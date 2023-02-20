Prices are rising faster than wages, and that means more and more people are at risk of falling behind with payments. Last month alone some 2.3 million people missed at least one payment on their credit cards, loans, mortgage or rent, figures from Which? show, that’s 400,000 more people than in December. And missing a bill - be it a simple mistake or because there’s no money left to pay it - could cost you hundreds of pounds, as well as following you around making your life more expensive for years to come. But not every time.

So I’ve missed a bill - what’s the worst that could happen? There are three basic consequences to missing a payment: A fee - typically £12 for a credit card, but it can be far more for a mortgage

Loss of your privileges - for example if you have a 0% credit card deal, that could be invalidated

A hit on your credit report - a missed payment can knock 100 points or more from your credit score What will this cost? Well you lost a two-year 0% balance transfer deal, with £2,000 of debt, that’s £485 extra in interest at a typical APR of 23%. The record of your missed payment sits on your credit report for six whole years after it happened - dragging your score down for that. The difference in borrowing costs for people with a good credit score against a poor one can be as much as £773.04 a year on a £3,000 loan, research from MoneyComms for TotallyMoney found. Worse, a hit to your credit score might see you blocked from a mortgage or car finance deal entirely. Of course, that’s the worst case scenario - and if you act quickly there are things you can do to lessen them. How to cushion the blow of a missed payment

Don't give up quite yet - there's still hope

The good news is that there’s plenty you can do to stop a simple slip turning into a financial death spiral. The first thing to do is pay up as soon as possible. A late payment is seen as a lot better than a missed one - and if you’re lucky it won’t even be recorded on your credit report. That’s because several providers offer a “grace period” before they tell credit reference agencies you’re behind on your bill. This is what Barclaycard has to say about it, for example: “As long as you were up to date last month, and you can get your payment to us within 14 days of the payment due date (which counts as day one), your credit file won't be affected.” You’ll still get hit with the late payment fee, but that’s where the matter ends. If you aren’t able to pay up within the grace period, or your provider doesn’t offer one, your next step is the credit reference agencies. As credit rating agency Experian explains: “If there’s a good reason why you were late with a payment, such as redundancy, you can explain it to companies by asking us to add a notice of correction to your report. This can be up to 200 words.” Future lenders are required to look at your explanation when making decisions, rather than simply go from your score - and there’s good news from Experian here too. “If a late payment is recorded on your report, it will stay there for six years. However, its impact on your score will reduce as the record ages,” Experian said. There are also plenty of things you can do to boost your credit score.

