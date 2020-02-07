About GoSkippy car insurance

GoSkippy is a car insurance broker that supports around a dozen car insurance underwriters that, between them, offer comprehensive and third party, fire and theft policies. The company markets itself as a provider of competitively priced, no frills products.

GoSkippy car insurance is the trading brand for managing general agent Somerset Bridge, which was formerly known as Eldon Insurance, founded by businessman Arron Banks.

The company brokers insurance services for the following policy providers: