can be worth opening one. 

FAQs

How easy is it to open a business bank account?

If you provide all the necessary information and documentation when requested, you shouldn’t have any difficulties.

Once you’ve compared and chosen a business account, you can usually fill in an application form online, or you may be able to do it in branch or over the phone.
How long does it take to open a business bank account?

That depends. Online applications often only take around 10 minutes to complete, but it can take a day or two for the provider to verify your details and documents, and get the account up and running. 

Other applications can take longer, particularly if you’re opening an account with a high street bank. It may take one to four weeks before the bank verifies everything and opens your account. 

If you are a sole trader or a business with a single director, the process is usually quicker than for more complex business structures.

Can you open a business bank account before you start trading?

Yes, but you may need to look for a start-up account suitable for businesses that have been trading for less than a year.

If you’re a limited company, you usually need to register your business before you can apply.

Can a provider refuse to give me a business bank account?

Yes, providers can reject your application. Common reasons include the fact that your business operates in a high-risk sector, such as gambling or defence, or because your company directors live outside the UK, or because your business is new and has yet to build a credit history. 

If a bank rejects your application, try to understand why before you apply again.

Can I still get a business bank account with poor credit?

Yes, you may be able to get a business bank account with bad credit. Some providers might examine your personal credit record if your business has yet to establish its own credit history. You may also find it easier to apply for a business bank account that has no overdraft or credit facility, as you may not need to undergo a full credit search.

