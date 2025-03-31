Card payments explained: a complete guide for small businesses

Customers expect businesses to offer payment options that suit them, so those that don’t accept card payments may see significantly reduced revenue.
Card payments are customers’ preferred payment method. They’re more convenient and secure than cash, meaning many of us no longer hit the shops with notes and coins. Understanding how card payments work and the benefits they offer can position your business for success. Here’s everything you need to know.
Card payments offer convenience and security for both businesses and customers
Choosing the right payment provider and understanding fees are key to smooth card payment processing
You should avoid charging customers extra fees for card payments to stay compliant with UK regulations
A card payment is simply a transaction made with a card instead of cash or a cheque. It enables customers to pay in person at a point-of-sale (POS) terminal in a shop or online. The process is quick, as card details are processed electronically. This helps businesses accept more payments and provides security and convenience for customers.
You can process card payments in person at a POS terminal or online.
Also known as a card machine, a POS terminal is a card reader. It is typically fixed next to a till or connected via Bluetooth for transactions away from its base. Here’s how it works:
The customer presents their card by tapping, inserting or swiping their card at the POS terminal
The terminal processes the payment details and securely sends payment details to the customer’s card issuer
The transaction is approved or declined by the card issuer after checking customer funds and any fraud risks. If approved the:
Payment is confirmed. Once the transaction goes through, the terminal generates a receipt
Payment is transferred to the business’ account, usually within a few days
Online, instead of a POS terminal, a payment gateway sends the payment details. Here’s how:
Customer enters card details: The customer inputs their card information when they reach the online checkout
Payment is sent: A payment gateway securely transmits the details to the card issuer
Approval or decline: The card issuer checks funds and fraud risk, then approves or declines the transaction
Confirmation is shown: If approved, the website confirms payment and the order is processed
Fund settlement: The payment transfers to the business’s account, usually within a few days
Businesses can accept payments with a credit card or a debit card. But there are different types of each, so find out what they are so you can take payments with confidence, no matter what type of card a customer hands over.
A credit card allows the user to borrow money from a bank or lender to make purchases up to an authorised limit. The user repays the amount, often with interest, either in full or over time. Some of the common types of credit cards include:
Standard credit card: A basic card, often used for everyday spending
Rewards credit card: Offers points, cashback, air miles or other rewards when used
Balance transfer credit card: Allows users to transfer existing debt, often with 0% interest for an introductory period
0% purchase credit card: Offers 0% interest on purchases for a set period
Store card: Issued by retailers, store cards may offer discounts or rewards when used in store
Student credit card: Designed for students, typically with lower credit limits
Business credit card: Tailored for business expenses, they usually offer tools for expense management and reporting
Charge card: Allows the user to make purchases up to a set limit but requires full repayment of the balance by the end of each billing cycle
A debit card enables the user to spend money directly from their bank account, with funds deducted immediately. There are fewer variations compared to credit cards, but there are some different types available:
Standard debit card: These link to a current account and allow for everyday spending and ATM withdrawals
Business debit card: Issued to businesses through their business bank account, it helps manage company expenses and transactions
Prepaid debit card: Requires users to load funds on to the card in advance
Offering the option to pay by card provides a range of benefits. These include:
Card payments make purchasing easier for customers, boosting your sales potential.
Card payments process quickly, ensuring prompt access to funds.
Many customers prefer paying by card for its ease and security. It’s better not to put up barriers to payment.
Handling less cash lowers the risk of theft or loss.
Card payments use encryption and fraud prevention measures, giving you and your customers peace of mind.
Accepting card payments allows your business to serve international customers as well as those closer to home.
Card payments provide clear transaction records, which makes accounting less complicated.
The amount depends on the transaction method and payment process. You can expect to pay a small percentage per transaction as a processing fee, usually around 1-3%. Fixed monthly or pay-as-you-go fees may apply for the payment gateway or terminal rental, too, with additional charges for chargebacks, refunds or certain card types.
The benefits of increased sales and customer convenience often outweigh the costs. Either way, it’s a good idea to look out for the cheapest ways to accept card payments so you don’t pay more than necessary.
To accept card payments, find a provider that offers payment solutions suited to your business. Watch for potential costs, such as one-off set-up fees or long contracts, and proceed only when you’re satisfied with the terms.
Yes, by using a payment facilitator to process transactions and hold funds for you. Services such as PayPal can handle this, but they may charge a fee for doing so.
Yes, and many businesses do to offset processing costs. However, be careful not to set it too high, because customers may go elsewhere.
Yes, you cannot charge customers a fee for paying with a debit or personal credit card. However, you can charge fees for certain transaction types, such as those made with business credit cards or for services such as foreign currency exchange.
There are a few things you can do:
Use a trusted payment provider – Choose a reputable payment processor with strong security measures
Enable encryption – Use encryption to securely transmit payment information
Use 3D Secure – Implement additional authentication, such as Verified by Visa or Mastercard SecureCode for online transactions
Monitor for fraud – Regularly check for unusual or suspicious transactions
Keep software up to date – Ensure your payment systems and devices have the latest security updates installed
Use secure payment terminals – If accepting in-person payments, use chip and PIN terminals to reduce fraud risks
A payment gateway securely processes online card payments – think of it like an online POS terminal. It encrypts and transmits payment details between the customer, business and bank, ensuring quick, safe approval.
