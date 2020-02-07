<Excess insurance

Guides on excess insurance

Our guides can help you find out what excess insurance can offer, how much it will cost and the types of insurance policies it can be used alongside, should an incident occur.

What is excess insurance?

Paying an excess for an insurance claim can be expensive, but there is a way to recover the cost. Here is what you need to know about excess insurance.

Should you get excess insurance?

Excess insurance can cut the cost of claiming on other policies and protect you from expensive hire car charges. But do you need it? Here is how to decide if it is right for you.

How to claim on your excess insurance

If you have to pay to make a claim, excess insurance could help you recover the cost. Here is how to make a claim on your excess insurance policy.