Working capital loans are especially useful for businesses with fluctuating sales cycles and are often easy to set up when quick funding is needed.

These loans can be unsecured, relying on the business owner’s personal credit history, or secured by an asset, such as property or equipment, to reduce risk for the lender.

A working capital loan is a short- to medium-term financing option that helps businesses cover day-to-day operational expenses, like payroll or bills.

Here's what you need to know.

A working capital loan can provide a vital cash injection when you're struggling with short-term operational expenses. This might include payroll or rent for your business premises.

These unsecured and secured loans could help you grow your business, cover running costs or even fund a new company.

Secured working capital loans hinge on the value of the assets you put up as security, which affects both the size of the loan and the interest rate you pay

Unsecured working capital loans often depend on the business owner’s personal credit score and may involve providing a personal guarantee

Other requirements relate to the type of loan you choose.

The size and financial situation of your business

The amount you can borrow via a working capital loan depends on:

Working capital loans are business loans you can use to cover day-to-day costs such as payroll, rent and debt payments. As such, they are generally short- or medium-term loans lasting from a few weeks to up to two years.

Working capital is the money your business needs to keep operating day to day.

How do working capital loans work?

As with most types of business loans, applying for a working capital loan involves providing details of your company’s finances so lenders can evaluate your application.

They base their decision on factors such as your business credit score, indebtedness and operational history.

If the lender approves your application for a working capital loan, the agreed amount — known as the principal — is paid into your business bank account and you can start to use it.

Common uses of working capital loan finance include:

Paying suppliers

Covering employee wages

Buying necessary stock

Paying marketing and advertising costs

Bear in mind that you must have enough cash available to repay the loan — along with any interest and charges — according to the terms of the loan agreement. This is usually done via a series of regular repayments.

Is a working capital loan right for my business?

Working capital loans can help companies with cyclical sales survive slow periods. They also provide a financial lifeline in case of unexpected expenses, such as when a major client goes bankrupt or business drops unexpectedly.

Some businesses also use working capital loans to improve cash flow management. However, the interest on loans of this kind can be higher than the average rates you might pay for another form of business credit.

Advantages of working capital loans

The main advantages of working capital loans are:

They offer quick access to cash when you need it

They’re a form of debt financing that allows you to maintain full control of your business

They can cover any expenses – you don’t have to state the purpose of the loan

They are available as both unsecured and secured loans, according to your requirements

They are short-term agreements that don’t generally involve lengthy tie-ins

Disadvantages of working capital loans

The main disadvantages of working capital loans are:

Working capital loans are for companies struggling with cash flow, so interest rates are often higher than on other forms of borrowing

You need good business and personal credit scores to get an unsecured working capital loan, and they can impact your personal credit file if you miss a payment

You must still pay back a working capital loan, even if your business goes bust

Your assets are at risk if you default on a secured working capital loan

These loans are generally short-term arrangements with relatively high repayments

Alternative types of working capital finance for SMEs

Working capital loans are just one option if you need to borrow money to keep your business afloat in the short term.

Other popular forms of business credit include: