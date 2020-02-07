Find out all about GoSkippy car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
GoSkippy is a car insurance broker that supports around a dozen car insurance underwriters that, between them, offer comprehensive and third party, fire and theft policies. The company markets itself as a provider of competitively priced, no frills products.
GoSkippy car insurance is the trading brand for managing general agent Somerset Bridge, which was formerly known as Eldon Insurance, founded by businessman Arron Banks.
The company brokers insurance services for the following policy providers:
ABC Insurance – a trading brand that is part of the Liverpool Victoria (LV) group of companies, and offers a simple comprehensive plan and a third party, fire and theft plan
Ageas – which offers simple comprehensive and third party, fire and theft plans, and additional comprehensive plans that provide a range of added benefits
Aviva – similar basic plans along with optional extras for an additional premium
Covea – offers similar comprehensive and third party, fire and theft policies
Highway – also a member of the LV group of companies, offers simple policies for both comprehensive and third party, fire and theft
KGM Motor – offers basic plans under both insurance brackets
LV – simple basic policies with the optional extra of no claims discount protection
Octane – offers a comprehensive policy
Sabre – offers both basic types of policy, with the addition of third party only insurance
Southern Rock – comprehensive, third party, fire and theft, and third party only insurance
Watford – comprehensive, third party, fire and theft, and third party only policies
XS Direct – offers basic comprehensive cover
Based on ratings from expert review sites Defaqto, Moneyfacts and Fairer Finance and customer review website Trustpilot, GoSkippy car insurance enjoys generally favourable reviews.
It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.
Defaqto - 5 stars
Trustpilot - 4.3 stars
Moneyfacts - 5 stars
Fairer Finance - customer experience 57% (42nd out of 55)
Defaqto score is for its Watford comprehensive policy. The Moneyfacts' rating is for for both Watford and Southern Rock.
Through its Southern Rock and Watford policy underwriters, GoSkippy offers five-star rated comprehensive cover plans at competitive prices.
For those wanting an extra level of basic, no frills cover, several of GoSkippy's policy underwriters offer third party only insurance.
Three types of car insurance are offered by GoSkippy. These are:
Comprehensive – which covers damage to your car, and you and those travelling in your car against injury. It also covers you against claims made by third parties after an accident you caused
Third party, fire and theft – covers your liability to other parties in an accident and covers your car if it is stolen or damaged by fire
Third party only – the basic level of insurance which covers only your liability to other parties following an accident
Examining the five-star rated Southern Rock policy, GoSkippy offers the following comprehensive cover plan:
Loss or damage to your car
Replacement costs for stolen audio equipment, personal belongings, windscreens and glass, keys and children's car seats
Vandalism promise – no claims discount protection after claiming for vandalism
Personal accident cover – costs of medical expenses up to £5,000
Uninsured driver promise – no claims protection when in an accident with an uninsured driver
New car cover – if stolen or unrepairable, your car will be replaced with one of the same make and model
Repairs guaranteed – five year guarantee
Courtesy car
30 days European cover
GoSkippy's policy providers do not offer services such as multi-car discount or temporary insurance, and its insurance for learner drivers has been recently discontinued.
However, the company says it can provide cover to suit any driver and any budget, and offers car insurance for drivers of modified cars and vintage or classic cars.
For an additional premium, GoSkippy can offer a wide range of optional extras that can be added to your policy:
Legal expenses cover – covers you for up to £100,000 to pursue damages or to defend you against the prosecution for damages
Replacement vehicle cover – replacement vehicle for 14 days while your claim is being processed
Breakdown cover – service provided by the RAC
Key cover – recovery or replacement of lost or damaged keys
Misfuelling cover – getting you back on the road after you accidentally put the wrong fuel in the tank
Windscreen cover – repair of cracked or chipped glass
Excess protection – get your compulsory excess refunded following a claim
Personal accident cover – pays out up to £30,000 following death or injury following an accident
Lysander House, Catbrain Lane, Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, BS10 7TQ
Phone: 0344 840 6300
Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Regulatory announcement:
GoSkippy Insurance is arranged and administered by Somerset Bridge Insurance Services Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Reference Number 477112). Registered in England and Wales (No. 6334001).