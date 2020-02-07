<Guides

Business guides

Our business guides cover a wide selection of topics, ranging from insurance to getting the best business utility tariffs. Our guides can help you cut some of your company's everyday costs.

How to insure your business

Whether you are a sole trader or you own a large company, business insurance is a must. Here is why you need insurance and how to get the right cover.

woman working at desk

What is business interruption insurance?

You can protect your company against loss of income if you’re unable to trade following an unexpected event. In fact, business interruption insurance could be just what you need to get you through a tricky time.

two-businessmen-using-computer

How do business loans work?

If you need funds to help your business grow or expand, a business loan could offer the solution you need. Here is how they work and how to get the right loan for your business.

businessman-with-financial-newspaper-and-laptop

6 easy ways to get finance for your business

If you want your business to grow and reach new heights you may need to borrow money. Here is a closer look at your different business finance options.

business-people-on-laptop

How borrowing could boost your business

With the right type of borrowing you could pursue business opportunities that would otherwise pass you by, here's how.

woman in cafe working on laptop

What small businesses need to know to survive during the COVID-19 outbreak

The government has rolled out an unprecedented package of relief measures for businesses and individuals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This guide will help find the resources that could be helpful for your business.

What is business insurance?

Business insurance is essential if you run your own company, and you could be breaking the law without it. Here is how business insurance works.

How to claim on your business insurance

If your business suffers a financial loss, your insurance could cover the cost. Here is what you need to know about making a claim on your business insurance.