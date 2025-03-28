What do you need to open a business bank account in the UK?

We explain exactly what you need to provide when opening a business bank account.
There are several benefits to opening a business bank account. In addition to keeping your business and personal finances separate, many accounts sync with accounting software and come with invoicing tools to make it even easier to manage your tax returns and cash flow.
But before setting up a business bank account, it’s important to understand how the process works and what documents you need to provide.
Business bank account requirements can vary depending on the provider and the type of business you run – whether that’s a limited company, sole trader or partnership. But the list below should give you an idea of what you usually need to provide:
All providers ask for a form of identification, such as a UK passport or driving licence. These must be original documents, not copies. If you’re opening your account in person, take your documents into your local branch. For online applications, you can often take a photo of your ID and upload it along with a selfie.
If you’re setting up as a limited company, you need to provide proof of ID for all directors, shareholders and people with significant control. If you’re setting up as a partnership, each partner must provide proof of ID.
Most providers also ask for proof of address. This can be a utility bill, a mortgage statement, a council tax bill or an invoice from a supplier, as long as it’s no more than three months old. Other options include correspondence from HMRC or a letter from your accountant.
Again, you may need to provide this for all directors of the company.
You often need to provide a document to confirm the name of the business owner, the business’s trading name and the business address. Again, documents can include a recent utility bill, an invoice from a supplier, correspondence from HMRC or a letter from your accountant.
Limited companies and partnerships should show their certificate of incorporation, while partnerships should also show their partnership agreement. You may need to provide tax and VAT registration documents, too.
Sole traders should provide their self-employed registration or tax return as evidence of the business.
As well as the above documents, the application form typically asks for:
The trading address of the business
Your residential address for the past three years
Companies House registration number, if applicable
Date of incorporation, if your business is a limited company
Tax information and business turnover
Names, dates of birth and addresses for all directors or partners
Details of financial arrangements, such as mortgages, loans and credit cards
The criteria vary, but generally you need to meet the following requirements:
You must be at least 18 years old
Your business must have been trading for at least six to 12 months
You must have registered your business in the UK
Your business must meet a certain annual turnover
You, as the applicant, must be a sole trader or a director of the company
All directors must be UK residents
Although many banks require you to be a UK resident due to strict anti-laundering regulations, you may still be able to open an account if don’t live in the UK. Many of the newer so-called challenger banks have more lenient criteria, while some of the big high street banks, such as Lloyds and HSBC, have international arms.
Rules around who can apply for a business bank account depend on the business structure:
As a limited company or partnership, only a director can apply
If you run a general partnership, either of the two partners can apply
If you’re a sole trader, only you can open the account
Note that limited companies must open a business bank account. Sole traders don’t legally need a business bank account, but it can be worth opening one.
If you provide all the necessary information and documentation when requested, you shouldn’t have any difficulties.
Once you’ve compared and chosen a business account, you can usually fill in an application form online, or you may be able to do it in branch or over the phone.
That depends. Online applications often only take around 10 minutes to complete, but it can take a day or two for the provider to verify your details and documents, and get the account up and running.
Other applications can take longer, particularly if you’re opening an account with a high street bank. It may take one to four weeks before the bank verifies everything and opens your account.
If you are a sole trader or a business with a single director, the process is usually quicker than for more complex business structures.
Yes, but you may need to look for a start-up account suitable for businesses that have been trading for less than a year.
If you’re a limited company, you usually need to register your business before you can apply.
Yes, providers can reject your application. Common reasons include the fact that your business operates in a high-risk sector, such as gambling or defence, or because your company directors live outside the UK, or because your business is new and has yet to build a credit history.
If a bank rejects your application, try to understand why before you apply again.
Yes, you may be able to get a business bank account with bad credit. Some providers might examine your personal credit record if your business has yet to establish its own credit history. You may also find it easier to apply for a business bank account that has no overdraft or credit facility, as you may not need to undergo a full credit search.
