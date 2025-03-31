Card payments explained: a complete guide for small businesses

You should avoid charging customers extra fees for card payments to stay compliant with UK regulations

Choosing the right payment provider and understanding fees are key to smooth card payment processing

Card payments offer convenience and security for both businesses and customers

Card payments are customers’ preferred payment method. They’re more convenient and secure than cash, meaning many of us no longer hit the shops with notes and coins. Understanding how card payments work and the benefits they offer can position your business for success. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a card payment?

A card payment is simply a transaction made with a card instead of cash or a cheque. It enables customers to pay in person at a point-of-sale (POS) terminal in a shop or online. The process is quick, as card details are processed electronically. This helps businesses accept more payments and provides security and convenience for customers.

How do card payments work?

You can process card payments in person at a POS terminal or online.

POS terminal

Also known as a card machine, a POS terminal is a card reader. It is typically fixed next to a till or connected via Bluetooth for transactions away from its base. Here’s how it works:

The customer presents their card by tapping, inserting or swiping their card at the POS terminal

The terminal processes the payment details and securely sends payment details to the customer’s card issuer

The transaction is approved or declined by the card issuer after checking customer funds and any fraud risks. If approved the:

Payment is confirmed. Once the transaction goes through, the terminal generates a receipt

Payment is transferred to the business’ account, usually within a few days

Online

Online, instead of a POS terminal, a payment gateway sends the payment details. Here’s how:

Customer enters card details: The customer inputs their card information when they reach the online checkout

Payment is sent: A payment gateway securely transmits the details to the card issuer

Approval or decline: The card issuer checks funds and fraud risk, then approves or declines the transaction

Confirmation is shown: If approved, the website confirms payment and the order is processed

Fund settlement: The payment transfers to the business’s account, usually within a few days

What are the different types of card payments?

Businesses can accept payments with a credit card or a debit card. But there are different types of each, so find out what they are so you can take payments with confidence, no matter what type of card a customer hands over.

Credit cards

A credit card allows the user to borrow money from a bank or lender to make purchases up to an authorised limit. The user repays the amount, often with interest, either in full or over time. Some of the common types of credit cards include:

Standard credit card: A basic card, often used for everyday spending

Rewards credit card: Offers points, cashback, air miles or other rewards when used

Balance transfer credit card: Allows users to transfer existing debt, often with 0% interest for an introductory period

0% purchase credit card: Offers 0% interest on purchases for a set period

Store card: Issued by retailers, store cards may offer discounts or rewards when used in store

Student credit card: Designed for students, typically with lower credit limits

Business credit card: Tailored for business expenses, they usually offer tools for expense management and reporting

Charge card: Allows the user to make purchases up to a set limit but requires full repayment of the balance by the end of each billing cycle

Debit cards

A debit card enables the user to spend money directly from their bank account, with funds deducted immediately. There are fewer variations compared to credit cards, but there are some different types available:

Standard debit card: These link to a current account and allow for everyday spending and ATM withdrawals

Business debit card: Issued to businesses through their business bank account, it helps manage company expenses and transactions

Prepaid debit card: Requires users to load funds on to the card in advance

What benefits do card payments offer my business?

Offering the option to pay by card provides a range of benefits. These include:

Increased sales

Card payments make purchasing easier for customers, boosting your sales potential.

Improved cash flow

Card payments process quickly, ensuring prompt access to funds.

Convenience for customers

Many customers prefer paying by card for its ease and security. It’s better not to put up barriers to payment.

Reduced risk of theft

Handling less cash lowers the risk of theft or loss.

Enhanced security

Card payments use encryption and fraud prevention measures, giving you and your customers peace of mind.

Global reach

Accepting card payments allows your business to serve international customers as well as those closer to home.

Better record-keeping

Card payments provide clear transaction records, which makes accounting less complicated.

How much does it cost my business?

The amount depends on the transaction method and payment process. You can expect to pay a small percentage per transaction as a processing fee, usually around 1-3%. Fixed monthly or pay-as-you-go fees may apply for the payment gateway or terminal rental, too, with additional charges for chargebacks, refunds or certain card types.

The benefits of increased sales and customer convenience often outweigh the costs. Either way, it’s a good idea to look out for the cheapest ways to accept card payments so you don’t pay more than necessary.

How do I set up card payments?

To accept card payments, find a provider that offers payment solutions suited to your business. Watch for potential costs, such as one-off set-up fees or long contracts, and proceed only when you’re satisfied with the terms.