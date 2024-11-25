The 7 types of business ownership and the right one for you

The type of ownership structure your business needs depends on how you plan to run it. This guide explains everything you need to know.
When starting a business you need to decide on the type of ownership you want. There are seven different types of ownership, so it’s important to consider the advantages, disadvantages, and how each option aligns with your business before making a decision.
When considering business ownership, think about whether you want to run your business on your own or with others
Certain types of ownership give you more financial protection than others
If you’re not sure which type of business ownership is best for you, seek financial advice
Business ownership refers to who legally owns and has financial control of a business. This might be one person on their own, or could be a group of people.
Below, we’ve outlined the seven forms of business ownership and their pros and cons:
This is the simplest form of business ownership. It means one person owns the business and has full control of how it’s run. That person can still hire staff, but the owner (sole trader) has full responsibility for the business.
If you set up as a sole trader, your business and personal finances are one and the same. This means you are personally responsible for any business debts and legal actions taken against your business. You must also file a self-assessment tax return and will be responsible for paying income tax on your earnings.
Pros
Easy to set up, with minimal paperwork
You have full control of the company and can make all business decisions
You keep all the profits from the business, after tax
Cons
You are responsible for all business debts
You are personally liable if someone sues your business
It can be harder to secure finance for your business
With a general partnership, you and your business partners own the business between you. You must all agree to invest in the business, and you all take on personal responsibility for repaying business debts.
Each partner can focus on different parts of the business, but one of you must agree to become the nominated partner. This person is responsible for registering the partnership with HMRC for tax purposes, and for financial record keeping. However, each partner must still register with HMRC as self-employed.
By default, each partner gets an equal share of the profits and losses, but you may wish to amend this in your partnership agreement, particularly if one partner has invested a smaller or larger sum than others.
Pros
You have more owners to help run the business and make business decisions
Pools talent, with each partner using their own strengths and skills to help the business
It’s often flexible and easy to set up
Cons
Partners are jointly responsible for business debts
Each partner needs to file their own tax return
It can lead to disagreement if you have different views
A limited liability partnership (LLP) is another way of owning a business with someone else, but it gives you more protection than a general partnership. That’s because each partner has limited liability, depending on how much they invest in the business.
It’s best to have an agreement in place to specify how you intend to share profits between partners and the responsibilities of each. The agreement must also state what happens if a partner resigns or dies and how you plan to make business decisions.
An LLP must have two designated members who prepare and send annual accounts and register the business with HMRC (although each partner must also register themselves for self-assessment).
Pros
Partners share ownership and decision-making
Pools talent and allows for flexible management
Limits partners’ liability for company debts
Cons
Each partner must file their own tax return
It can sometimes be difficult to reach agreements if there are several partners
It can involve more administrative tasks, including preparing accounts
A private limited company is a type of business that’s privately owned by its shareholders (this is simply anyone who owns a stake (or shares) in the company).
If you set up a limited company, at least one director must run and manage it. Directors can also be shareholders. This means you can own and manage a limited company by yourself or with others.
A limited company operates as a separate legal entity to its shareholders and directors. All business assets and liabilities belong to the company, so shareholders are not wholly responsible for company debts. The number of shares they hold dictates their liability.
However, this also means that unlike a sole trader, who can take cash out of the business as they wish, the business must pay a director or owner in the form of a salary or dividend payment and run a monthly payroll.
Pros
Limited liability for repaying company debts
More professional setup, which can make you more attractive to clients and lenders
Can be more tax efficient, as you pay corporation tax on your business profits
Shares cannot be sold to the public, protecting the company from loss of ownership
Cons
There are lots of legal requirements, including filing annual accounts and returns to Companies House, and paying corporation tax
It can take a lot longer to set up
The business must transfer money to you in the form of a salary or dividend payment
A public limited company (PLC) is also a separate legal entity and is again managed and owned by its directors and shareholders. However, the key difference is that a public limited company can offer shares to the public by listing the company on a stock exchange.
This can help your business raise funds, but it also means that the more shareholders you have, the more diluted your ownership becomes, and you could eventually lose control of the company.
A public limited company must have at least two directors. It’s often only suitable for companies that have been trading for a long time.
Pros
Can help you to raise investment quickly
Owners have limited liability
Can be more tax efficient, as you pay corporation tax on your business profits
Listing your business on a stock exchange can raise brand awareness
Cons
Increased regulation
You could start to lose control of your business
Can be vulnerable to takeovers as other businesses can buy shares in your company
You need at least two directors to run the company
A non-profit organisation operates for public or social benefits rather than to generate a profit. This means that any income earned won’t go to the owners or members.
Pros
Your non-profit may not need to pay corporation tax
As an owner, you’re protected from personal liability
You may be eligible to receive grants
Cons
There might be public scrutiny over how you use funds and donations
You must follow certain rules when setting up a non-profit
You won’t receive any of the income
A co-operative is a business or organisation that’s democratically owned and controlled by its members. Members can be customers, suppliers or employees, and they all have a say in how the business is run. They also share in the profits.
The organisation might work towards economic, social or cultural goals.
Pros
Can be easy to set up
Each member has voting rights
Limited liability for members
Cons
Everyone is equal, no matter how much they have invested
It can take a long time to make decisions
Co-ops may have limited capital as they rely on member contributions and retained earnings
When comparing business ownership options and thinking about what best works for you, you need to consider factors such as:
Startup costs: Startup costs can vary, so you need to think about whether you plan to fund your business with your own money or courtesy of external investment
The level of responsibility: Would you prefer to run the business by yourself or with the help of others? If you want to run it with others, would you prefer one or two partners, or several owners?
Personal financial risk: What sort of risks could your business face? Think about whether you’re comfortable having unlimited liability as a sole trader or if you’d prefer limited liability
Tax implications: Make sure you understand the types of taxes you need to pay, and these will change depending on the business ownership model you choose. You will also need to investigate how to pay them
Growth plans: Are you looking to keep your business small or expand and potentially list it on a stock exchange one day?
Weighing up these factors can help you decide the correct business ownership structure for you. It may also be worthwhile seeking financial advice before committing.
Below, we’ve outlined some examples of the different types of business ownership:
Partnerships: Deloitte LLP
Private limited companies (Ltd): Innocent Drinks (Fresh Trading Ltd)
Public limited companies (PLC): Tesco PLC
Non-profit organisations: Oxfam
Co-operatives: The Co-operative Group (The Co-op)
Business ownership refers to who has legal control over a business, and who is responsible and liable for it.
The type of business ownership you should select depends on various factors, and you might want to seek financial advice first.
You need to think about whether you want to run your business on your own or with others. If you want to run it with others, do you want to limit this to a couple of people or open your business up to many shareholders?
Liability is also an important consideration. Setting up as a sole trader means you’re solely responsible for all debts, whereas setting up as a limited company or limited liability partnership reduces your responsibility in this area.
