Saga offers an array of financial products and services designed for and exclusively available to those aged 50+, including insurance, holidays, healthcare and a monthly magazine.
Although Saga is an insurance provider, the motor policies are underwritten by a panel of around seven insurers such as AXA, Covea, ABC and Zenith, as well as its own in-house underwriter AICL.
When it comes to car insurance, Saga stands out from the competition, often coming in the top of best buy tables in terms of quality of cover and customer service.
It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.
Defaqto - 5 stars
According to Defaqto – the independent financial products review organisation – Saga's car insurance has earned 5 out of 5 Stars, making it 'an excellent product with a comprehensive range of features and benefits’.
Trustpilot – 4.6 stars
On customer review platform Trustpilot, Saga has 4.6 out of 5 stars and a rating of Excellent, based on more than 14,000 reviews.
The review site shows that customers appreciate the simple application process, efficient service and easy renewal, but some reported price hikes on renewal, which they were not happy about.
Saga has become one of the UK’s leading insurance providers for the over-50s.
Customers need to be over 50 years old to qualify for car cover with Saga, but the insurer has no upper age limit and comes with a large number of value-added benefits. However, these generous terms come at a cost, with premiums higher than the market average.
Bear in mind that you won’t find all of Saga’s motor insurance policies on comparison websites.
If you opt for a car insurance policy from Saga, you must choose from three different levels of cover.
Comprehensive cover offers protection for any damage caused to your own car, even if a third party is not involved.
Third party policies cover any damage to your car made by a third party.
Third party fire and theft policies include damage to your car, but also provides cover for your vehicle if it’s lost or damaged due to arson or theft.
Saga offers a number of benefits for car insurance policyholders - some are included automatically while others come at an additional cost:
Unlimited European Union cover on all car insurance policies
Cover for any holder of a full driving licence to drive your car in an emergency
Comprehensive policies include £1,000 of personal belongings cover, up to £5,000 of personal accident benefits for both the named policyholder and their spouse/domestic partner.
If you need to make a car insurance claim, you must call the Saga claims line on 0800 001 5424 to make a claim.
You will need to provide the following information:
Details about the incident including damage or injuries sustained
Names and contact details of those involved (third parties, passengers and witnesses)
Photographic evidence, if available
Enbrook Park, Folkestone, Kent, CT20 3SE
