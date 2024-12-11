Pros and cons of being VAT registered: key factors to consider

Speaking to a tax advisor or accountant can help you decide whether to register for VAT

Registering for VAT can give your business more credibility, plus you might be able to reclaim some of the VAT you’ve paid

You can voluntarily register for VAT, even when there’s no legal obligation

If you’re wondering whether registering for VAT could be right for your business, the pros and cons in this guide can help you decide.

If your business doesn’t meet the VAT registration threshold of £90,000, you don’t legally need to register for VAT. However, some businesses choose to register voluntarily due to the benefits it can offer.

Advantages of being VAT registered

You can reclaim input VAT: If you register for VAT, you can reclaim the VAT on goods and services purchased for your business. This means you can receive a refund from HMRC if you’ve paid more VAT on your purchases than you’ve collected from sales.

It gives your business credibility: Registering for VAT can make your business appear more legitimate and trustworthy to clients and investors, creating a positive image for your business.

It may be etter for business: Similarly, some businesses only work with other businesses that are VAT-registered. Registering for VAT can open up opportunities for your business and enable it to expand.

You can backdate VAT: Newly registered businesses can backdate their registration by up to four years to reclaim VAT paid on business goods they are currently using. You must supply sufficient evidence for this.

Flat rate VAT scheme: If your taxable turnover is under £150,000, you can join the flat rate VAT scheme. This scheme lets you pay HMRC a fixed percentage of your business turnover which can be better for cash flow.

Disadvantages of being VAT registered

More paperwork: Registering for VAT means you must keep accurate VAT records. You also need to submit your VAT returns and pay your tax bill on time. If this is too much for you, you can hire an accountant to do this on your behalf.

Negative impact on pricing and profit margin: As a VAT-registered business, you must charge VAT on the goods and services you sell to customers. This may mean increasing your prices, decreasing their appeal to customers. Alternatively, you can absorb the VAT costs yourself, but this would affect your profit margin.

Potential for a high VAT bill: If your output VAT ends up being considerably higher than your input VAT, you could have a hefty VAT bill to pay. That’s why it’s essential to stay on top of your accounts and have a clear idea of how much you need to put aside for tax.

Strict rules: VAT rules can be complex, and you need to be clear about how much VAT to charge customers, along with any exemptions.

VAT inspections: If your business is VAT registered, you can expect periodic inspections by the tax authorities.

Is it worth being VAT registered?

Whether you should register for VAT is a decision only your business can make. If your business taxable turnover is over the VAT registration threshold of £90,000, you must be VAT registered. But if it’s under this threshold you might be wondering whether you should register voluntarily or, if you’re already registered, whether you should deregister.

If you’re comfortable with the idea of keeping accurate VAT records, and your business purchases large quantities of goods from suppliers charging VAT, you might find it’s worth registering. But if the idea of keeping invoices and receipts and filing your tax return on time fills you with dread, you might prefer not to register.

Before you make a firm decision, it’s worth using HMRC’s VAT Registration Estimator to help you get a better idea of how much VAT you might be able to claim and how much you might need to pay if you register for VAT.

It can also be a good idea to speak to a tax advisor or accountant to discuss your business situation and whether it’s worth registering for VAT.

