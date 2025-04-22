How bookshops are writing a new chapter for UK small businesses

Not long ago, the independent bookshop looked destined for extinction. Hammered by online giants and squeezed by rising rents, many believed local bookstores were on their last legs.

But, fast forward to 2025, and bookshops aren’t just surviving – they’re thriving. In the past six years alone, the UK has welcomed nearly 200 new independent bookshops to its high streets. It’s a remarkable comeback story.

The convenience and cut-throat pricing of websites like Amazon once seemed impossible to beat, but, against the odds, bookshops have staged an unlikely revival. This is fueled largely by something that can’t be boxed up and delivered: community.

From transactions to experiences

The resurgence isn’t just happening inside the shops. Literary festivals across the UK are reporting record attendances; the Black British Book Festival saw a 20% year-on-year increase in visitors, while the Wimbledon BookFest recently celebrated its most successful event to date, with Waterstones alone reporting a 92% jump in book sales during the festival.

The message is clear: readers aren’t just buying books, they’re seeking experiences. They want conversations with authors, curated recommendations, and to be part of a real-life community that stretches beyond the checkout.

For small businesses in every sector, the lesson is loud and clear – competing on price alone is a race you won’t win against the online giants. But offering something unique — a sense of belonging, expertise, or atmosphere — can turn customers into loyal supporters.

The power of local loyalty

Across the UK, shoppers are showing growing affection for small, local businesses.

A recent survey by Capital on Tap found that 21% of the population would rather buy from smaller companies, driven largely by a desire for unique, personalised products.

Meanwhile, an Aviva study at the tail end of 2024 revealed that four out of five shoppers planned to buy at least some of their Christmas gifts from local businesses, with 7% committing to buying all their presents from local retailers.

And there’s more. According to Virgin Media O2’s Business Movers Index, nearly half of UK consumers (47%) plan to increase their shopping at small local businesses in the coming months. Many are even willing to pay up to 33% more for an item bought locally rather than online, a figure that’s risen sharply in just 12 months.

Why bookshops succeeded – and how other businesses can follow suit

So, what sparked the bookshop revival, and what can other small businesses learn from it?

1. Community first

Bookshops have redefined their role, becoming more than just retail spaces. They’re social hubs, hosting everything from book clubs and author readings to children’s storytelling sessions. By embedding themselves into their community, these shops have earned something even more valuable than profit: loyalty.

2. Curation over commoditisation

When customers walk into a good bookshop, they’re not just browsing – they’re exploring a handpicked selection shaped by people who live and breathe their stock. Whether you’re running a coffee shop, florist or deli, the same principle applies: know your product, and know your customer.

3. The experience economy

In a world where most products are just a click away, it’s the experience of shopping that draws people through a physical door. Independent bookshops have embraced this shift, turning their premises into spaces where people want to linger, not just browse.

Many now offer much more than shelves of books. In north London, for example, one blends a bookshop with a wine bar, creating a welcoming space for casual conversations, readings, and drinks, all under one roof. Others have added coffee counters or community noticeboards, making the bookshop as much a place to connect as to shop.

A post-pandemic shift in mindset

The Covid-19 pandemic likely accelerated the shift toward localism. As lockdowns emptied city centres, neighbourhood shops became lifelines. But the trend runs deeper than pandemic habits. British consumers are increasingly motivated by sustainability, ethics, and human connection. In an era of mass-produced, frictionless commerce, shopping local feels meaningful.

And the data backs this up: Aviva’s research found that many shoppers choose independent businesses to support their community (45%), strengthen the local economy (44%), and for the promise of better-quality, unique products (28%).

The evolving high street

The resurgence of the bookshop is more than just a feel-good story. It’s a case study in resilience, and a sign that the high street’s story isn’t over yet.

For small businesses across the UK, the lesson seems to be this: focus on what makes you you. Offer expertise over algorithms, community over convenience, and experiences that no amount of next-day delivery can replace.