What is the cheapest way to accept card payments in the UK?

However, the charging structure is far from straightforward – some providers charge upfront fees, while others take a percentage of each transaction. With so many choices, finding the most suitable and affordable option can be challenging.

There are many factors to consider when it comes to card payments, all of which affect the fees you pay. Customers can pay online, in person or over the phone, for instance, while businesses can accept payments through providers offering pay-as-you-go plans or subscriptions.

Types of card payment fees

If your business accepts card payments or plans to, expect to encounter fees. It’s helpful to understand the fees charged, so you can plan accordingly. Here are the most common:

Transaction fees

These typically range from 1% to 3.5%, sometimes with an additional flat fee on top. This fee varies depending on the provider, and costs between 10p and 30p per transaction.

Monthly fees

Some providers charge a fixed monthly fee for access to their payment platforms. This is priced from £10 to over £50, depending on transaction volume. Others offer pay-as-you-go pricing with no monthly fees.

Chargeback fees

If a customer disputes a transaction and wins, the provider charges a fee on top of the refund. This ranges from £15 to £25 per chargeback, although some providers may refund this if you successfully dispute the claim.

Refund fees

Some providers keep the original transaction fee when processing refunds. If you issue a lot of refunds, check this policy before choosing a provider.

Hardware costs

Mobile card readers, terminals and POS systems may come with an upfront or rental fee. Costs vary significantly based on the equipment needed and rental duration.

Settlement fees

Some providers charge extra to transfer funds to your account faster than the standard processing time. If you need quick payments, check the provider’s policy.

Currency conversion fees

If a customer pays in a foreign currency, providers may charge a 1% to 3% or higher conversion fee. If you process a lot of foreign transactions, compare providers to find the best rate.

The cheapest card payment methods

While some fees are unavoidable, there are ways you can reduce costs by choosing the right payment method – whether in person, online, by bank transfer, or over the phone.

In-person transactions

If you run a shop, bar or restaurant, in-person transactions are inevitable. And, because they carry a lower fraud risk, they are one of the safer ways to take a payment, meaning providers often charge lower fees.

To keep costs down further, consider buying a mobile card reader for a one-off fee and using a pay-as-you-go provider. This can avoid long-term contracts and rental fees.

Online transactions

If you work online and rely less on face-to-face sales, online transactions can be cheaper. You don’t need hardware, and many providers offer pay-as-you-go pricing, so you only pay when you make a sale.

However, you need a payment gateway – a service that securely processes card payments by transmitting transaction data between your business, the customer’s bank and the payment provider. Gateways charge a percentage per transaction, sometimes alongside bank fees. That said, some all-in-one services bundle these costs into a single bill for ease and potential cost-cutting.

Phone transactions

Mail order/telephone order (MOTO) payments usually carry the highest fees due to the risk of fraud. If your business relies on phone payments, you may have limited options.

To reduce costs, consider an online payment provider that supports MOTO, as this can be cheaper than using a dedicated phone payment system.

Bank transfers

Bank transfers generally avoid transaction fees, making them a cost-effective option. This can work well if you’re a freelancer or a service-based business, but it may not be as convenient for customers making quick, one-off purchases.

Pay-as-you-go versus subscription models

Most providers offer two types of payment models: pay-as-you-go and subscription. This comparison can help you decide which model might work best for your business.

Pay-as-you-go

Advantages

Lower upfront costs: No set-up fees or long-term contracts, making it budget-friendly and flexible

Only pay when you sell: No fixed monthly fees, so costs align with income

Best for low-volume businesses: Ideal for startups, freelancers, seasonal businesses and market traders who don’t process high transaction volumes

Disadvantages

Higher per-transaction fees: Businesses often pay more per sale than with subscription-based models

Less predictable costs: Monthly expenses fluctuate, which can make budgeting harder

Limited advanced features: Some providers restrict access to extra services, such as invoicing or detailed reporting

Subscription

Advantages

Lower per-transaction fees: Monthly fees often mean reduced transaction rates, making them cost-effective for high-volume businesses

Predictable costs: Fixed monthly fees can make budgeting easier

Best for high-volume businesses: Ideal for retailers, hospitality businesses and service providers with consistent transaction levels

Disadvantages

Fixed monthly costs: You pay a fee even if you don’t process many transactions

Long-term commitment: Some providers require contracts, limiting flexibility

Potentially higher overall costs: If transaction volume is low, monthly fees may outweigh any transaction rate savings

Five tips to reduce credit card processing costs

