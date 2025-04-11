How do card machines work? A step-by-step guide for SMEs

In the past, businesses could rely on cash or cheque payments. However, accepting card payments is essential nowadays. Without card payments, a business risks losing significant revenue. Card machines may seem intimidating, with different types available and a complex-sounding process, but they’re easy to set up and integrate into day-to-day operations. This step-by-step guide brings you up to speed, so you can use them with confidence.

Key takeaways

Card machines enable small businesses to accept secure card payments, improving customer convenience and boosting sales

The payment process verifies card details, handles the approval process and deposits funds into an account linked to the business

Choosing the right card machine depends on the needs of the business – with countertop, portable or mobile solutions available

What is a card machine?

A card machine is a payment solution that lets businesses, sole traders and freelancers accept payments from customers using credit or debit cards. They come in countertop, portable and mobile options.

People might call them payment terminals, card readers, chip and PIN machines, PDQ machines, contactless readers or credit card machines. Despite the different names, they all serve the same purpose.

Card machines have become essential across all business types, from fixed locations such as restaurants, bars and shops to mobile businesses like street traders and market stalls. Many customers prefer the security and convenience of card payments, making a card machine a must for any business.

How does a card machine work?

Thanks to a straightforward interface, it seems very simple for a card machine to take payments. But there’s more going on behind the scenes. Here’s how it works:

Customer taps or inserts their card – They may use contactless, chip and PIN, or their mobile phone to do this

Card machine reads the card – It securely captures the payment details stored on the card or phone

Transaction details go to the payment provider – The machine sends the card and transaction information for approval

The bank authorises the payment – The customer’s bank checks funds and approves or declines the transaction

Payment confirmation appears – If approved, the machine shows confirmation and prints a receipt if needed

Funds paid to the business account – The card machine provider transfers the money to the linked account, usually within one to three days

What are the different types of card machines?

There are several types of card machines, and the one you need depends on your business. A street food vendor may need a different type of machine from a high street clothes retailer, for example. Here are the most common types of card machine and the features and benefits of each.

Countertop

A countertop card machine stays fixed to a till or counter, making it ideal for businesses with a dedicated checkout, such as shops, hotels and salons. It connects via phone line, broadband or Ethernet cable for stable and secure transactions.

Portable

A portable card machine connects via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, allowing staff to move freely within a business. It’s ideal in settings where flexibility is important or where customers appreciate not having to walk to a fixed machine. It enables payments away from the counter, such as at tables or other areas. Restaurants, bars, cafés and businesses with a dynamic layout may benefit most from a portable machine.

Mobile

A mobile card machine connects via mobile networks, making it ideal for businesses on the go. It enables secure payments at market stalls, in taxis or for other mobile businesses. This machine benefits businesses without a fixed location, offering convenience and flexibility for both the business and customers.

Smart card reader

Smart card readers are app-based devices that connect to a smartphone or tablet, offering a cost-effective solution for small businesses. These compact devices enable secure payments anywhere the business operates. They benefit businesses that need flexibility, such as freelancers, consultants and small retailers, by allowing payment processing without bulky hardware.

How much do card machines cost?

Card payment machines vary in price quite substantially. Here are some cost ranges for the most common types:

Countertop machines – Typically £100 to £300. The exact price depends on the features you require and vary further by provider

Portable machines – These range anywhere from £50 to £200, with some options available for rental that may reduce the upfront cost

Mobile card readers – Often range from £20 to £100, especially for basic models that link to a smartphone or tablet

Smart card readers – These usually cost between £30 and £100. Sellers often include a subscription to an app or payment service

Many card payment providers offer rental options too, which can help reduce upfront costs. This can be helpful if you’re looking for the cheapest way to accept card payments.

It’s also worth comparing transaction and processing fees when investigating the overall price of a card reader, because providers often charge these separately from the cost of the machine.

How to get a credit card machine for your small business

Once you know the type of card machine you want, getting it should be straightforward. Start by researching different card payment providers. Compare prices, options and contract terms to find the best fit for your business needs and budget.

When you’re happy with a provider, start setting up your account. This usually involves applying for a merchant account, which holds any card transaction funds temporarily before transferring them to a standard account. During the setup process, you can verify your identity and provide necessary documentation to the payment provider.

After completing these steps, your card machine should arrive. Once it’s set up, you’re ready to accept card payments from customers.