How good is Saga car insurance?

When it comes to car insurance, Saga stands out from the competition, often coming in the top of best buy tables in terms of quality of cover and customer service.

It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.

Defaqto - 5 stars

According to Defaqto – the independent financial products review organisation – Saga's car insurance has earned 5 out of 5 Stars, making it 'an excellent product with a comprehensive range of features and benefits’.

Trustpilot – 4.6 stars

On customer review platform Trustpilot, Saga has 4.6 out of 5 stars and a rating of Excellent, based on more than 14,000 reviews.

The review site shows that customers appreciate the simple application process, efficient service and easy renewal, but some reported price hikes on renewal, which they were not happy about.