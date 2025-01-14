How SMEs can strategically adopt AI – without losing sight of core business needs

Artificial intelligence (AI) has quickly gone from a futuristic buzzword to a business mainstay, with tools like generative AI, automated data analytics, and AI-driven marketing platforms transforming companies' operations.

AI’s ability to address challenges, save costs, and boost revenue is well-documented. But without a clear strategy, adopting AI can overstretch SME operations and divert focus from critical fundamentals.

Before diving into AI, SMEs should assess their current needs and ensure their foundational practices, such as effective cash flow management, efficient operations, and strong customer relationships, are solid.

AI can complement these fundamentals but cannot replace them. By leveraging AI as a supportive tool, SMEs can enhance their operational efficiency while maintaining human-driven strategies that foster trust, adaptability, and long-term resilience.

The growing role of AI for SMEs

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Teneo found that 98% of small businesses already use AI-enabled tools, with 40% leveraging generative AI applications such as chatbots and image creation – double the figure from last year’s survey.

Popular applications of AI across SMEs include:

Customer support: AI-powered chatbots to improve response times and free up staff for complex tasks.

Inventory management: Predictive analytics to optimise supply chains and reduce waste.

Marketing: Generative AI tools to create targeted campaigns to boost engagement and sales.

However, AI adoption can pose challenges, particularly for resource-constrained SMEs. Common issues include:

Cost: Implementing and maintaining AI tools can strain budgets.

Complexity: Without clear objectives, AI can create inefficiencies instead of solving problems.

Over-reliance: Overestimating AI’s capabilities risks neglecting essential human-driven strategies.

How to build an effective, sustainable AI strategy

To adopt AI effectively, SMEs should follow a structured approach:

Assess business needs: Identify specific problems AI can solve, such as automating repetitive tasks or improving customer service.

Set clear goals: Define measurable outcomes, such as reducing response times or increasing lead conversions.

Create an implementation roadmap: Start small with pilot projects before scaling up. Focus on one area to test feasibility and refine your approach.

Allocate resources: Ensure you have the budget and personnel to manage AI tools effectively. This includes training employees to work alongside AI systems.

Review outcomes: Regularly evaluate the impact of AI on your operations and refine your strategy as needed. Monitor key metrics to ensure AI is delivering the expected results.

Consider this example. A retailer might begin by implementing an AI-driven inventory management system to forecast demand and reduce waste. After clearly seeing the benefits, they could then expand into AI-powered marketing platforms, using predictive algorithms to tailor campaigns and improve customer retention.

By following these steps, SMEs can build a phased, effective approach to integrating AI into their operations, ensuring tangible benefits without overwhelming their resources or compromising their overarching goals.

Why human intelligence (and intuition) still matters

AI’s rapid adoption highlights its potential, but human intelligence remains invaluable. Core business fundamentals like cash flow management, efficient operations, and strong customer relationships will always underpin success. For instance:

Cash flow management: AI can predict financial trends, but it takes a human to weigh up the nuances of a decision. Choosing to allocate funds for a rainy day might stem from intuition informed by experience, for example, and this is something AI can’t (yet) replicate. Small business owners see the bigger picture, and this should be factored into decision-making.

Smart investments: While AI can suggest tools based on data patterns and past performance, humans bring context and judgement to the table. For example, selecting a business credit card or an accounting platform isn’t just about analytics – it’s about aligning those choices with the unique needs and growth trajectory of your specific business.

Customer engagement: Personal relationships are built on foundations of trust, empathy, and understanding – qualities no chatbot or automation can authentically replicate. Listening to a customer’s frustrations or going the extra mile to resolve an issue strengthens bonds in ways AI-driven solutions simply can’t. In a world increasingly dominated by automation, human interaction can be a differentiator.

Balancing innovation with practicality

AI can be a powerful tool, but it’s just that – a tool. Its value lies in how it’s used and integrated into a business strategy. If you’re thinking of adopting AI, first ask yourself these three key questions:

What problem do I need AI to solve?

Do I have the resources to implement and maintain this technology effectively?

How will AI complement my existing processes and goals?

By answering these, you’ll be well placed to ensure that AI enhances — rather than complicates — your operations. Or, you might even conclude that adopting AI isn’t the right move for now. Instead, it could be more beneficial to focus on actions that’ll facilitate immediate growth or help you hit your targets, like hiring new staff or investing in equipment with a business loan.

AI has the capacity to be a powerful ally for SMEs, but its success depends on strategic integration. By focusing on clear objectives, solid fundamentals, and a thoughtful implementation strategy, SMEs can ensure AI enhances their operations without overshadowing business needs.