<Business
  • >
  • Business>
  • What is the cheapest way to accept card payments in the UK?

What is the cheapest way to accept card payments in the UK?

Kyle
Fact Checked

Businesses that accept card payments are hit with fees from all sides, so how can you keep them to a minimum?

Share this guide
Man holds out card payment machine.
You can reduce card payment costs by choosing the right payment method for your business

There are many factors to consider when it comes to card payments, all of which affect the fees you pay. Customers can pay online, in person or over the phone, for instance, while businesses can accept payments through providers offering pay-as-you-go plans or subscriptions.

However, the charging structure is far from straightforward – some providers charge upfront fees, while others take a percentage of each transaction. With so many choices, finding the most suitable and affordable option can be challenging.

Our guide can steer you in the right direction and help you reduce card payment costs.

Key takeaways

  • Pay-as-you-go payment providers offer low-cost options with no monthly fees, making them ideal for small businesses

  • Online payments eliminate the need for expensive hardware and long-term contracts

  • In-person payments offer a cost-effective option if you opt for a mobile card reader and pay-as-you-go pricing

Choose the best business bank account for your company with features including no set up fees.

Compare business bank accounts

Types of card payment fees

If your business accepts card payments or plans to, expect to encounter fees. It’s helpful to understand the fees charged, so you can plan accordingly. Here are the most common: 

Transaction fees

These typically range from 1% to 3.5%, sometimes with an additional flat fee on top. This fee varies depending on the provider, and costs between 10p and 30p per transaction.

Monthly fees

Some providers charge a fixed monthly fee for access to their payment platforms. This is priced from £10 to over £50, depending on transaction volume. Others offer pay-as-you-go pricing with no monthly fees.

Chargeback fees

If a customer disputes a transaction and wins, the provider charges a fee on top of the refund. This ranges from £15 to £25 per chargeback, although some providers may refund this if you successfully dispute the claim.

Refund fees

Some providers keep the original transaction fee when processing refunds. If you issue a lot of refunds, check this policy before choosing a provider.

Hardware costs

Mobile card readers, terminals and POS systems may come with an upfront or rental fee. Costs vary significantly based on the equipment needed and rental duration.

Settlement fees

Some providers charge extra to transfer funds to your account faster than the standard processing time. If you need quick payments, check the provider’s policy. 

Currency conversion fees

If a customer pays in a foreign currency, providers may charge a 1% to 3% or higher conversion fee. If you process a lot of foreign transactions, compare providers to find the best rate. 

The cheapest card payment methods

While some fees are unavoidable, there are ways you can reduce costs by choosing the right payment method – whether in person, online, by bank transfer, or over the phone. 

In-person transactions

If you run a shop, bar or restaurant, in-person transactions are inevitable. And, because they carry a lower fraud risk, they are one of the safer ways to take a payment, meaning providers often charge lower fees.

To keep costs down further, consider buying a mobile card reader for a one-off fee and using a pay-as-you-go provider. This can avoid long-term contracts and rental fees.

Online transactions

If you work online and rely less on face-to-face sales, online transactions can be cheaper. You don’t need hardware, and many providers offer pay-as-you-go pricing, so you only pay when you make a sale.

However, you need a payment gateway – a service that securely processes card payments by transmitting transaction data between your business, the customer’s bank and the payment provider. Gateways charge a percentage per transaction, sometimes alongside bank fees. That said, some all-in-one services bundle these costs into a single bill for ease and potential cost-cutting.

Phone transactions

Mail order/telephone order (MOTO) payments usually carry the highest fees due to the risk of fraud. If your business relies on phone payments, you may have limited options.

To reduce costs, consider an online payment provider that supports MOTO, as this can be cheaper than using a dedicated phone payment system.

Bank transfers

Bank transfers generally avoid transaction fees, making them a cost-effective option. This can work well if you’re a freelancer or a service-based business, but it may not be as convenient for customers making quick, one-off purchases. 

Pay-as-you-go versus subscription models

Most providers offer two types of payment models: pay-as-you-go and subscription. This comparison can help you decide which model might work best for your business.

Pay-as-you-go

Advantages

  • Lower upfront costs: No set-up fees or long-term contracts, making it budget-friendly and flexible

  • Only pay when you sell: No fixed monthly fees, so costs align with income

  • Best for low-volume businesses: Ideal for startups, freelancers, seasonal businesses and market traders who don’t process high transaction volumes

Disadvantages

  • Higher per-transaction fees: Businesses often pay more per sale than with subscription-based models

  • Less predictable costs: Monthly expenses fluctuate, which can make budgeting harder

  • Limited advanced features: Some providers restrict access to extra services, such as invoicing or detailed reporting

Subscription

Advantages

  • Lower per-transaction fees: Monthly fees often mean reduced transaction rates, making them cost-effective for high-volume businesses

  • Predictable costs: Fixed monthly fees can make budgeting easier

  • Best for high-volume businesses: Ideal for retailers, hospitality businesses and service providers with consistent transaction levels

Disadvantages

  • Fixed monthly costs: You pay a fee even if you don’t process many transactions

  • Long-term commitment: Some providers require contracts, limiting flexibility

  • Potentially higher overall costs: If transaction volume is low, monthly fees may outweigh any transaction rate savings

Five tips to reduce credit card processing costs

Now you know how to reduce the costs associated with card payments, here are five tips to keep in mind:

  • Compare providers: Rates and fees vary, so shop around for the best card payment solution based on your transaction volume and business type

  • Use the right pricing model: Pay-as-you-go typically works best for low-volume businesses, while subscription plans are better for high transaction levels

  • Minimise chargebacks: Clear refund policies and strong fraud protection help reduce costly disputes

  • Keep security up to date: Using fraud prevention tools and keeping any hardware up to date can prevent extra fees caused by security breaches

  • Encourage lower-cost payment methods: Offer bank transfers or debit card payment options to avoid the higher fees

FAQs

Is there a free way to accept credit card payments?

No. However, some providers offer low-cost options with no set-up or monthly fees. While transaction fees still apply, these options can lower the overall cost.

Do businesses get charged for accepting debit cards?

Yes, though they generally pay lower fees for accepting debit cards than credit cards. Debit card transaction fees can range from 0.2% to 2.9%, depending on the payment provider. Some might charge a fixed fee per transaction instead of a percentage.

What is the cheapest way for a small business to take card payments?

The most cost-effective method for small businesses is using a pay-as-you-go provider with no monthly fees, as this avoids upfront costs and only charges per transaction.

For online payments, use a payment gateway that doesn’t require expensive hardware or long-term contracts. For in-person payments, consider purchasing a mobile card reader with a one-off fee and opt for pay-as-you-go pricing.

Both options avoid upfront costs and charge only when you process a sale, ideal for small businesses with low to moderate transaction volumes or if you’re just getting started.

You may also like

About Kyle Eaton

Kyle is a finance writer specialising in all things related to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He has over ten years' experience working in financial services.

View Kyle Eaton's full biography here or visit the money.co.uk press centre for our latest news.