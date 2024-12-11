What is the VAT registration threshold? A guide for UK businesses

If you don’t register for VAT when you should, you could face hefty penalties

You can voluntarily register for VAT if your taxable turnover is less than £90,000

If you’re not sure whether you should register for VAT or how it could affect your business, use HMRC’s VAT Registration Estimator

You must register your business for VAT if your taxable turnover exceeds £90,000 in any 12-month period

VAT stands for value-added tax. It’s a tax charged on some goods and services. If you run a small business, you need to be aware of the VAT registration threshold to know when you need to register for VAT.

What is the VAT registration threshold?

The VAT threshold is the amount of money you can earn before you need to register for VAT. If your business reaches or exceeds this limit, you must charge VAT on the products you sell and pay VAT when you buy goods and supplies for your business.

The standard rate of VAT is 20%, but a reduced rate of 5% applies to certain goods and services, including gas and electricity used in the home. A zero rate applies to items such as books, children’s clothes and most foods.

Current VAT thresholds

In the UK, the current VAT threshold is £90,000. This increased from £85,000 in April 2024.

If your taxable turnover exceeds this threshold in any 12-month period, you must register for VAT. Your taxable turnover is the total value of everything your business sells that’s not exempt from VAT.

The VAT threshold is set on an annual basis. In the past, it increased each year. However, the VAT threshold remained unchanged from 2017 to 2024 before increasing for the 2024/25 tax year, as shown below:

2014-2015: £81,000

2015-2016: £82,000

2016-2017: £83,000

2017-2024: £85,000

2024/2025: £90,000

What happens once you meet the VAT threshold?

If your taxable turnover exceeds the £90,000 threshold in any 12-month period, you have 30 days to inform HMRC and register for VAT. You must also do this if you expect your taxable turnover to go over this limit within the next 30 days.

This 12-month period doesn’t need to be a tax year. It’s calculated on a rolling basis, so it could be January to December, or February to January, and so on. You should regularly check your accounts to ensure your income hasn’t exceeded this limit unexpectedly.

Once you’ve registered for VAT, you must:

Charge VAT on products and services you sell to customers

Pay VAT on goods and services you buy for your business

Maintain a VAT account and records

Submit a VAT return to HMRC – usually on a quarterly basis

When you submit your VAT return, you pay HMRC the difference between the VAT you’ve charged your customers and the VAT you’ve paid. If you’ve paid more in VAT than you’ve received, you can claim back the difference.

UK VAT-registered businesses must sign up to Making Tax Digital (MTD) and keep digital records. You can then use MTD-compatible accounting software, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks, to complete your VAT return and submit it online to HMRC. You could also hire an accountant or agent to do this on your behalf.

Find out more:

What happens if you temporarily go over the VAT threshold?

If your annual turnover temporarily goes over the VAT threshold, but then falls back again, you may not need to register for VAT. Instead, you might be able to apply for an ‘exception’ for registration.

However, to do this, you must request a VAT1 registration form and be able to prove to HMRC that your taxable income from sales is likely to remain below the deregistration threshold of £88,000 (or £90,000 in Northern Ireland) for the next 12 months.

HMRC then considers your exception before writing to you to confirm if it’s been granted. If you don’t get it, HMRC automatically registers you for VAT.

Be aware that this only applies to businesses temporarily exceeding the threshold. If your taxable income is likely to remain above the threshold, and you’re simply late registering because you didn’t realise you had exceeded the VAT threshold, the situation is different. In this case, you must pay the VAT owed from the date you should have registered, and you might also get a penalty.

It’s crucial that you tell HMRC as soon as possible and you must calculate the date your taxable turnover exceeded £90,000.

HMRC VAT tool

If you’re not sure whether your business should register for VAT or how registering could affect your business, HMRC’s VAT Registration Estimator could help. It’s been developed to help small businesses understand when they might need to register, as well as how much VAT they can claim and how much they might need to pay.

Before using it, it’s worth having the following information ready:

Income you’ve received

How much you paid for stocks and materials

Overhead costs of running your business

What rates of VAT your income and costs have

The proportion of your income and costs that are exempt.

It can also be worth speaking to a tax advisor or accountant for further information and advice.

Can you register for VAT with a lower turnover?

Yes, you can choose to voluntarily register for VAT even if your annual taxable turnover is less than £90,000. However, you should weigh up the pros and cons of being VAT registered first.

An advantage of registering is you can claim back the VAT you pay on items you buy for your business. This can be particularly beneficial if you buy large quantities of goods from suppliers that charge VAT. Another benefit of registering is your business can appear more credible and trustworthy to customers.

However, the downside is that registering involves more paperwork because you have to submit quarterly VAT returns. You must also charge VAT on your taxable goods, potentially making them more expensive than your competitors.

It’s important to note that even if your taxable turnover is under the threshold, you must register for VAT if you live and run your business from outside the UK and supply any goods and services to the UK (or plan to in the next 30 days).

How to register for VAT

You can register for VAT online via GOV.UK. If you’re a limited company, you must provide:

Your company registration number

Your business bank account details

Your Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR)

Details of your annual turnover

If you’re registering as an individual or partnership, you need:

Your National Insurance number

A form of ID, such as a passport or driving licence

Your bank account details

Your UTR, if you have one

Details of your annual turnover

If you have one, you will also need your Government Gateway user ID and password. If you don’t have a Gateway ID, you must create one when you first sign in.

What happens if you don’t register for VAT?

If you fail to register for VAT within 30 days of going over the VAT registration threshold, you could face hefty penalties. The amount of any fine will depend on how much VAT you owe and how late you register.