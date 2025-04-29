UK Government’s export roadshows: A much-needed boost for small business ambitions

The UK government’s new ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ roadshow series kicked off last week (24 April) in Blyth, Northumberland, with a clear ambition: to get more small businesses exporting, and to sustainably grow the economy.

Designed to get SMEs face-to-face with international buyers and trade experts, the roadshows will travel across the UK in the coming months. Each stop will focus on one of the eight key sectors identified in the government’s Industrial Strategy, including life sciences, digital, finance, and advanced manufacturing.

A clean start in Blyth

The Blyth event focused on clean energy. It attracted 100 UK SMEs, and featured 97 international buyers spanning 19 countries, from Argentina to the UAE. It also included UK Commercial Officers from embassies and consulates worldwide, who were on hand to offer insight into market opportunities, as well as tailored advice.

Workshops led by the UK Export Academy covered practical topics such as how to conduct effective market research, finding the right routes to market, and navigating regulatory challenges. Export Champions — entrepreneurs who’ve already succeeded abroad — shared their stories and strategies.

Why this matters for SMEs

For the UK’s 5.5 million SMEs, exporting can seem like a daunting leap. Yet, in 2023, SMEs were responsible for 25% of the UK’s total goods export value – around £105.6 billion. They also made up a staggering 82% of all exporting businesses.

Despite this strong presence, overall export values dipped slightly last year. And, with tariffs currently creating worldwide uncertainty for importers and exporters alike, it's more important than ever for SMEs to understand the risks, anticipate challenges, and build resilience into their trade strategies.

That’s why these roadshows exist. By demystifying the exporting process — from navigating regulatory hurdles to adapting pricing strategies and identifying market opportunities — they’re designed to help smaller businesses feel better equipped to step into global markets with confidence.

So, if you're considering exporting, what's the first step? As with many business decisions, it starts with having strong financial foundations. A well-defined business plan, up-to-date financial records, and a clear grasp of costs and cash flow can help SMEs forecast more accurately, secure funding, and access loans when exploring new markets, all of which can catalyse sustained success in international trade.

Roadshow calendar: Coming to a city near you

The roadshows will continue throughout 2025, giving SMEs across the UK a chance to engage with international trade opportunities in their sector. The remaining events are:

Midlands (Advanced manufacturing): Birmingham, 15 May

Wales (Technology): Cardiff, 13 June

Southern England (Life sciences): Oxford, 16 July

Northern Ireland (Creative and digital): Belfast, 11 September

Scotland (Financial and professional services): Edinburgh, 25 September

Exporting isn't just for big businesses. SMEs may account for only 25% of the UK’s export value, but they make up the vast majority of exporting firms, and represent immense untapped potential. These roadshows are designed to remove barriers, create opportunities, and provide the tools SMEs need to grow beyond UK shores.

For any small business wondering whether they can export, the message from the government is clear: you can, and you don’t have to do it alone.

The global marketplace is full of opportunity, but it’s also full of challenges. With the right tools, knowledge, and support, SMEs can not only survive, but thrive on the international stage. It’s time for businesses to take control of their future and seize the growth opportunities waiting beyond UK shores.