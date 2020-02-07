How to find the right classic car insurance

How old does a car have to be to be a classic?

While the term classic car might bring to mind a Volkswagen Beetle or an Aston Martin DB5, for insurers the definition is much less grand.

In general a classic car can be any model that is older than 15 years, while many insurers will also require the vehicle to be a second car driven under 5,000 miles per year and kept in mint condition.

This could mean that your old car could be eligible for classic car insurance, even if you don’t consider it a classic!

Be aware that different insurers may have different definitions, so make sure you compare classic car cover to find a policy for your vehicle. If your car does fit an insurer’s definition, you could end up getting a much cheaper policy than if you bought standard car insurance.

If your vehicle does not fit into any policies you can find, it is still important to compare car insurance options to find the best deal.

Mileage

Mileage is often key, so make sure that you are not driving your classic car more than the limit listed in your policy. This could invalidate your insurance and leave you without cover.

The limit is often 5,000 miles, but can vary from insurer to insurer. Check your policy documents to confirm your mileage limit.

How much is my classic car worth?

The value of what you are insuring is crucial to any policy. To get the right cover you need to know what your car is worth. The value of classic cars can fluctuate, but generally the older they are and the better condition they are in, the more money they are worth. This can mean that the longer you have your car, the more valuable it can become — as long as you keep it in good condition.

Make sure you know the current value of your car when you buy or renew your insurance, as otherwise an accident could leave you out of pocket — even if you are insured.

How to cut the cost of your classic car cover

Comparing policies from a variety of providers is always important to find the best deal, so make sure to compare classic car insurance.

Knowing what level of cover you need is also important. Comprehensive cover, third party, fire and theft, and third party can vary hugely in price, however the higher premiums can be worth it.