As your business grows, lenders may adjust their rates and repayment terms. Refinancing at the right time can cut costs, improve cash flow and save your business money.
Feeling stuck with the harsh terms of a long-term business loan? Refinancing could be the solution. As your business grows — whether through more clients, new assets or rising profits — your financial position generally improves. This can open the door to better loan terms. If this is your situation, refinancing could help cut costs and boost cash flow. Here’s what you need to know to get started.
Refinancing can reduce interest rates and monthly payments
It’s important to verify that your credit score and business performance have improved before applying
You should check your new fees and interest rates to ensure refinancing benefits your business in the long term
Refinancing a business loan means replacing an existing loan with a new one. Businesses do this to secure better interest rates, reduce monthly repayments or extend the repayment terms. Refinancing can also consolidate multiple debts into a single loan. Together, these benefits can improve cash flow, free up funds for growth and help manage debt more efficiently.
Refinancing can offer significant benefits, but you need to assess whether it’s right for your business and situation before agreeing to a contract.
Financial circumstances
Review your business’s profits, revenue and cash flow. Have they improved since you took out your existing loan? If so, refinancing may offer better terms. If not, focus on improving these aspects first.
Business assets
Does your business now own more equipment, property or machinery? Have you increased your monthly invoices? Lenders value assets — especially for secured loans — as they provide collateral. More collateral strengthens your position and reassures lenders of your ability to repay.
Credit score
Check your personal and business credit reports for free with agencies like Experian. Has your credit improved since you took out your current loan? If not, improve it to help you secure better terms and rates.
Market rates
Timing is crucial when refinancing. If inflation is high and the Bank of England raises the base rate, new interest rates may exceed those on your current loan. Research the market to ensure you can obtain more competitive rates before proceeding.
Fees
Refinancing has costs. Lenders may charge an application or origination fee – usually 0.5% to 5% of the loan amount. You might also face an early repayment charge on your original loan. These fees can add up, so ensure refinancing improves your position.
When you’re sure refinancing is the right move for your business, follow these simple steps:
List the debts you want to refinance. Note the total amount owed, monthly payments and annual percentage rate (APR). Also, check if your lender charges an early settlement fee and factor this into your sums.
Next, explore loan options. Compare interest rates, terms and fees against your current loan. Don’t settle for the first loan you find – ensure the terms meet your needs and offer better conditions than what you have now. Use a loan repayment calculator to work out the details.
Gather the necessary documentation in advance to streamline the application process:
Bank statements: Ideally, 12 months’ worth
Financial statements: Cash flow forecasts, profit and loss statements and balance sheets, ideally covering the past two years of trading
Existing debts: Include credit agreements, APR and monthly repayments
VAT and tax returns: Lenders may ask for supporting evidence to verify your declarations
Business information: Includes proof of address, personal details about you and any company directors, ID (such as a passport or driver’s licence) and your company registration number, if applicable
Once you find the right loan and gather the necessary paperwork, apply online, by phone or in person.
Once the lender approves the loan and provides the funds, use them to pay off your existing debt. Then, make monthly repayments to the new lender.
Refinancing a business loan offers many advantages, but it also has disadvantages to consider.
Lower interest rates: Refinancing can secure a lower rate, reducing overall loan costs
Improved cash flow: Lower monthly repayments free up cash for other expenses
Consolidated debt: Merges multiple loans into one, simplifying repayments and reducing stress
Flexible terms: Refinancing can extend the loan’s duration, giving you more time to repay
Fees and costs: Refinancing may involve fees, like application charges or early repayment penalties, reducing savings
Longer loan term: Extending the duration lowers monthly payments but may increase total interest over time
Impact on credit score: Mismanagement of refinancing can hurt your credit score, especially if you miss repayments
Secured loan risk: Offering assets as collateral risks losing them if the business defaults
Eligibility for refinancing depends on the lender and your business’s circumstances. Factors include your credit score, turnover, performance and trading history. The loan must also refinance business debt, not personal debt.
Lenders process loan applications quickly, with many offering decisions in 60 minutes. If approved, you should receive the funds within two weeks, although some lenders pay out sooner.
The cost of refinancing varies by lender. Application and origination fees range from 0.5% to 5% of the new loan amount. You may also face an early repayment charge from your current lender. Check with both for details on fees.
Refinancing a business loan can affect your credit score. Timely payments can improve your score, while missed payments or more debt may harm it. The initial credit check when applying may also cause a slight, short-term dip.
After refinancing, use the new loan to pay off the old one. Then, make monthly payments to the new lender as agreed. Stay on top of your payments to protect your credit score and finances.
