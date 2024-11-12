Startup costs: how much money will you need for your business?

Before you can launch a business, you need to work out how to cover any business startup costs. Otherwise, you could easily run out of money before you’ve even got your business idea off the ground. Here’s what you need to know.
Business startup costs are all the one-off fees and expenses associated with launching a new company
Typical small business startup expenses include market research, licensing fees, business insurance and rent
You need to know how much starting a business is going to cost to get a business loan or other form of business funding
Startup costs are all the outgoings you need to make to launch a new business. In other words, it’s all the money you need to spend to get your business ready to sell your products or services to customers or clients.
These startup costs can generally be split into two main types of spending:
When starting a new business, it’s essential to research whether other people or businesses will use the products or services you plan to offer.
Investigatory work costs include:
Analysing existing products/services from rival companies
Investigating ongoing costs such as rent and transportation
Meeting with potential suppliers and distributors
Once you have established a business case for your startup, there will also be pre-launch costs such as:
Advertising, both digital and traditional
Infrastructure such as electricity and an internet connection
Commercial property deposits to secure rental agreements
Recruitment of the employees you need
The startup costs you face depend largely on the type of business you want to launch.
If, for example, you plan to work from home, you don’t need to spend money on buying or renting a business premises prior to launch.
However, there are some startup costs that almost all new businesses have to cover.
Examples of these could include:
Registration fees: Unless you are setting up as a sole trader, you must register your new businesses with Companies House, which you can do for £50 online or £71 via the post
Essential materials: This could be anything from laptops to lighting or signage. Manufacturing companies also need to invest in the equipment needed to make their products
Accountancy/legal fees: Lots of business owners employ an accountant – or use accounting software – to manage their tax affairs. Many future companies also use accountants and solicitors to help with business planning and to ensure they will meet all their legal requirements
Marketing: Many businesses also pay third parties to set up a website, design a logo, and create marketing materials such as posters
Business insurance: It’s important to protect your business with the necessary insurance. Common types of business insurance include professional indemnity cover and public liability insurance. If you have employees, it’s highly likely you need employers’ liability cover. You can find out more about business insurance for startups with our handy guide
Running out of money is the main reason businesses fail. And that’s a lot easier to avoid if you know how much you need in the bank to start with.
By calculating your startup costs, you give your business a much better chance of success.
Once your company is up and running, it’s also important to have a good idea of your ongoing expenses, such as monthly rent, utility bills and employee salaries.
That way, you know how much revenue you need to break even at the very least.
Forecasting your ongoing operating costs also makes it easier to set aside enough money to weather any blips and pay expected running costs until you establish a regular client or customer base. Aim for six times your monthly outgoings as a reserve.
The best way to do this is to create a business plan that includes a cash flow forecast covering the first 12 months of trading as a minimum.
It’s good practice to have this type of document when launching a business, and essential if you want to apply for a business loan, government Start-up Loan or other form of business funding.
Calculating startup costs involves creating a financial forecast that covers all the costs you need to meet from before the business opens to the point where it starts making money.
Here’s how to do that in six easy steps.
1. Make a list of all the assets you need to buy, from machinery and computers to vehicles and stationery.
2. List all the one-off initial expenses you expect to incur, including market research costs and business registration fees.
3. List all the anticipated fixed, recurring costs you expect during the first 12 months of trading, such as rent and internet connection fees.
4. Make an estimate of all the variable first-year costs that depend on the output or sales revenue of your business, including marketing materials and bills for stock.
5. Calculate your ongoing costs for six months by adding together known and estimated recurring charges and multiplying the total by six. Then total up your one-off costs. Add the resulting figures together.
For example:
On-going expenses (known: £3,000 + estimated: £2,000) x 6 = £30,000
+
One-off expenses: £4,000
= £34,000
6. Then add a cushion of at least six months of ongoing expenses to give you an idea of the total cost of launching your business. In our example, that would equate to a £30,000 cushion and a total cost of £64,000).
Research costs in your local area to make sure your estimated expenses are as close as possible to the real-world outlays. That way, you should avoid any nasty surprises. Depending on the type of business you are starting, you may also need to research commercial property rents and contractor rates.
Some entrepreneurs use their own money to fund the startup costs for their business ideas – or ask friends and relatives to pitch in.
But if you don’t have enough money in the bank to cover your business startup costs, there are lots of other ways to finance your startup.
Popular ways include:
Take out a startup business loan
Find an angel investor
Seek venture capital investment
Try a crowdfunding website
Get a peer-to-peer loan
For more information on the options available, check out our five-minute guides to sources of business funding and how to fund a business.
Start small – ask yourself if you can keep costs down by renting a smaller premises or even working from home
Collaborate with other local small business owners – for example, by sharing equipment or offices or by bartering your services
Shop around for the best deal on everything – from supplier contracts to business insurance. The savings could make a big difference to your bank balance after the first 12 months
Make the most of small business tax relief – you can get tax relief on a wide range of expenses, including office supplies and vehicle fuel, as well as R&D projects
Many startup costs are tax deductible, including:
Legal, brokerage and accounting costs associated with acquiring a capital asset
Customer surveys and market research
Incorporation and partnership filing fees
Wages for trainee employees and their instructors
Operating costs are the expenditure a business must cover as part of its normal day-to-day operations. Startup costs are outlays you have to make before the company starts to earn money.
The general rule when it comes to recording startup costs is to add them to the company balance sheet as they go out of your account.
You can backdate limited company startup costs up to seven years before you started trading. Of course, you need to be making enough money – and paying enough tax – to claim the full amount back in tax relief from the government.
