How to get a business bank account with bad credit

Having a good credit rating is a bonus if you want to set up your own business. But not all business bank account providers conduct credit checks on new customers. And there are plenty of ways to improve your credit score if necessary.

Can I open a business bank account with bad credit?

Yes, you can get a business bank account even if you have a bad credit rating. However, you may not qualify for all business accounts.

Many banks carry out credit checks on business bank account applicants, so whether they accept or reject you depends on whether you meet the bank’s eligibility criteria. This is generally the case with traditional high street banks.

The good news is that applying for many digital-only accounts, such as Tide or Starling, does not involve a credit check. Some traditional banks also provide business bank accounts designed for those with poor credit histories. However, these accounts are unlikely to offer all the features of a standard business bank account.

How to get a business account with bad credit

To open a business bank account with a UK bank or building society, you must:

Be at least 18 years old

Pay tax in the UK

Be a registered sole trader or director of a UK-based limited company

To set up a business bank account you must also provide certain documents, the exact list of which varies between providers.

Commonly requested documents include:

A valid ID, such as a passport or a UK photocard driving licence

A recent bank statement or utility bill, or another proof of address, such as a mortgage statement

Paperwork that proves your business exists, which could include HMRC correspondence and supplier invoices (dated within the last three months)

If the business has several directors, you must provide ID and address details for all of them. And if you, the company, or any of the other directors have a poor credit history, you may need to provide documents showing when and how you resolved any issues.

Top tip Digital-only challenger banks can be a wise choice for people with bad credit, as their checks tend to be less stringent than those of traditional high street banks. In some instances, when you start out, you can avoid the need for a business bank account altogether and use your personal account for business. There are some disadvantages to this approach, though.

How is my credit score checked for a business bank account?

If you choose a business bank account with a bank that conducts credit checks, it searches your credit history to check for unpaid bills, late payments and more serious problems, such as bankruptcy or a County Court Judgement (CCJ).

You can avoid this by opting for a business bank account from a digital bank, such as Tide or Starling, which does not run credit checks on applicants. These accounts are generally competitive and convenient to operate. They also offer most of the same services as accounts from traditional banks. Features you can expect include:

Online/in-app banking

Direct Debits and standing orders

ATM withdrawals

Bank transfers

Payments in and out

However, you may find it harder to get an overdraft with a business bank account of this kind.

How can I find out my credit score?

You can check your credit score by:

Contacting one, or all three, of the UK credit reporting agencies – Experian, TransUnion and Equifax – and asking for a copy of your report.

Using an online service, such as ClearScore, to check your credit history.

If you run an existing business, you can check your business credit report by contacting the relevant credit reporting agencies.

How can I improve my credit score?

Often, the quickest and easiest way to improve your credit score is to ensure all the information on your file is accurate and up to date. Being registered under an old address, for example, could have an unnecessary negative impact on your score.

If you’re not on the electoral roll, registering to vote can also give your score an immediate boost. Other ways to increase your credit score and improve your chances of qualifying for other financial tools such as business credit cards and business loans include:

Making bill payments on time

You can erase black marks on your credit card over time by making sure you always pay everything, from your mortgage to your mobile phone bill, by the due date.

Using a credit card responsibly

One way to build up your credit score is to take out a credit card aimed at people with low credit scores and pay it off in full each month, thus avoiding interest charges on your purchases. This is an ideal tactic for those with little to no borrowing history.

Paying off existing debts

Reducing your credit card debts, for example, not only saves you money and shows financial institutions you are a sensible borrower, but it also helps to lower your credit utilisation level. This is the percentage of available credit you are using at any one time.