Business credit card eligibility checkers: what they are and how they work

A business credit card eligibility checker tells you the likelihood of approval for a particular business credit card, before you make your application in full.
When you use an eligibility checker, it carries out a soft credit search on your business’s credit history. This means it doesn’t leave a mark on your business’s credit file for other lenders to see. By contrast, when you make a credit application in full, the lender carries out a hard credit check, which is visible on your credit file.
Too many hard credit checks in a short space of time can indicate to lenders that you’re having financial problems. This may prevent you from borrowing money in the future. That’s why using an eligibility checker can be so beneficial.
If you decide to use a business credit card eligibility checker, your first step is to provide some details about your business, such as:
Your business structure
Your business name and address
Annual turnover
Trading history
Number of employees
The eligibility checker then searches your business’s credit file and uses the information to assess whether you�’re likely to qualify for a particular business credit card. Your results should appear quickly, and you can then decide whether it’s worth proceeding with your application.
If you do proceed, the lender carries out a full credit check on your business; if you don’t proceed, no damage has been done, and you can search for a different credit card or an alternative way of borrowing.
Keep in mind that eligibility checkers can only give you an indication of your chances of acceptance. The results aren’t 100% guaranteed.
Some of the benefits of using an eligibility checker include:
Using an eligibility checker is quick and easy. It enables you to assess the likelihood of being approved for a card without going through the full application process for multiple cards, which can be time-consuming.
An eligibility checker lets you check your chances of approval without affecting your credit record as it only uses a soft search.
Having a better understanding of your chances of acceptance means you can make more informed financial decisions. If you are unlikely to qualify for a particular credit card, you can look for one that might have different eligibility criteria, or weigh up other borrowing options.
Before you apply for a business credit card, there are several steps you can take to increase your chances of acceptance:
First, check your business’s credit report. This gives you a good understanding of your situation and enables you to check for errors. If you find any mistakes, contact the credit reference agency and ask for a correction.
If there are any negative marks on your report, such as a missed payment, it may be better to wait until it’s removed before applying for more credit. This usually happens six years after the incident was first recorded.
If your business credit score is poor, it’s worth looking at ways to improve it and build your business credit. You can do this by paying bills on time, filing full accounts rather than abridged or micro-entity accounts, paying down debts and keeping HMRC updated about any business changes.
There’s no point applying for a credit card you have no chance of getting. So, check the criteria carefully and make sure you meet them before going further. Otherwise, you’re wasting time.
Once you’ve found a business credit card you want to apply for, use an eligibility checker, so you know how likely you are to get it without affecting your credit score.
When you’re ready to apply in full, provide all the necessary information to get your business credit card, and take your time reading through the application form. If you rush, you’re more likely to make mistakes, which could lead to a rejection.
Generally, you must be at least 18 years old and a UK resident. You must also be a sole trader, partner or company director with the authority to borrow on behalf of the business. You’re more likely to qualify if the business has a good credit record, but it’s still possible to apply for a business credit card with bad credit.
No. Lenders base their final decision on a full credit search and the information you provide during the final application process. Make sure this information is accurate and up to date.
That said, eligibility checkers do give a good indication of the likelihood of acceptance.
Business credit card eligibility checkers only check the credit history of the business, not your personal credit history. However, if your business is new and doesn’t yet have much of a credit history, a lender may run a personal credit check and take this into account.
