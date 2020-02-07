How good is Admiral car insurance?

Admiral has been given the following ratings for its car insurance:

Defaqto - 5 star

The independent financial products reviewer Defaqto has given Admiral insurance a 5-star rating. This is the highest rating Defaqto offers.

Moneyfacts - 5 star

Moneyfacts, an independent personal finance ratings services, considers Admiral to offer the most comprehensive range of standout car insurance features and benefits.

Trust Pilot - 3.4 stars

Admiral car insurance was awarded a TrustPilot rating of 3.4 out of five based on 6,422 verified reviews.

It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.