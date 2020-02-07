Guides on excess insurance

Our guides can help you find out what excess insurance can offer, how much it will cost and the types of insurance policies it can be used alongside, should an incident occur.
Paying an excess for an insurance claim can be expensive, but there is a way to recover the cost. Here is what you need to know about excess insurance.
Excess insurance can cut the cost of claiming on other policies and protect you from expensive hire car charges. But do you need it? Here is how to decide if it is right for you.
If you have to pay to make a claim, excess insurance could help you recover the cost. Here is how to make a claim on your excess insurance policy.