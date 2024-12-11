Corporation tax in the UK: What businesses need to know

The standard rate is 25% for profits over £250,000 and 19% for profits under £50,000. Companies with profits between these amounts pay a marginal rate

If you own or run a limited company, you must understand corporation tax and calculate how much to pay each year. Unlike sole traders or partnerships who pay income tax on their earnings, limited companies pay corporation tax on any profit. But how much do you need to pay? When is the deadline to register? And what tax relief is available to help small businesses? Let’s break it all down.

What is corporation tax?

All limited companies must pay corporation tax on their profits. It’s a significant source of revenue for the Treasury, bringing in some £93.3 billion in 2023/24.

How much profit a company makes during its accounting period determines how much corporation tax is due. Profit is the money a limited company earns from selling goods and services after deducting the day-to-day expenses of running the company. If the company makes no profit, it won’t owe corporation tax, but it must still file a company tax return.

Corporation tax also applies to profits from investments and gains from selling assets for more than their purchase price. This is because both contribute towards a limited company’s overall profits.

Who pays corporation tax?

If a limited company makes a profit, it must pay corporation tax. However, other types of businesses that are not incorporated as limited companies must also pay corporation tax on any profits. These include:

Clubs and societies – e.g. sports clubs or community groups

Any foreign company with a UK branch or office

Co-operatives

Self-employed individuals don’t pay corporation tax. Instead, they calculate their tax through self assessment, with tax due on their earnings.

A partnership does not pay corporation tax either unless any partner is a limited company or the partnership ceases to operate as a profit-making operation – for instance, by becoming a charity instead.

How much is corporation tax in the UK?

Corporation tax rates vary. They depend on how much profit a company makes during its accounting period. The rates for corporation tax on 1 April 2024 were as follows:

19% for companies with profits under £50,000, known as the small profits rate

25% for companies with profits over £250,000, known as the main rate

If a company’s profits range between £50,000 and £250,000, it pays tax at the main rate of 25%, although this is reduced by marginal relief.

How is corporation tax calculated?

Below are the steps you need to follow to determine how much corporation tax is due. These steps can be undertaken by you, an accountant or a company director.

1. Calculate taxable profits

Add up all the profits made in an accounting period and deduct allowable business expenses, such as wages, rent, bills and raw materials. The result is the net profit, which is taxable.

2. Check for allowances and relief

Some companies can claim relief or allowances that reduce taxable profits. These include:

Capital allowances for equipment or machinery

Research and development tax credits for businesses in science and technology

Trading losses, where companies that make a loss in one year can carry forward those losses and offset them against future profits

3. Apply the tax rate

The main tax rate for companies with profits of more than £250,000 is currently 25%. Companies with profits under £50,000 pay the small profits rate of 19%. Companies with profits between £50,000 and £250,000 may be eligible for marginal relief, which allows the company to reduce the main rate. The rate gradually increases from the small profits rate to the main rate, based on the profits made.

4. Calculate the amount due

Once you calculate the taxable profits and apply the appropriate tax rate, you can determine the amount of corporation tax due. You can use the marginal relief calculator to help work out how that applies if your company’s profits range from £50,000 to £250,000.

Accounting software and a tax advisor or accountant can also help you work out how much corporation tax you need to pay if you’re unsure.

How to register for corporation tax with HMRC

Before you can register your business for corporation tax, you must first register it with Companies House. Once that’s done, HMRC will send a letter with your company’s unique taxpayer reference (UTR). You can then register for corporation tax with HMRC, which you must do within three months of starting any business activities.

The registration process requires:

Your company’s registration number, found on your certificate of incorporation

The date your company became active

Your company’s year end date, for example, 31 March

When is the corporation tax deadline?

There are a few deadlines to be aware of in relation to corporation tax.