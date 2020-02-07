Find out all about Admiral car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Admiral is a UK-based insurer that launched in 1993 originally specialising in car insurance.
It now sells home insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance and van insurance as well as personal loans and car finance.
Admiral also offers MultiCover Insurance – a single policy that offers cover for both home and car.
Admiral has been given the following ratings for its car insurance:
Defaqto - 5 star
The independent financial products reviewer Defaqto has given Admiral insurance a 5-star rating. This is the highest rating Defaqto offers.
Moneyfacts - 5 star
Moneyfacts, an independent personal finance ratings services, considers Admiral to offer the most comprehensive range of standout car insurance features and benefits.
Trust Pilot - 3.4 stars
Admiral car insurance was awarded a TrustPilot rating of 3.4 out of five based on 6,422 verified reviews.
It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.
Admiral car insurance includes an uninsured driver promise that allows drivers to protects their no claims bonus and excess if they are in a non-fault accident with an uninsured driver.
Admiral offers new car replacement and a rewards scheme that allows you to earn points shopping at high street stores including Boots, Asos and eBay. The cash points can be offset against the price of your insurance.
Admiral also offers black box insurance for younger drivers and multi car insurance for families.
Admiral offers the following levels of cover:
Comprehensive
Third party only
Third party, fire & theft
Included in Admiral car insurance comprehensive cover as standard (may not be included in third party or third party fire and theft):
EU travel: 90 days’ European cover on all car insurance policies
Courtesy car: while your car is being fixed by an approved repairer
Personal injury cover: up to £5,000 personal injury cover
Belongings cover: comprehensive cover includes unlimited car stereo cover and up to £150 personal belongings cover
Access to a 24-hour helpline: included on comprehensive and third-party fire & theft cover
Windscreen repair, personal injury cover, replacement lock cover and new car replacement
Admiral also offers breakdown cover that includes:
Caravan and trailer cover: Admiral will pay to recover caravan and trailers up to 8ft 3in wide and 3.5t in weight.
Lost or broken keys: your keys are lost or broken Admiral will arrange for your vehicle to be towed to the nearest garage or an alternative destination of your choice, if no further than 10 miles away from the breakdown.
Misfuel assist: Admiral will drain the fuel or recover your vehicle to the nearest suitable repairer. You'll also get 10 litres of fuel so you can continue your journey.
Alternative transport you'll get a hire car (up to 1600cc) for up to three days to allow you to complete your you journey.
Overnight accommodation: cover includes breakfast for you and your passengers up to £150 per person (£600f total) while your vehicle is being repaired.
European Breakdown Cover: includes all the same benefits as Admiral’s national cover but with added European assistance.
This cover provides up to £100,000 help towards legal costs if involved in a motor accident that's not your fault. The cover also allows you to claim for personal injury and uninsured losses such as your excess, and personal injury, from the driver at fault.
Admiral car insurance personal injury cover provides an additional £50,000 extra cover, with a limit of up to £100,000.
Admiral’s Keycare cover is a standalone cover that provides up to £2,000 cover towards the cost of replacement keys and locks.
Admiral’s telematics LittleBox car insurance aims to reward and encourage safer driving. It is aimed at younger or newer drivers who may want to lower the cost of their car insurance.
Admiral, Tŷ Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH
Phone: 0333 220 2006
Website | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Regulatory announcement:
Admiral Financial Services is a subsidiary of Admiral group and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority firm ref no: 771862.